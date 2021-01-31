 Skip to main content
COVID UPDATE: Atlantic County reports 134 new cases Sunday
COVID UPDATE: Atlantic County reports 134 new cases Sunday

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 134 new cases of residents testing positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

A 70-year-old Margate woman and an 85-year-old Buena Borough woman are the latest to die of the disease, the county reported.

To date, 19,372 Atlantic County residents have tested positive, and 460 people have died, the county reported.

The county also announced that coronavirus testing at the Galloway Township library branch of the Atlantic County library system has been extended through Thursday, February 11, weekdays only. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accepted. Visit www.aclink.org to learn more.

A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.

--Michelle Brunetti Post

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Concerned about COVID-19?

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

