COVID Update: 11 new deaths reported Sunday in Atlantic County

Atlantic County on Sunday reported 406 new positive tests for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 11 deaths. A total of 436 Atlantic County residents have now died of COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic last March.
It is the largest number of deaths to be reported on one day in weeks.
Those who died included five Galloway Township residents: two women ages 47 and 85; and three men, ages 74, 78 and 83. They also included two 68-year-old men and a 55-year-old man from Atlantic City; an 83-year-old Buena Borough man; a 69-year-old Margate woman; and an 83-year-old Ventnor man. Two were residents of long-term care facilities and all but three had pre-existing conditions, according to Atlantic County.
Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing remains available at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, by appointment only, each Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684 or online at https://booknow-atlco.appointment-plus.com/b8nr4gd8/.
Testing is also now available at the Galloway Township library branch of the Atlantic County library system, weekdays through Friday, January 29. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accepted. Visit www.aclink.org to learn more.
A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
