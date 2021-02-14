 Skip to main content
COVID Updates: 68 more cases, 2 more deaths in Atlantic County
COVID Updates: 68 more cases, 2 more deaths in Atlantic County

Atlantic County reported Sunday that 68 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 2 more county residents have died of the disease.

Those who died were an 83-year-old Galloway Township woman who lived in a longterm care facility, and an 88-year-old Hammonton man. Both had pre-existing conditions, according to the county.

To date, 20,765 Atlantic County residents have tested positive and 510 have died of COVID-19, the county data showed.

In Atlantic County, 40,254 people have received at least one shot of vaccine, with 10,000 of those receiving both shots needed, according to the state Department of Health data on Sunday.

In Cape May County, 18,877 have received at least one vaccine shot, and 4,902 people have received both; while in Cumberland County 18,772 have received at least one shot, and 5,284 have received both.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available in Atlantic County at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield is available 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday by appointment only. Call 1-888-285-2684 or access the online testing appointment link at aclink.org.

A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

