COVID spike closes Buena Regional High to in-person learning
COVID spike closes Buena Regional High to in-person learning

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional High School will close to in-person learning until April 12, an administrator said Sunday, because of a high number of COVID-19 cases linked to the high school.

Students will be learning remotely until then, said Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. in a written statement. Information on remote learning is on buenaschools.org — click on "For Families" and then "School Closing Information."

"The Atlantic County Department of Health was contacted for consultation prior to this decision, and the district will continue to work with the health department to ensure the health and safety of all staff and students," according to information from the district.

Cappuccio could not be reached for comment Sunday, but a review of county COVID data through March 28 does not show a spike in reported cases recently in Buena Borough or Buena Vista Township, or in Estell Manor or Weymouth Township, which all send students to the high school.

Staff at the school, however, live in various municipalities in and around Atlantic County.

This story is developing. Please check back for more information.

New Jersey district-by-district proposed aid for 2021-22 school year

Fiscal Year 2022 proposed K–12 State School Aid Excluding Debt Service Aid

Source: New Jersey Department Of Education

County Dist District FY21 K–12 Aid Equalization Aid Educational Adequacy Aid School Choice Aid Transportation Aid Special Education Aid Security Aid Adjustment Aid Vocational Expansion Stabilization Aid FY22 K–12 Aid FY21–FY22 K–12 Aid Difference Aid Percent Difference
Atlantic 10 Absecon City 3,519,857 3,134,914 0 0 343,882 756,476 261,412 0 0 4,496,684 976,827 27.75%
Atlantic 110 Atlantic City 46,004,321 55,153,032 0 80,052 1,390,702 5,620,334 3,248,102 7,482,500 0 72,974,722 26,970,401 58.63%
Atlantic 120 Atlantic Co Vocational 10,976,993 12,917,533 0 0 0 1,417,691 601,522 0 0 14,936,746 3,959,753 36.07%
Atlantic 570 Brigantine City 1,815,351 0 0 0 496,944 532,335 196,809 250,448 0 1,476,536 -338,815 -18.66%
Atlantic 590 Buena Regional 18,774,738 16,480,693 0 0 175,973 1,134,901 556,813 0 0 18,348,380 -426,358 -2.27%
Atlantic 960 Corbin City 610,407 397,218 0 0 71,890 56,035 11,067 52,191 0 588,401 -22,006 -3.61%
Atlantic 1300 Egg Harbor City 6,065,602 6,330,765 0 0 123,396 267,087 224,238 0 0 6,945,486 879,884 14.51%
Atlantic 1310 Egg Harbor Twp 50,072,707 50,681,889 0 0 3,273,116 4,443,028 1,547,671 0 0 59,945,704 9,872,997 19.72%
Atlantic 1410 Estell Manor City 1,958,046 1,452,217 0 276,658 0 167,247 34,171 0 0 1,930,293 -27,753 -1.42%
Atlantic 1540 Folsom Boro 6,011,576 4,263,359 0 1,100,736 181,520 363,041 79,030 0 0 5,987,686 -23,890 -0.40%
Atlantic 1690 Galloway Twp 25,720,659 22,928,471 0 0 1,088,704 1,996,732 739,882 0 0 26,753,789 1,033,130 4.02%
Atlantic 1790 Greater Egg Harbor Reg 32,825,723 30,252,007 0 0 1,318,244 2,214,280 672,859 0 0 34,457,390 1,631,667 4.97%
Atlantic 1940 Hamilton Twp 25,169,058 21,481,533 0 0 1,774,245 2,090,080 818,537 0 0 26,164,395 995,337 3.96%
Atlantic 1960 Hammonton Town 21,661,794 19,018,316 0 2,103,756 757,886 2,297,445 773,246 0 0 24,950,649 3,288,855 15.18%
Atlantic 2680 Linwood City 1,297,198 128,197 0 0 111,744 607,272 64,088 237,441 0 1,148,742 -148,456 -11.44%
Atlantic 2780 Longport 85,083 0 0 0 20,694 44,828 4,178 11,356 0 81,056 -4,027 -4.73%
Atlantic 2910 Mainland Regional 7,941,039 6,574,641 0 474,276 301,868 935,206 43,566 0 0 8,329,557 388,518 4.89%
Atlantic 3020 Margate City 521,246 0 0 0 136,684 314,672 43,782 20,181 0 515,319 -5,927 -1.14%
Atlantic 3480 Mullica Twp 5,490,242 4,110,911 0 0 236,446 442,376 165,721 363,443 0 5,318,897 -171,345 -3.12%
Atlantic 3720 Northfield City 4,273,302 3,868,693 0 0 59,085 666,852 114,731 0 0 4,709,361 436,059 10.20%
Atlantic 4180 Pleasantville City 65,111,143 50,356,860 0 0 699,058 2,182,722 1,597,790 12,803,286 0 67,639,716 2,528,573 3.88%
Atlantic 4240 Port Republic City 939,361 259,429 0 235,940 47,977 85,872 12,745 236,096 0 878,059 -61,302 -6.53%
Atlantic 4800 Somers Point City 5,699,531 4,542,364 0 0 142,184 568,696 114,624 0 0 5,367,868 -331,663 -5.82%
Atlantic 5350 Ventnor City 1,803,799 0 0 0 417,427 701,056 344,749 126,321 0 1,589,553 -214,246 -11.88%
Atlantic 5760 Weymouth Twp 1,628,779 738,496 0 0 170,118 165,399 58,408 0 0 1,132,421 -496,358 -30.47%
Bergen 40 Allendale Boro 589,095 0 0 0 22,726 617,608 71,109 0 0 711,443 122,348 20.77%
Bergen 80 Alpine Boro 189,076 0 0 0 74,112 125,156 15,978 0 0 215,246 26,170 13.84%
Bergen 290 Bergen County Vocational 5,695,547 0 0 0 0 1,618,948 213,795 2,145,686 1,717,118 5,695,547 0 0.00%
Bergen 300 Bergenfield Boro 13,500,911 13,068,727 0 235,277 578,477 2,104,440 374,729 0 0 16,361,650 2,860,739 21.19%
Bergen 440 Bogota Boro 6,899,817 7,019,808 0 0 203,338 764,979 328,102 0 0 8,316,227 1,416,410 20.53%
Bergen 740 Carlstadt Boro 388,297 0 0 0 45,263 373,765 56,138 0 0 475,166 86,869 22.37%
Bergen 745 Carlstadt-East Rutherford 490,431 0 0 0 92,141 476,209 18,800 0 0 587,150 96,719 19.72%
Bergen 890 Cliffside Park Boro 5,551,889 3,221,238 0 0 323,598 1,923,091 926,208 0 0 6,394,135 842,246 15.17%
Bergen 930 Closter Boro 824,087 0 0 0 93,632 839,510 91,347 0 0 1,024,489 200,402 24.32%
Bergen 990 Cresskill Boro 1,225,143 0 0 0 82,508 1,283,512 143,116 0 0 1,509,136 283,993 23.18%
Bergen 1070 Demarest Boro 458,460 0 0 0 49,777 486,149 31,678 0 0 567,604 109,144 23.81%
Bergen 1130 Dumont Boro 9,049,897 7,517,549 0 0 222,500 1,819,573 139,307 0 0 9,698,929 649,032 7.17%
Bergen 1230 East Rutherford Boro 763,682 0 0 0 133,577 590,043 129,901 0 0 853,521 89,839 11.76%
Bergen 1270 Edgewater Boro 1,422,903 0 0 0 618,022 925,673 45,596 0 0 1,589,291 166,388 11.69%
Bergen 1345 Elmwood Park 10,655,556 10,375,285 0 0 547,120 2,318,383 760,674 0 0 14,001,462 3,345,906 31.40%
Bergen 1360 Emerson Boro 796,033 0 0 0 134,241 763,194 81,391 0 0 978,826 182,793 22.96%
Bergen 1370 Englewood City 9,242,778 0 0 4,634,989 830,412 2,280,766 1,201,342 535,621 0 9,483,130 240,352 2.60%
