COVID Updates: 77 new cases, no new deaths in Atlantic County

Atlantic County reported 77 new positive tests results for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and no new deaths on Sunday.
Testing remains available 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only every Tuesday at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or at aclink.org.
A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.
To date 21,813 people in Atlantic County have tested positive for the virus, and 548 have died. The Census Bureau estimated the county's population at about 264,000 in 2019.
