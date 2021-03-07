 Skip to main content
COVID Updates: 1 new death in Atlantic County
COVID Updates: 1 new death in Atlantic County

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 58 new positive coronavirus tests, and 1 new death.

The person who died of COVID-19 was a 63-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman with pre-existing conditions, according to the county.

As of Sunday, the state health department reported there have been 77,732 doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus administered in Atlantic County, and 27,329 have been second doses.

In Cape May County, 36,499 doses have been administered, and 12,490 have been second doses; in Cumberland County 34,747 have been administered and 11,037 have been second doses; and in Ocean County 155,530 have been administered and 50,314 have been second doses.