Bergen 1380 Englewood Cliffs Boro 473,798 0 0 0 141,069 405,463 8,968 0 0 555,500 81,702 17.24%
Bergen 1450 Fair Lawn Boro 7,692,867 6,048,853 0 0 840,898 4,363,870 464,041 0 0 11,717,662 4,024,795 52.32%
Bergen 1470 Fairview Boro 15,718,006 18,360,180 0 0 159,545 1,748,955 721,266 0 0 20,989,946 5,271,940 33.54%
Bergen 1550 Fort Lee Boro 3,195,803 0 0 0 685,744 3,175,703 105,243 0 0 3,966,690 770,887 24.12%
Bergen 1580 Franklin Lakes Boro 1,005,084 0 0 0 230,578 922,382 20,872 0 0 1,173,832 168,748 16.79%
Bergen 1700 Garfield City 60,291,256 55,122,874 0 0 709,240 4,299,757 1,872,059 0 0 62,003,930 1,712,674 2.84%
Bergen 1760 Glen Rock Boro 1,744,154 0 0 0 131,824 1,851,691 201,595 0 0 2,185,110 440,956 25.28%
Bergen 1860 Hackensack City 23,369,368 21,532,939 0 0 682,382 4,787,838 2,121,557 0 0 29,124,716 5,755,348 24.63%
Bergen 2050 Harrington Park Boro 441,483 2,317 0 0 75,414 414,862 24,352 0 0 516,945 75,462 17.09%
Bergen 2080 Hasbrouck Heights Boro 2,717,817 1,028,603 0 0 143,130 1,568,259 185,508 0 0 2,925,500 207,683 7.64%
Bergen 2090 Haworth Boro 298,377 0 0 0 30,722 293,195 33,319 2,172 0 359,408 61,031 20.45%
Bergen 2180 Hillsdale Boro 1,002,689 11,741 0 0 126,575 907,656 55,927 0 0 1,101,899 99,210 9.89%
Bergen 2200 Ho Ho Kus Boro 714,903 0 0 0 203,210 638,900 14,624 0 0 856,734 141,831 19.84%
Bergen 2620 Leonia Boro 3,535,037 3,349,441 0 0 0 928,663 36,798 0 0 4,314,902 779,865 22.06%
Bergen 2710 Little Ferry Boro 4,493,350 2,899,167 0 0 299,736 1,040,076 319,475 0 0 4,558,454 65,104 1.45%
Bergen 2740 Lodi Borough 20,845,260 19,841,750 0 0 674,487 2,835,516 1,028,863 0 0 24,380,616 3,535,356 16.96%
Bergen 2860 Lyndhurst Twp 2,495,595 1,055,599 0 0 239,630 1,781,596 75,106 0 0 3,151,931 656,336 26.30%
Bergen 2900 Mahwah Twp 2,971,833 0 0 0 636,428 2,675,497 59,339 0 0 3,371,264 399,431 13.44%
Bergen 3060 Maywood Boro 1,316,546 324,912 0 0 153,364 915,285 23,035 0 0 1,416,596 100,050 7.60%
Bergen 3170 Midland Park Boro 804,383 33,981 0 0 107,033 689,524 58,146 0 0 888,684 84,301 10.48%
Bergen 3330 Montvale Boro 778,754 0 0 0 192,645 734,577 18,499 0 0 945,721 166,967 21.44%
Bergen 3350 Moonachie Boro 500,833 0 0 0 107,072 345,346 112,578 16,590 0 581,586 80,753 16.12%
Bergen 3550 New Milford Boro 2,479,662 1,184,837 0 0 430,582 1,294,330 73,366 0 0 2,983,115 503,453 20.30%
Bergen 3600 North Arlington Boro 3,965,101 3,351,656 0 0 184,243 1,574,641 224,941 0 0 5,335,481 1,370,380 34.56%
Bergen 3700 Northern Highlands Reg 921,969 0 0 0 272,216 783,459 77,671 0 0 1,133,346 211,377 22.93%
Bergen 3710 Northern Valley Regional 1,686,949 0 0 0 307,800 1,669,221 42,643 0 0 2,019,664 332,715 19.72%
Bergen 3730 Northvale Boro 354,486 89,194 0 0 24,930 341,470 40,383 0 0 495,977 141,491 39.91%
Bergen 3740 Norwood Boro 511,676 0 0 0 52,474 499,399 41,806 0 0 593,679 82,003 16.03%
Bergen 3760 Oakland Boro 1,024,506 0 0 0 215,169 978,090 51,232 0 0 1,244,491 219,985 21.47%
Bergen 3850 Old Tappan Boro 499,927 0 0 0 77,746 494,082 20,128 0 0 591,956 92,029 18.41%
Bergen 3870 Oradell Boro 503,537 0 0 0 29,595 540,286 58,565 0 0 628,446 124,909 24.81%
Bergen 3910 Palisades Park 2,064,972 711,969 0 0 101,852 1,171,443 212,501 10,133 0 2,207,898 142,926 6.92%
Bergen 3930 Paramus Boro 3,027,815 0 0 0 727,057 2,865,514 69,352 0 0 3,661,923 634,108 20.94%
Bergen 3940 Park Ridge Boro 830,728 0 0 0 99,501 886,177 59,165 0 0 1,044,843 214,115 25.77%
Bergen 3960 Pascack Valley Regional 1,642,571 0 0 0 363,359 1,594,440 35,828 0 0 1,993,627 351,056 21.37%
Bergen 4300 Ramapo-Indian Hill Reg 2,113,716 0 0 0 698,935 1,813,913 40,228 0 0 2,553,076 439,360 20.79%
Bergen 4310 Ramsey Boro 1,859,596 0 0 0 309,420 1,869,312 96,206 0 0 2,274,938 415,342 22.34%
Bergen 4370 Ridgefield Boro 2,721,602 1,968,319 0 0 0 1,036,775 96,410 0 0 3,101,504 379,902 13.96%
Bergen 4380 Ridgefield Park Twp 10,210,355 9,092,064 0 0 296,758 1,696,661 511,781 0 0 11,597,264 1,386,909 13.58%
Bergen 4390 Ridgewood Village 4,087,273 0 0 0 620,535 3,896,003 447,742 0 0 4,964,280 877,007 21.46%
Bergen 4405 River Dell Regional 1,163,372 285,155 0 0 199,120 943,334 125,221 0 0 1,552,830 389,458 33.48%
Bergen 4410 River Edge Boro 2,224,115 1,793,367 0 0 19,622 1,011,024 91,647 0 0 2,915,660 691,545 31.09%
Bergen 4430 River Vale Twp 791,722 0 0 0 126,476 734,191 86,869 0 0 947,536 155,814 19.68%
Bergen 4470 Rochelle Park Twp 595,719 0 0 0 103,197 542,620 47,531 0 0 693,348 97,629 16.39%
Bergen 4500 Rockleigh 40,971 0 0 0 28,708 13,554 2,002 0 0 44,264 3,293 8.04%
Bergen 4600 Rutherford Boro 2,725,438 815,410 0 0 209,359 1,656,819 133,835 0 0 2,815,423 89,985 3.30%
Bergen 4610 Saddle Brook Twp 1,463,605 17,740 0 0 234,147 1,380,662 43,806 0 0 1,676,355 212,750 14.54%
Bergen 4620 Saddle River Boro 405,515 0 0 0 202,394 227,251 29,320 0 0 458,965 53,450 13.18%
Bergen 4870 South Hackensack Twp 395,477 99,417 0 0 47,149 247,795 36,988 0 0 431,349 35,872 9.07%
Bergen 5150 Teaneck Twp 6,216,847 0 0 0 2,348,999 3,324,400 945,902 0 0 6,619,301 402,454 6.47%
Bergen 5160 Tenafly Boro 2,599,146 0 0 0 353,878 2,559,048 285,644 0 0 3,198,570 599,424 23.06%
Bergen 5330 Upper Saddle River Boro 803,060 0 0 0 150,581 764,028 53,937 0 0 968,546 165,486 20.61%
Bergen 5410 Waldwick Boro 1,675,736 828,600 0 0 199,527 1,090,126 125,909 0 0 2,244,162 568,426 33.92%
Bergen 5430 Wallington Boro 5,406,227 4,388,875 0 0 166,028 1,179,528 258,918 0 0 5,993,349 587,122 10.86%
Bergen 5755 Westwood Regional 2,300,240 0 0 0 422,522 2,230,202 55,037 0 0 2,707,761 407,521 17.72%
Bergen 5830 Wood-Ridge Boro 977,285 79,500 0 0 118,852 920,552 22,479 0 0 1,141,383 164,098 16.79%
Bergen 5880 Woodcliff Lake Boro 513,081 0 0 0 62,505 513,112 44,572 0 0 620,189 107,108 20.88%
Bergen 5920 Wyckoff Twp 1,416,999 0 0 0 277,625 1,333,755 118,034 0 0 1,729,414 312,415 22.05%
Burlington 200 Bass River Twp 762,305 459,743 0 0 29,712 81,213 26,554 0 0 597,222 -165,083 -21.66%
Burlington 380 Beverly City 3,805,668 3,201,807 0 0 193,173 182,606 105,269 758,309 0 4,441,164 635,496 16.70%
Burlington 475 Bordentown Regional 9,622,505 8,293,647 0 0 729,374 1,470,071 71,779 0 0 10,564,871 942,366 9.79%
Burlington 600 Burlington City 17,023,476 14,856,526 0 0 205,655 935,688 480,795 1,244,633 0 17,723,297 699,821 4.11%
