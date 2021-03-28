COVID spike closes Buena Regional High to in-person learning

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional High School will close to in-person learning until April 12, an administrator said Sunday, because of a high number of COVID-19 cases linked to the high school.

Students will be learning remotely until then, said Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. in a written statement. Information on remote learning is on buenaschools.org — click on "For Families" and then "School Closing Information."

"The Atlantic County Department of Health was contacted for consultation prior to this decision, and the district will continue to work with the health department to ensure the health and safety of all staff and students," according to information from the district.

Cappuccio could not be reached for comment Sunday, but a review of county COVID data through March 28 does not show a spike in reported cases recently in Buena Borough or Buena Vista Township, or in Estell Manor or Weymouth Township, which all send students to the high school.

Staff at the school, however, live in various municipalities in and around Atlantic County.

This story is developing. Please check back for more information.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