Burlington 610 Burlington Co Vocational 14,824,807 13,856,673 0 0 0 1,338,084 244,568 0 0 15,439,325 614,518 4.15%
Burlington 620 Burlington Twp 21,343,311 18,610,889 0 0 1,741,167 2,355,238 533,760 0 0 23,241,054 1,897,743 8.89%
Burlington 830 Chesterfield Twp 2,757,745 2,440,189 0 0 143,738 654,710 60,146 0 0 3,298,783 541,038 19.62%
Burlington 840 Cinnaminson Twp 10,023,338 10,322,769 0 0 483,083 1,385,471 57,475 0 0 12,248,798 2,225,460 22.20%
Burlington 1030 Delanco Twp 2,575,083 2,405,243 0 0 48,300 341,376 25,925 0 0 2,820,844 245,761 9.54%
Burlington 1060 Delran Twp 16,345,916 16,588,437 0 0 516,610 2,561,908 418,930 0 0 20,085,885 3,739,969 22.88%
Burlington 1250 Eastampton Twp 4,308,313 3,673,923 0 0 0 389,996 5,492 0 0 4,069,411 -238,902 -5.55%
Burlington 1280 Edgewater Park Twp 8,051,111 8,632,784 0 0 470,640 592,870 305,169 0 0 10,001,463 1,950,352 24.22%
Burlington 1420 Evesham Twp 10,772,973 5,056,266 0 0 546,377 3,024,808 381,844 0 0 9,009,295 -1,763,678 -16.37%
Burlington 1520 Florence Twp 9,945,579 8,176,214 0 0 262,668 1,150,328 110,028 0 0 9,699,238 -246,341 -2.48%
Burlington 1910 Hainesport Twp 1,118,814 308,190 0 0 137,699 441,909 62,448 0 0 950,246 -168,568 -15.07%
Burlington 2610 Lenape Regional 26,182,600 19,510,912 0 0 874,930 4,238,655 448,023 0 0 25,072,520 -1,110,080 -4.24%
Burlington 2850 Lumberton Twp 6,931,555 4,880,871 0 0 73,845 906,745 176,844 0 0 6,038,305 -893,250 -12.89%
Burlington 2960 Mansfield Twp 677,392 59,647 0 0 162,397 409,471 50,397 0 0 681,912 4,520 0.67%
Burlington 3010 Maple Shade Twp 12,126,140 12,705,528 0 0 587,335 1,384,544 624,464 0 0 15,301,871 3,175,731 26.19%
Burlington 3070 Medford Lakes Boro 1,599,928 1,130,826 0 0 26,367 461,143 42,839 0 0 1,661,175 61,247 3.83%
Burlington 3080 Medford Twp 4,431,942 2,172,906 0 0 240,580 1,680,355 78,003 0 0 4,171,844 -260,098 -5.87%
Burlington 3360 Moorestown Twp 3,883,882 0 0 0 818,042 3,236,046 314,058 0 0 4,368,146 484,264 12.47%
Burlington 3430 Mount Holly Twp 10,721,111 9,073,168 0 0 127,355 755,237 337,977 1,025,803 0 11,319,540 598,429 5.58%
Burlington 3440 Mount Laurel Twp 5,143,408 0 0 0 2,093,313 3,243,113 337,731 0 0 5,674,157 530,749 10.32%
Burlington 3540 New Hanover Twp 2,250,594 1,623,397 0 0 161,552 152,726 78,055 0 0 2,015,730 -234,864 -10.44%
Burlington 3650 North Hanover Twp 11,900,999 10,356,836 0 0 488,491 842,583 192,147 403,273 0 12,283,330 382,331 3.21%
Burlington 3690 Northern Burlington Reg 14,154,487 12,343,176 0 477,819 1,212,916 1,088,835 206,047 0 0 15,328,793 1,174,306 8.30%
Burlington 3920 Palmyra Boro 5,104,860 4,156,476 0 0 97,770 696,197 218,608 102,575 0 5,271,626 166,766 3.27%
Burlington 4050 Pemberton Twp 75,493,632 44,479,579 0 56,625 2,481,707 3,488,912 1,398,487 19,123,648 0 71,028,958 -4,464,674 -5.91%
Burlington 4320 Rancocas Valley Regional 16,205,647 13,354,556 0 0 1,109,889 1,251,944 308,091 172,579 0 16,197,059 -8,588 -0.05%
Burlington 4450 Riverside Twp 13,051,513 13,423,765 0 0 187,558 827,038 439,613 0 0 14,877,974 1,826,461 13.99%
Burlington 4460 Riverton 538,486 478,264 0 0 19,613 204,103 33,553 0 0 735,533 197,047 36.59%
Burlington 4740 Shamong Twp 3,764,326 2,646,885 0 0 191,437 507,214 65,308 0 0 3,410,844 -353,482 -9.39%
Burlington 4930 Southampton Twp 1,752,148 425,897 0 0 420,886 489,699 94,037 105,130 0 1,535,649 -216,499 -12.36%
Burlington 5010 Springfield Twp 869,384 389,018 0 0 139,769 159,516 22,357 0 0 710,660 -158,724 -18.26%
Burlington 5130 Tabernacle Twp 4,311,422 2,674,065 0 0 344,597 543,635 66,283 0 0 3,628,580 -682,842 -15.84%
Burlington 5490 Washington Twp 433,556 145,473 0 0 83,884 52,560 9,777 21,471 0 313,165 -120,391 -27.77%
Burlington 5720 Westampton 4,191,017 3,595,780 0 0 408,807 571,393 93,300 0 0 4,669,280 478,263 11.41%
Burlington 5805 Willingboro Twp 39,043,649 36,765,943 0 0 1,015,853 2,391,334 1,086,670 0 0 41,259,800 2,216,151 5.68%
Burlington 5890 Woodland Twp 846,554 608,779 0 0 63,364 100,588 16,311 0 0 789,042 -57,512 -6.79%
Camden 150 Audubon Boro 8,971,419 6,777,216 0 1,002,960 73,419 1,046,915 200,391 328,370 0 9,429,271 457,852 5.10%
Camden 190 Barrington Boro 3,545,139 3,367,373 0 0 75,087 557,456 81,247 0 0 4,081,163 536,024 15.12%
Camden 260 Bellmawr Boro 7,212,646 6,804,384 0 120,072 74,021 931,640 337,882 0 0 8,267,999 1,055,353 14.63%
Camden 330 Berlin Boro 4,041,809 3,532,674 0 0 254,835 521,625 98,331 0 0 4,407,465 365,656 9.05%
Camden 340 Berlin Twp 5,900,696 4,367,824 0 452,563 270,602 465,861 208,615 0 0 5,765,465 -135,231 -2.29%
Camden 390 Black Horse Pike Regional 34,813,097 32,418,488 0 0 875,368 2,425,197 163,463 0 0 35,882,516 1,069,419 3.07%
Camden 580 Brooklawn Boro 4,201,316 3,644,111 0 385,088 17,795 271,023 110,945 75,296 0 4,504,258 302,942 7.21%
Camden 680 Camden City 286,264,783 233,195,969 0 0 4,491,244 9,745,700 7,024,657 45,048,515 0 299,506,085 13,241,302 4.63%
Camden 700 Camden County Vocational 24,341,031 24,306,651 0 0 0 1,725,942 742,267 0 0 26,774,860 2,433,829 10.00%
Camden 800 Cherry Hill Twp 19,528,845 14,095,097 0 0 2,884,053 6,480,802 1,238,638 0 0 24,698,590 5,169,745 26.47%
Camden 810 Chesilhurst 2,130,729 1,533,518 0 0 170,166 95,861 50,877 118,597 0 1,969,019 -161,710 -7.59%
Camden 880 Clementon Boro 6,742,748 7,164,863 0 0 78,718 371,383 135,485 0 0 7,750,449 1,007,701 14.94%
Camden 940 Collingswood Boro 10,616,630 8,140,981 0 361,725 176,430 1,012,100 341,486 783,307 0 10,816,029 199,399 1.88%
Camden 1255 Eastern Camden County Reg 8,731,243 6,885,927 0 0 448,029 1,217,428 166,156 0 0 8,717,540 -13,703 -0.16%
Camden 1720 Gibbsboro Boro 1,312,764 1,012,647 0 0 20,818 163,500 25,761 245,443 0 1,468,169 155,405 11.84%
Camden 1770 Gloucester City 30,006,573 20,956,802 0 0 233,679 1,108,064 759,837 8,476,977 0 31,535,359 1,528,786 5.10%
Camden 1780 Gloucester Twp 52,956,228 48,327,112 0 0 1,634,840 4,473,253 487,009 0 0 54,922,214 1,965,986 3.71%
Camden 1880 Haddon Heights Boro 1,905,038 446,874 0 806,922 118,664 501,850 81,344 45,529 0 2,001,183 96,145 5.05%
Camden 1890 Haddon Twp 8,088,359 6,967,919 0 0 0 1,137,092 0 0 0 8,105,011 16,652 0.21%
Camden 1900 Haddonfield 1,769,239 0 0 0 183,654 1,747,585 200,857 715 0 2,132,811 363,572 20.55%
Camden 2130 Hi Nella 1,272,930 1,276,381 0 0 37,318 118,572 42,488 0 0 1,474,759 201,829 15.86%
Camden 2540 Laurel Springs Boro 2,258,368 2,043,727 0 115,151 22,482 239,471 53,391 0 0 2,474,222 215,854 9.56%
Camden 2560 Lawnside Boro 4,305,946 3,481,441 0 39,549 101,997 317,335 150,662 0 0 4,090,984 -214,962 -4.99%
Camden 2670 Lindenwold Boro 30,969,769 35,225,314 0 67,852 834,376 1,431,101 1,217,920 0 0 38,776,563 7,806,794 25.21%
Camden 2890 Magnolia Boro 3,294,747 2,809,555 0 0 16,028 244,021 98,488 0 0 3,168,092 -126,655 -3.84%
Camden 3110 Merchantville Boro 3,507,011 3,312,731 0 305,120 111,609 446,058 133,028 0 0 4,308,546 801,535 22.86%
Camden 3420 Mount Ephraim Boro 4,199,259 3,361,598 0 231,316 45,548 409,172 109,498 0 0 4,157,132 -42,127 -1.00%
Camden 3770 Oaklyn Boro 2,565,833 2,466,633 0 59,442 16,236 275,669 48,228 0 0 2,866,208 300,375 11.71%
Camden 4060 Pennsauken Twp 54,469,868 52,693,445 0 0 2,186,740 3,608,865 1,929,981 0 0 60,419,031 5,949,163 10.92%
Camden 4110 Pine Hill Boro 18,641,394 17,368,019 0 272,814 588,996 1,283,209 536,169 0 0 20,049,207 1,407,813 7.55%
Camden 4590 Runnemede Boro 5,620,036 5,291,905 0 101,832 166,787 481,898 175,149 0 0 6,217,571 597,535 10.63%
Camden 4790 Somerdale Boro 3,433,656 3,042,061 0 237,789 31,147 355,717 84,322 0 0 3,751,036 317,380 9.24%
Camden 5035 Sterling High School Dist 8,192,904 7,204,939 0 950,372 50,358 659,492 171,469 0 0 9,036,630 843,726 10.30%
Camden 5080 Stratford Boro 5,206,977 5,006,842 0 215,254 202,610 437,575 137,797 0 0 6,000,078 793,101 15.23%
Camden 5400 Voorhees Twp 4,972,294 2,114,863 0 0 602,456 1,699,913 236,331 0 0 4,653,563 -318,731 -6.41%
Camden 5560 Waterford Twp 12,187,751 9,969,582 0 347,139 632,435 981,906 200,265 0 0 12,131,327 -56,424 -0.46%
Camden 5820 Winslow Twp 44,415,666 38,221,252 0 0 1,156,164 3,528,089 1,389,418 0 0 44,294,923 -120,743 -0.27%
Camden 5900 Woodlynne Boro 8,051,205 8,282,893 0 0 54,174 479,936 249,492 0 0 9,066,495 1,015,290 12.61%
Cape May 170 Avalon Boro 63,103 0 0 0 28,649 24,406 4,841 0 0 57,896 -5,207 -8.25%
Cape May 710 Cape May City 464,704 0 0 169,764 5,993 78,905 40,306 115,235 0 410,203 -54,501 -11.73%
Cape May 720 Cape May Co Vocational 1,396,049 0 0 0 0 447,941 79,387 405,220 463,501 1,396,049 0 0.00%
Cape May 730 Cape May Point 18,314 0 0 0 1,796 5,348 368 4,521 0 12,033 -6,281 -34.30%
Cape May 1080 Dennis Twp 4,297,333 1,063,893 0 0 653,808 504,067 102,940 847,932 0 3,172,640 -1,124,693 -26.17%
Cape May 2820 Lower Cape May Regional 7,592,363 95,936 0 1,269,027 1,178,704 862,052 350,566 2,363,554 0 6,119,839 -1,472,524 -19.39%
Cape May 2840 Lower Twp 7,747,848 2,974,090 0 862,592 836,392 912,905 492,388 0 0 6,078,367 -1,669,481 -21.55%
Cape May 3130 Middle Twp 12,053,170 6,227,922 0 261,540 1,570,041 1,437,131 608,776 1,574,738 0 11,680,148 -373,022 -3.10%
Cape May 3680 North Wildwood City 516,693 0 0 0 49,582 156,877 67,830 151,835 0 426,124 -90,569 -17.53%
Cape May 3780 Ocean City 3,967,607 0 0 2,686,900 252,189 982,247 203,070 0 0 4,124,406 156,799 3.95%
Cape May 4700 Sea Isle City 215,198 0 0 0 96,010 65,411 16,305 16,431 0 194,157 -21,041 -9.78%
Cape May 5060 Stone Harbor Boro 48,075 0 0 0 19,899 23,364 2,797 1,619 0 47,679 -396 -0.82%
Cape May 5340 Upper Twp 8,324,482 3,734,201 0 478,716 1,445,583 1,280,868 179,311 0 0 7,118,679 -1,205,803 -14.49%
Cape May 5610 West Cape May Boro 603,287 0 0 480,657 5,258 65,735 11,934 0 0 563,584 -39,703 -6.58%
Cape May 5700 West Wildwood 42,344 0 0 0 6,184 32,825 3,790 0 0 42,799 455 1.08%
Cape May 5790 Wildwood City 4,559,606 863,844 0 0 119,536 542,470 306,033 2,459,516 0 4,291,399 -268,207 -5.88%
Cape May 5800 Wildwood Crest Boro 658,009 0 0 210,825 52,476 177,729 49,788 136,887 0 627,705 -30,304 -4.61%
Cape May 5840 Woodbine Boro 2,929,492 1,806,741 0 27,306 164,200 150,703 94,856 607,846 0 2,851,652 -77,840 -2.66%
Cumberland 540 Bridgeton City 94,014,123 94,157,649 3,901,078 0 1,037,407 4,870,215 2,711,965 0 0 106,678,314 12,664,191 13.47%
Cumberland 950 Commercial Twp 9,410,685 9,096,016 0 0 0 189,620 0 0 0 9,285,636 -125,049 -1.33%
Cumberland 995 Cumberland Co Vocational 7,268,584 11,381,662 0 0 0 479,308 160,459 0 0 12,021,429 4,752,845 65.39%
Cumberland 997 Cumberland Regional 12,793,725 10,790,380 0 1,054,933 597,693 716,046 230,816 0 0 13,389,868 596,143 4.66%
Cumberland 1020 Deerfield Twp 2,571,005 2,152,331 0 0 95,887 194,666 45,634 0 0 2,488,518 -82,487 -3.21%
Cumberland 1120 Downe Twp 1,587,543 1,066,153 0 199,584 117,588 109,379 40,699 0 0 1,533,403 -54,140 -3.41%
Cumberland 1460 Fairfield Twp 6,106,657 5,178,123 0 0 163,986 357,285 168,555 238,708 0 6,106,657 0 0.00%
Cumberland 1820 Greenwich Twp 415,975 304,237 0 0 30,102 37,201 7,420 136,325 0 515,285 99,310 23.87%
Cumberland 2270 Hopewell Twp 3,491,708 2,822,480 0 0 197,184 279,437 89,617 179,170 0 3,567,888 76,180 2.18%
Cumberland 2570 Lawrence Twp 6,241,217 5,117,935 0 433,840 87,111 372,413 160,344 0 0 6,171,643 -69,574 -1.12%
Cumberland 3050 Maurice River Twp 4,899,897 3,759,950 0 469,602 345,391 332,611 123,438 0 0 5,030,992 131,095 2.68%
Cumberland 3230 Millville City 67,690,257 50,155,161 0 0 1,606,779 2,788,642 1,838,491 11,301,184 0 67,690,257 0 0.00%
Cumberland 5070 Stow Creek Twp 691,904 440,854 0 0 55,120 88,149 17,125 0 0 601,248 -90,656 -13.10%
Cumberland 5300 Upper Deerfield Twp 7,048,667 6,580,274 0 0 380,486 465,051 187,464 0 0 7,613,275 564,608 8.01%
Cumberland 5390 Vineland City 135,188,864 92,820,557 0 60,011 4,794,073 5,294,946 3,354,282 31,132,988 0 137,456,857 2,267,993 1.68%
Essex 250 Belleville Town 31,493,254 30,028,002 0 0 625,449 3,112,840 1,686,624 0 0 35,452,915 3,959,661 12.57%
Essex 410 Bloomfield Twp 31,487,139 27,398,674 0 0 645,917 5,770,059 1,797,404 0 0 35,612,054 4,124,915 13.10%
Essex 660 Caldwell-West Caldwell 1,929,030 0 0 0 342,698 1,859,529 226,292 0 0 2,428,519 499,489 25.89%
Essex 760 Cedar Grove Twp 1,216,299 0 0 0 284,386 1,153,621 57,017 0 0 1,495,024 278,725 22.92%
Essex 1210 East Orange 175,087,372 134,162,325 0 0 1,172,856 7,715,286 4,014,478 28,022,427 0 175,087,372 0 0.00%
Essex 1390 Essex Co Voc-Tech 23,829,029 24,768,623 0 0 0 1,659,351 1,032,999 0 0 27,460,973 3,631,944 15.24%
Essex 1400 Essex Fells Boro 147,821 0 0 0 9,597 169,422 16,768 0 0 195,787 47,966 32.45%
Essex 1465 Fairfield Twp 528,670 0 0 0 148,937 493,392 12,368 0 0 654,697 126,027 23.84%
Essex 1750 Glen Ridge Boro 1,295,564 0 0 0 123,908 1,339,221 147,881 0 0 1,611,010 315,446 24.35%
Essex 2330 Irvington Township 121,944,303 94,221,208 0 0 1,164,430 6,835,301 3,649,144 22,051,380 0 127,921,463 5,977,160 4.90%
Essex 2730 Livingston Twp 4,864,704 0 0 0 1,303,530 4,312,253 434,880 0 0 6,050,663 1,185,959 24.38%
Essex 3190 Millburn Twp 3,701,979 0 0 0 788,722 3,336,726 389,098 0 0 4,514,546 812,567 21.95%
Essex 3310 Montclair Town 7,697,276 0 0 0 1,175,389 5,780,579 755,225 322,539 0 8,033,732 336,456 4.37%
Essex 3570 Newark City 829,329,985 823,229,149 0 0 8,523,133 45,823,149 24,632,298 12,840,459 0 915,048,188 85,718,203 10.34%
Essex 3630 North Caldwell Boro 482,683 0 0 0 84,466 498,070 51,981 0 0 634,517 151,834 31.46%
Essex 3750 Nutley Town 8,061,015 4,878,663 0 0 588,055 2,841,511 81,159 0 0 8,389,388 328,373 4.07%
Essex 3880 City Of Orange Twp 82,984,947 77,399,509 7,152,931 0 1,195,106 4,633,802 2,473,511 0 0 92,854,859 9,869,912 11.89%
Essex 4530 Roseland Boro 387,259 0 0 0 72,082 395,695 8,056 0 0 475,833 88,574 22.87%
Essex 4900 South Orange-Maplewood 5,880,802 0 0 0 1,020,280 5,996,491 187,988 0 0 7,204,759 1,323,957 22.51%
Essex 5370 Verona Boro 1,527,455 0 0 0 103,500 1,615,855 175,630 0 0 1,894,985 367,530 24.06%
Essex 5630 West Essex Regional 1,630,112 0 0 0 479,086 1,470,705 29,634 0 0 1,979,425 349,313 21.43%
Essex 5680 West Orange Town 14,623,330 11,299,961 0 0 3,033,009 4,159,988 1,866,353 0 0 20,359,311 5,735,981 39.22%
Gloucester 860 Clayton Boro 11,975,272 12,462,615 0 107,688 289,926 1,061,043 269,252 0 0 14,190,524 2,215,252 18.50%
Gloucester 870 Clearview Regional 14,024,750 11,844,302 0 0 440,789 1,418,100 196,159 0 0 13,899,350 -125,400 -0.89%
Gloucester 1100 Deptford Twp 26,374,790 21,731,033 0 138,586 1,711,578 2,468,802 483,815 0 0 26,533,814 159,024 0.60%
Gloucester 1180 East Greenwich Twp 4,738,071 4,283,150 0 0 593,363 1,082,596 106,343 0 0 6,065,452 1,327,381 28.02%
Gloucester 1330 Elk Twp 2,484,387 1,866,269 0 163,970 148,655 195,091 66,201 0 0 2,440,186 -44,201 -1.78%
Gloucester 1590 Franklin Twp 9,438,665 7,674,505 0 0 836,192 737,647 177,000 0 0 9,425,344 -13,321 -0.14%
Gloucester 1715 Gateway Regional 8,346,621 7,184,306 0 676,640 502,794 581,865 192,533 0 0 9,138,138 791,517 9.48%
Gloucester 1730 Glassboro 14,546,391 14,184,559 0 150,807 0 92,586 0 0 0 14,427,952 -118,439 -0.81%
Gloucester 1775 Gloucester Co Vocational 9,152,895 9,634,424 0 0 0 1,054,667 113,534 0 0 10,802,625 1,649,730 18.02%
Gloucester 1830 Greenwich Twp 999,023 0 0 0 272,578 399,234 133,562 94,876 0 900,250 -98,773 -9.89%
Gloucester 2070 Harrison Twp 5,816,550 4,475,181 0 0 153,456 800,303 107,201 0 0 5,536,141 -280,409 -4.82%
Gloucester 2440 Kingsway Regional 13,564,346 13,051,854 0 0 1,518,262 2,148,364 232,812 0 0 16,951,292 3,386,946 24.97%
Gloucester 2750 Logan Twp 3,971,987 1,800,850 0 12,299 314,926 768,262 129,058 0 0 3,025,395 -946,592 -23.83%
Gloucester 2990 Mantua Twp 5,950,071 4,925,736 0 0 92,254 731,840 24,998 0 0 5,774,828 -175,243 -2.95%
Gloucester 3280 Monroe Twp 40,297,954 37,781,647 0 0 2,064,093 3,586,669 1,005,014 0 0 44,437,423 4,139,469 10.27%
Gloucester 3490 National Park Boro 2,270,591 2,431,148 0 0 15,950 152,723 63,683 0 0 2,663,504 392,913 17.30%
Gloucester 3580 Newfield Boro 1,675,676 1,734,860 0 0 132,194 130,013 43,725 0 0 2,040,792 365,116 21.79%
Gloucester 4020 Paulsboro Boro 14,031,500 13,377,689 0 23,560 179,476 715,226 498,216 0 0 14,794,167 762,667 5.44%
Gloucester 4140 Pitman Boro 8,994,516 6,899,347 0 0 148,522 925,239 142,285 0 0 8,115,393 -879,123 -9.77%
Gloucester 4880 South Harrison Twp 1,630,000 691,759 0 280,085 140,825 302,902 34,238 0 0 1,449,809 -180,191 -11.05%
Gloucester 4940 Delsea Regional H.S Dist. 13,969,244 12,014,766 0 487,397 239,518 1,382,314 231,243 0 0 14,355,238 385,994 2.76%
Gloucester 5120 Swedesboro-Woolwich 8,348,984 7,044,005 0 0 665,956 1,357,452 162,836 0 0 9,230,249 881,265 10.56%
Gloucester 5500 Washington Twp 45,809,812 34,596,635 0 0 2,909,313 5,556,586 944,104 0 0 44,006,638 -1,803,174 -3.94%
Gloucester 5590 Wenonah Boro 377,418 163,772 0 0 0 134,037 0 0 0 297,809 -79,609 -21.09%
Gloucester 5620 West Deptford Twp 13,343,632 11,043,408 0 0 1,034,656 1,845,918 293,580 0 0 14,217,562 873,930 6.55%
Gloucester 5740 Westville Boro 2,938,410 2,978,401 0 0 28,684 183,022 124,456 0 0 3,314,563 376,153 12.80%
Gloucester 5860 Woodbury City 14,257,750 15,461,044 0 148,698 170,342 1,010,493 499,272 0 0 17,289,849 3,032,099 21.27%
Gloucester 5870 Woodbury Heights Boro 1,007,468 1,065,680 0 0 0 134,019 3,952 0 0 1,203,651 196,183 19.47%
Hudson 220 Bayonne City 67,780,309 69,891,132 0 0 403,763 6,370,555 3,438,877 0 0 80,104,327 12,324,018 18.18%
Hudson 1200 East Newark Boro 3,974,689 3,603,933 0 0 16,052 310,863 173,154 0 0 4,104,002 129,313 3.25%
Hudson 1850 Guttenberg Town 8,421,303 7,946,403 0 0 60,778 1,189,648 603,184 0 0 9,800,013 1,378,710 16.37%
Hudson 2060 Harrison Town 26,284,533 23,240,567 0 0 157,728 1,907,024 979,214 0 0 26,284,533 0 0.00%
Hudson 2210 Hoboken City 8,641,569 0 0 2,592,463 124,453 1,604,666 750,149 3,149,551 0 8,221,282 -420,287 -4.86%
Hudson 2295 Hudson County Vocational 22,783,630 19,771,331 0 0 818,768 1,648,427 632,290 0 0 22,870,816 87,186 0.38%
Hudson 2390 Jersey City 324,393,336 217,709,896 125,411 0 4,423,777 18,332,551 12,648,342 0 0 253,239,977 -71,153,359 -21.93%
Hudson 2410 Kearny Town 43,057,373 43,443,874 0 0 239,445 5,200,975 2,040,647 0 0 50,924,941 7,867,568 18.27%
Hudson 3610 North Bergen Twp 62,635,365 56,336,475 0 0 747,436 5,808,963 2,787,698 0 0 65,680,572 3,045,207 4.86%
Hudson 4730 Secaucus Town 1,962,869 0 0 0 546,399 1,689,156 191,170 0 0 2,426,725 463,856 23.63%
Hudson 5240 Union City 197,479,201 189,662,532 0 0 475,492 11,029,654 6,223,084 0 0 207,390,762 9,911,561 5.02%
Hudson 5580 Weehawken Twp 2,338,206 0 0 0 150,232 900,996 351,824 691,479 0 2,094,531 -243,675 -10.42%
Hudson 5670 West New York Town 104,848,235 100,191,687 0 0 928,926 6,886,808 3,601,834 0 0 111,609,255 6,761,020 6.45%
Hunterdon 20 Alexandria Twp 1,305,570 346,408 0 192,029 193,439 396,410 42,678 0 0 1,170,964 -134,606 -10.31%
Hunterdon 370 Bethlehem Twp 1,197,081 449,293 0 72,300 113,737 303,137 37,641 0 0 976,108 -220,973 -18.46%
Hunterdon 430 Bloomsbury Boro 857,723 559,434 0 291,798 0 0 0 0 0 851,232 -6,491 -0.76%
Hunterdon 670 Califon Boro 240,077 51,414 0 37,467 13,884 93,822 2,028 0 0 198,615 -41,462 -17.27%
Hunterdon 910 Clinton Town 1,075,921 547,502 0 52,492 101,114 261,844 38,137 0 0 1,001,089 -74,832 -6.96%
Hunterdon 920 Clinton Twp 1,842,255 0 0 0 655,670 1,109,963 95,566 0 0 1,861,199 18,944 1.03%
Hunterdon 1040 Delaware Twp 1,018,652 0 0 348,322 167,383 267,084 34,010 170,998 0 987,797 -30,855 -3.03%
Hunterdon 1050 Delaware Valley Regional 2,965,701 1,606,521 0 0 17,291 592,662 74,763 0 0 2,291,237 -674,464 -22.74%
Hunterdon 1160 East Amwell Twp 851,830 0 0 328,968 181,957 278,219 37,939 0 0 827,083 -24,747 -2.91%
Hunterdon 1376 South-Hunterdon 2,452,270 0 0 1,411,144 314,641 792,983 125,891 0 0 2,644,659 192,389 7.85%
Hunterdon 1510 Flemington-Raritan Reg 5,560,650 2,588,893 0 0 297,208 2,087,364 140,035 0 0 5,113,500 -447,150 -8.04%
Hunterdon 1600 Franklin Twp 364,121 0 0 91,812 58,632 239,386 21,010 2,057 0 412,897 48,776 13.40%
Hunterdon 1680 Frenchtown Boro 521,841 251,929 0 143,316 0 65,461 0 0 0 460,706 -61,135 -11.72%
Hunterdon 1970 Hampton Boro 743,086 549,501 0 49,265 27,902 84,197 24,029 0 0 734,894 -8,192 -1.10%
Hunterdon 2140 High Bridge Boro 1,372,045 1,050,682 0 33,630 14,338 275,401 34,384 0 0 1,408,435 36,390 2.65%
Hunterdon 2220 Holland Twp 1,476,994 728,821 0 107,145 36,300 373,356 9,453 0 0 1,255,075 -221,919 -15.03%
Hunterdon 2300 Hunterdon Central Reg 5,292,935 2,496,821 0 260,712 326,420 1,840,406 48,383 0 0 4,972,742 -320,193 -6.05%
Hunterdon 2308 Hunterdon Co Vocational 933,283 241,040 0 0 0 158,471 31,411 279,981 222,380 933,283 0 0.00%
Hunterdon 2450 Kingwood Twp 1,083,710 293,413 0 190,695 166,282 259,824 31,021 0 0 941,235 -142,475 -13.15%
Hunterdon 2590 Lebanon Boro 200,880 0 0 54,180 24,207 112,305 11,798 0 0 202,490 1,610 0.80%
Hunterdon 2600 Lebanon Twp 1,917,656 467,753 0 378,810 320,578 448,913 54,166 0 0 1,670,220 -247,436 -12.90%
Hunterdon 3180 Milford Boro 283,660 122,032 0 63,415 0 52,412 0 0 0 237,859 -45,801 -16.15%
Hunterdon 3660 N Hunt/Voorhees Regional 4,887,611 2,348,780 0 0 267,039 1,738,465 44,422 0 0 4,398,706 -488,905 -10.00%
Hunterdon 4350 Readington Twp 1,757,020 0 0 0 466,125 1,352,208 128,700 0 0 1,947,033 190,013 10.81%
Hunterdon 5180 Tewksbury Twp 961,007 0 0 344,006 174,192 459,363 56,555 0 0 1,034,116 73,109 7.61%
Hunterdon 5270 Union Twp 643,481 0 0 0 233,413 357,335 36,554 0 0 627,302 -16,179 -2.51%
Mercer 1245 East Windsor Regional 27,664,327 26,005,194 0 0 2,095,914 4,472,603 1,255,961 0 0 33,829,672 6,165,345 22.29%
Mercer 1430 Ewing Twp 13,379,505 10,941,821 0 0 1,023,175 2,681,096 1,024,833 0 0 15,670,925 2,291,420 17.13%
Mercer 1950 Hamilton Twp 75,470,108 72,061,770 0 0 1,446,373 8,198,284 630,559 0 0 82,336,986 6,866,878 9.10%
Mercer 2280 Hopewell Valley Regional 3,732,228 0 0 302,933 760,010 3,238,213 62,529 0 0 4,363,685 631,457 16.92%
Mercer 2580 Lawrence Twp 4,361,283 0 0 0 1,102,884 3,467,332 421,512 0 0 4,991,728 630,445 14.46%
Mercer 3105 Mercer County Vocational 2,905,618 3,145,226 0 0 0 293,805 118,657 103,021 0 3,660,709 755,091 25.99%
Mercer 4255 Princeton 4,224,455 0 0 0 869,413 3,171,906 371,547 107,606 0 4,520,472 296,017 7.01%
Mercer 5210 Trenton City 256,925,632 242,955,746 0 0 4,524,728 13,190,389 7,239,256 20,438,575 0 288,348,694 31,423,062 12.23%
Mercer 5510 Robbinsville Twp 7,489,804 4,259,894 0 0 1,168,077 2,787,359 259,044 0 0 8,474,374 984,570 13.15%
Mercer 5715 W Windsor-Plainsboro Reg 9,642,646 546,130 0 0 1,898,118 8,681,047 173,051 0 0 11,298,346 1,655,700 17.17%
Middlesex 750 Carteret Boro 32,819,848 33,478,410 0 0 511,027 2,809,761 1,526,650 0 0 38,325,848 5,506,000 16.78%
Middlesex 970 Cranbury Twp 659,587 0 0 0 163,336 599,298 13,756 0 0 776,390 116,803 17.71%
Middlesex 1140 Dunellen Boro 8,982,636 9,732,569 0 0 76,133 1,045,367 361,377 0 0 11,215,446 2,232,810 24.86%
Middlesex 1170 East Brunswick Twp 20,584,897 18,868,151 0 0 1,491,445 5,355,986 176,418 0 0 25,892,000 5,307,103 25.78%
Middlesex 1290 Edison Twp 24,352,536 21,076,504 0 0 4,964,654 8,719,977 1,078,233 0 0 35,839,368 11,486,832 47.17%
Middlesex 2150 Highland Park Boro 4,203,825 2,978,764 0 0 240,771 1,155,701 47,872 0 0 4,423,108 219,283 5.22%
Middlesex 2370 Jamesburg Boro 6,774,594 6,903,913 0 0 78,155 778,217 286,636 0 0 8,046,921 1,272,327 18.78%
Middlesex 3120 Metuchen Boro 1,616,479 0 0 0 226,496 1,654,236 158,054 0 0 2,038,786 422,307 26.13%
Middlesex 3140 Middlesex Boro 10,608,561 9,774,628 0 0 333,032 1,286,114 359,344 0 0 11,753,118 1,144,557 10.79%
Middlesex 3150 Middlesex Co Vocational 14,757,845 13,935,028 0 0 0 1,421,678 592,489 0 0 15,949,195 1,191,350 8.07%
Middlesex 3220 Milltown Boro 1,722,365 1,599,053 0 0 302,474 603,646 86,463 0 0 2,591,636 869,271 50.47%
Middlesex 3290 Monroe Twp 6,238,704 0 0 0 2,753,019 5,017,004 103,764 0 0 7,873,787 1,635,083 26.21%
Middlesex 3530 New Brunswick City 142,592,735 144,757,456 0 0 1,347,414 8,630,083 4,608,779 0 0 159,343,732 16,750,997 11.75%
Middlesex 3620 North Brunswick Twp 24,346,185 23,764,813 0 0 2,310,618 5,372,023 1,619,505 0 0 33,066,959 8,720,774 35.82%
Middlesex 3845 Old Bridge Twp 38,342,034 24,772,706 0 0 1,049,333 5,572,334 835,366 0 0 32,229,739 -6,112,295 -15.94%
Middlesex 4090 Perth Amboy City 175,042,233 158,222,883 11,689,337 0 1,705,200 9,001,769 4,789,113 0 0 185,408,302 10,366,069 5.92%
Middlesex 4130 Piscataway Twp 21,134,229 12,242,761 0 0 3,188,747 4,920,457 1,295,620 0 0 21,647,585 513,356 2.43%
Middlesex 4660 Sayreville Boro 29,057,658 24,205,557 0 0 2,289,895 5,243,822 1,481,817 0 0 33,221,091 4,163,433 14.33%
Middlesex 4830 South Amboy City 6,627,860 5,719,489 0 0 154,764 686,228 63,955 3,424 0 6,627,860 0 0.00%
Middlesex 4860 South Brunswick Twp 21,746,827 13,670,526 0 0 2,155,118 5,479,892 183,321 0 0 21,488,857 -257,970 -1.19%
Middlesex 4910 South Plainfield Boro 8,256,458 5,608,651 0 0 305,134 2,430,364 112,479 0 0 8,456,628 200,170 2.42%
Middlesex 4920 South River Boro 15,740,940 15,922,352 0 0 502,357 1,910,698 645,142 0 0 18,980,549 3,239,609 20.58%
Middlesex 4970 Spotswood 6,668,632 4,911,414 0 0 236,772 995,880 160,684 0 0 6,304,750 -363,882 -5.46%
Middlesex 5850 Woodbridge Twp 45,120,821 48,050,077 0 0 4,389,122 7,858,506 2,785,278 0 0 63,082,983 17,962,162 39.81%
Monmouth 50 Allenhurst 36,353 0 0 0 19,617 2,702 388 9,785 0 32,492 -3,861 -10.62%
Monmouth 100 Asbury Park City 44,571,508 28,163,553 0 0 478,668 1,858,487 1,114,203 6,291,393 0 37,906,304 -6,665,204 -14.95%
Monmouth 130 Atlantic Highlands Boro 208,906 0 0 0 20,451 193,415 22,613 0 0 236,479 27,573 13.20%
Monmouth 180 Avon Boro 200,503 0 0 0 63,965 118,358 16,622 0 0 198,945 -1,558 -0.78%
Monmouth 270 Belmar Boro 899,076 0 0 0 181,768 320,357 158,409 175,052 0 835,586 -63,490 -7.06%
Monmouth 500 Bradley Beach Boro 859,221 0 0 0 85,575 221,110 134,097 286,589 0 727,371 -131,850 -15.35%
Monmouth 560 Brielle Boro 585,628 0 0 0 121,923 561,267 14,351 0 0 697,541 111,913 19.11%
Monmouth 945 Colts Neck Twp 1,209,994 0 0 0 360,420 925,947 89,090 0 0 1,375,457 165,463 13.67%
Monmouth 1000 Deal Boro 2,169,341 0 0 1,929,334 31,046 163,506 18,769 0 0 2,142,655 -26,686 -1.23%
Monmouth 1260 Eatontown Boro 2,931,673 728,620 0 0 259,295 753,200 284,164 383,691 0 2,408,970 -522,703 -17.83%
Monmouth 1440 Fair Haven Boro 620,911 0 0 0 44,525 655,651 72,677 0 0 772,853 151,942 24.47%
Monmouth 1490 Farmingdale Boro 804,538 504,290 0 0 5,923 94,325 27,049 114,151 0 745,738 -58,800 -7.31%
Monmouth 1640 Freehold Boro 15,920,744 16,516,446 0 0 407,350 1,438,457 739,721 0 0 19,101,974 3,181,230 19.98%
Monmouth 1650 Freehold Regional 40,732,705 24,467,794 0 0 1,816,395 7,030,185 735,594 0 0 34,049,968 -6,682,737 -16.41%
Monmouth 1660 Freehold Twp 4,612,294 1,100,169 0 0 709,345 2,860,147 93,758 0 0 4,763,419 151,125 3.28%
Monmouth 2105 Hazlet Twp 11,007,752 7,568,429 0 0 91,986 1,936,203 71,011 0 0 9,667,629 -1,340,123 -12.17%
Monmouth 2120 Henry Hudson Regional 696,121 0 0 0 183,003 264,676 60,908 119,367 0 627,954 -68,167 -9.79%
Monmouth 2160 Highlands Boro 488,675 0 0 0 42,233 155,353 58,540 137,899 0 394,025 -94,650 -19.37%
Monmouth 2230 Holmdel Twp 2,727,367 0 0 0 721,124 2,501,950 139,118 0 0 3,362,192 634,825 23.28%
Monmouth 2290 Howell Twp 28,186,330 20,002,364 0 0 903,761 3,740,074 517,479 0 0 25,163,678 -3,022,652 -10.72%
Monmouth 2320 Interlaken 67,366 0 0 0 35,061 22,410 1,612 16,821 0 75,904 8,538 12.67%
Monmouth 2400 Keansburg Boro 26,109,648 16,973,265 0 0 334,763 1,023,215 535,157 6,492,062 0 25,358,462 -751,186 -2.88%
Monmouth 2430 Keyport Boro 5,738,986 4,438,230 0 0 39,799 569,435 277,906 0 0 5,325,370 -413,616 -7.21%
Monmouth 2720 Little Silver Boro 576,061 0 0 0 71,696 544,083 64,328 0 0 680,107 104,046 18.06%
Monmouth 2770 Long Branch City 48,016,151 43,417,248 0 0 1,003,772 4,321,902 2,387,836 0 0 51,130,758 3,114,607 6.49%
Monmouth 2920 Manalapan-Englishtown Reg 14,931,362 5,806,704 0 0 1,968,298 3,767,124 427,473 0 0 11,969,599 -2,961,763 -19.84%
Monmouth 2930 Manasquan Boro 760,843 0 0 0 76,841 628,260 83,868 20,596 0 809,565 48,722 6.40%
Monmouth 3030 Marlboro Twp 9,754,010 3,709,611 0 0 1,189,069 3,375,643 349,448 0 0 8,623,771 -1,130,239 -11.59%
Monmouth 3040 Matawan-Aberdeen Regional 12,758,073 9,574,552 0 0 849,277 2,836,511 173,621 0 0 13,433,961 675,888 5.30%
Monmouth 3160 Middletown Twp 15,734,638 966,925 0 0 3,160,000 7,019,398 861,307 2,515,991 0 14,523,621 -1,211,017 -7.70%
Monmouth 3200 Millstone Twp 4,063,618 1,188,850 0 0 921,823 1,263,326 160,905 0 0 3,534,904 -528,714 -13.01%
Monmouth 3250 Monmouth Beach Boro 189,622 0 0 0 30,330 166,281 10,874 0 0 207,485 17,863 9.42%
Monmouth 3260 Monmouth Co Vocational 8,120,555 2,949,050 0 0 0 1,572,980 208,928 0 3,389,597 8,120,555 0 0.00%
Monmouth 3270 Monmouth Regional 2,693,429 299,370 0 0 669,909 805,780 181,421 355,191 0 2,311,671 -381,758 -14.17%
Monmouth 3500 Neptune City 1,543,786 745,124 0 0 56,921 348,450 33,720 0 0 1,184,215 -359,571 -23.29%
Monmouth 3510 Neptune Twp 26,958,707 17,230,105 0 0 1,589,446 2,404,326 1,222,886 0 0 22,446,763 -4,511,944 -16.74%
Monmouth 3810 Ocean Twp 6,761,898 0 0 0 1,729,784 2,526,776 552,389 1,271,894 0 6,080,843 -681,055 -10.07%
Monmouth 3830 Oceanport Boro 544,465 0 0 0 92,108 503,783 20,253 5,444 0 621,588 77,123 14.16%
Monmouth 4360 Red Bank Boro 6,363,803 5,647,167 0 0 189,188 1,208,304 634,293 0 0 7,678,952 1,315,149 20.67%
Monmouth 4365 Red Bank Regional 1,242,366 85,945 0 0 329,380 826,072 149,757 20,284 0 1,411,438 169,072 13.61%
Monmouth 4520 Roosevelt Boro 815,332 401,798 0 217,403 63,927 68,205 8,957 0 0 760,290 -55,042 -6.75%
Monmouth 4570 Rumson Boro 705,148 0 0 0 112,978 643,971 77,327 0 0 834,276 129,128 18.31%
Monmouth 4580 Rumson-Fair Haven Reg 814,855 0 0 0 266,811 714,371 15,063 0 0 996,245 181,390 22.26%
Monmouth 4690 Sea Girt Boro 133,341 0 0 0 13,842 119,155 11,412 0 0 144,409 11,068 8.30%
Monmouth 4760 Shore Regional 629,621 0 0 0 151,104 561,954 23,740 0 0 736,798 107,177 17.02%
Monmouth 4770 Shrewsbury Boro 332,031 0 0 0 14,089 331,913 36,888 7,643 0 390,533 58,502 17.62%
Monmouth 4840 Lake Como 461,014 123,742 0 0 78,805 132,338 47,816 0 0 382,701 -78,313 -16.99%
Monmouth 4980 Spring Lake Boro 241,796 0 0 0 57,263 191,575 12,556 0 0 261,394 19,598 8.11%
Monmouth 4990 Spring Lake Heights Boro 398,231 0 0 0 74,591 367,640 9,257 0 0 451,488 53,257 13.37%
Monmouth 5185 Tinton Falls 3,183,985 0 0 0 982,013 986,472 196,966 684,791 0 2,850,242 -333,743 -10.48%
Monmouth 5230 Union Beach 7,222,534 5,524,568 0 0 12,799 658,640 28,312 0 0 6,224,319 -998,215 -13.82%
Monmouth 5310 Upper Freehold Regional 5,248,436 1,863,594 0 1,345,890 431,910 990,729 123,383 0 0 4,755,506 -492,930 -9.39%
Monmouth 5420 Wall Twp 4,263,387 0 0 0 1,204,850 2,986,911 341,937 0 0 4,533,698 270,311 6.34%
Monmouth 5640 West Long Branch Boro 419,692 0 0 0 74,264 451,355 12,310 0 0 537,929 118,237 28.17%
Monmouth 5645 Loch Arbour 3,908 0 0 0 3,908 6,386 448 0 0 10,742 6,834 174.90%
Morris 450 Boonton Town 2,264,901 1,362,841 0 0 58,651 959,170 238,909 0 0 2,619,571 354,670 15.66%
Morris 460 Boonton Twp 618,184 0 0 0 138,307 555,524 13,027 0 0 706,858 88,674 14.34%
Morris 630 Butler Boro 2,200,836 1,525,936 0 13,592 215,738 674,281 39,010 0 0 2,468,557 267,721 12.16%
Morris 785 Sch Dist Of The Chathams 3,143,034 0 0 0 723,961 2,878,541 159,916 0 0 3,762,418 619,384 19.71%
Morris 820 Chester Twp 1,281,108 0 0 0 299,715 1,025,343 92,852 0 0 1,417,910 136,802 10.68%
Morris 1090 Denville Twp 1,579,363 0 0 0 295,264 1,619,650 48,547 0 0 1,963,461 384,098 24.32%
Morris 1110 Dover Town 32,136,235 32,903,790 0 0 413,123 2,765,706 1,433,096 0 0 37,515,715 5,379,480 16.74%
Morris 1190 East Hanover Twp 868,330 0 0 0 178,676 773,482 17,287 0 0 969,445 101,115 11.64%
Morris 1530 Florham Park Boro 739,176 0 0 0 161,007 728,132 19,487 0 0 908,626 169,450 22.92%
Morris 1990 Hanover Park Regional 1,537,148 0 0 0 640,159 1,139,346 25,177 0 0 1,804,682 267,534 17.40%
Morris 2000 Hanover Twp 1,160,676 0 0 0 214,496 1,102,311 25,667 0 0 1,342,474 181,798 15.66%
Morris 2010 Harding Township 462,201 0 0 0 319,770 183,505 32,259 0 0 535,534 73,333 15.87%
Morris 2380 Jefferson Twp 12,063,605 6,194,985 0 0 636,026 2,137,733 303,337 0 0 9,272,081 -2,791,524 -23.14%
Morris 2460 Kinnelon Boro 1,929,000 0 0 0 430,416 1,572,117 164,769 0 0 2,167,302 238,302 12.35%
Morris 2650 Lincoln Park Boro 1,714,048 0 0 0 635,819 909,427 136,362 103,853 0 1,785,461 71,413 4.17%
Morris 2870 Madison Boro 1,797,085 0 0 0 255,898 1,776,039 205,379 0 0 2,237,316 440,231 24.50%
Morris 3090 Mendham Boro 349,818 0 0 0 47,259 338,991 35,667 0 0 421,917 72,099 20.61%
Morris 3100 Mendham Twp 664,879 0 0 0 198,422 640,145 13,957 0 0 852,524 187,645 28.22%
Morris 3240 Mine Hill Twp 2,941,313 1,143,654 0 1,221,035 171,868 348,338 41,980 0 0 2,926,875 -14,438 -0.49%
Morris 3340 Montville Twp 3,151,261 0 0 0 1,018,949 2,711,016 70,614 0 0 3,800,579 649,318 20.61%
Morris 3365 Morris County Vocational 1,265,980 73,419 0 0 0 784,680 90,697 474,062 0 1,422,858 156,878 12.39%
Morris 3370 Morris Hills Regional 8,274,076 3,725,355 0 1,871,232 554,744 2,642,356 58,232 0 0 8,851,919 577,843 6.98%
Morris 3380 Morris Plains Boro 915,776 0 0 212,685 95,804 734,724 15,093 0 0 1,058,306 142,530 15.56%
Morris 3385 Morris School District 7,152,578 0 0 387,919 1,736,086 4,229,932 994,301 218,451 0 7,566,689 414,111 5.79%
Morris 3410 Mount Arlington Boro 649,174 0 0 0 212,050 448,763 50,873 0 0 711,686 62,512 9.63%
Morris 3450 Mount Olive Twp 17,529,199 17,362,682 0 0 1,067,482 2,959,145 106,585 0 0 21,495,894 3,966,695 22.63%
Morris 3460 Mountain Lakes Boro 913,433 0 0 0 78,377 911,502 38,961 0 0 1,028,840 115,407 12.63%
Morris 3520 Netcong Boro 1,687,737 1,392,844 0 120,032 18,938 264,802 69,911 0 0 1,866,527 178,790 10.59%
Morris 3950 Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp 6,382,412 92,029 0 0 1,163,059 6,346,181 152,564 0 0 7,753,833 1,371,421 21.49%
Morris 4000 Long Hill Twp 823,022 0 0 0 171,428 767,301 13,945 0 0 952,674 129,652 15.75%
Morris 4080 Pequannock Twp 2,304,962 406,379 0 55,008 124,035 1,601,412 168,558 0 0 2,355,392 50,430 2.19%
Morris 4330 Randolph Twp 10,567,380 4,438,751 0 0 1,249,097 3,234,926 103,893 0 0 9,026,667 -1,540,713 -14.58%
Morris 4440 Riverdale Boro 380,185 0 0 0 90,222 361,245 11,114 0 0 462,581 82,396 21.67%
Morris 4480 Rockaway Boro 1,258,037 586,602 0 0 60,781 476,643 74,022 0 0 1,198,048 -59,989 -4.77%
Morris 4490 Rockaway Twp 3,083,926 854,190 0 0 549,225 1,678,301 50,153 0 0 3,131,869 47,943 1.56%
Morris 4560 Roxbury Twp 11,375,332 6,362,109 0 319,025 558,875 2,433,575 61,433 0 0 9,735,017 -1,640,315 -14.42%
Morris 5520 Washington Twp 6,307,006 2,935,451 0 0 457,507 1,591,751 176,840 0 0 5,161,549 -1,145,457 -18.16%
Morris 5660 West Morris Regional 4,188,895 313,431 0 0 1,396,979 2,078,066 213,804 25,837 0 4,028,117 -160,778 -3.84%
Morris 5770 Wharton Boro 5,109,115 4,551,194 0 486,405 62,576 647,293 242,102 0 0 5,989,570 880,455 17.23%
Ocean 185 Barnegat Twp 20,586,769 18,313,143 0 0 599,234 2,583,170 119,745 2,039 0 21,617,331 1,030,562 5.01%
Ocean 210 Bay Head Boro 74,585 0 0 0 8,849 60,163 4,291 0 0 73,303 -1,282 -1.72%
Ocean 230 Beach Haven Boro 203,437 0 0 211,667 588 54,495 3,321 0 0 270,071 66,634 32.75%
Ocean 320 Berkeley Twp 2,727,481 0 0 0 831,890 1,624,769 425,151 71,463 0 2,953,273 225,792 8.28%
Ocean 530 Brick Twp 27,213,147 9,463,269 0 0 4,922,064 5,784,673 1,672,094 70,797 0 21,912,897 -5,300,250 -19.48%
Ocean 770 Central Regional 4,374,121 0 0 1,371,846 1,325,310 1,809,396 295,909 55,587 0 4,858,048 483,927 11.06%
Ocean 1150 Eagleswood Twp 568,303 349,957 0 0 59,476 91,218 36,819 0 0 537,470 -30,833 -5.43%
Ocean 2350 Island Heights Boro 301,155 0 0 180,306 11,068 79,209 9,976 31,349 0 311,908 10,753 3.57%
Ocean 2360 Jackson Twp 42,991,564 32,087,569 0 0 601,355 5,211,500 854,977 0 0 38,755,401 -4,236,163 -9.85%
Ocean 2480 Lacey Twp 19,037,074 14,474,616 0 0 228,519 2,504,516 483,794 0 0 17,691,445 -1,345,629 -7.07%
Ocean 2500 Lakehurst Boro 5,974,209 5,511,881 0 0 70,662 346,881 135,295 0 0 6,064,719 90,510 1.52%
Ocean 2520 Lakewood Twp 23,391,251 14,958,782 0 0 3,052,174 3,613,775 2,186,868 0 0 23,811,599 420,348 1.80%
Ocean 2550 Lavallette Boro 167,065 0 0 0 56,079 100,190 15,724 0 0 171,993 4,928 2.95%
Ocean 2690 Little Egg Harbor Twp 8,924,024 6,072,317 0 0 1,038,502 994,903 381,470 513,250 0 9,000,442 76,418 0.86%
Ocean 2760 Long Beach Island 704,125 0 0 495,672 69,509 143,224 31,808 0 0 740,213 36,088 5.13%
Ocean 2940 Manchester Twp 5,308,139 0 0 0 1,989,096 1,756,005 573,735 882,464 0 5,201,300 -106,839 -2.01%
Ocean 3790 Ocean County Vocational 5,585,095 2,014,757 0 0 0 837,311 189,062 181,753 2,362,212 5,585,095 0 0.00%
Ocean 3800 Ocean Gate Boro 894,738 702,949 0 0 4,607 85,038 38,956 0 0 831,550 -63,188 -7.06%
Ocean 3820 Ocean Twp 4,866,971 0 0 0 443,920 541,176 176,928 2,441,074 0 3,603,098 -1,263,873 -25.97%
Ocean 4105 Pinelands Regional 10,883,637 8,831,335 0 55,661 898,788 1,098,899 387,815 17,838 0 11,290,336 406,699 3.74%
Ocean 4190 Plumsted Twp 9,308,811 6,120,338 0 254,300 0 975,623 23,602 0 0 7,373,863 -1,934,948 -20.79%
Ocean 4210 Point Pleasant Boro 5,004,221 2,474,483 0 0 41,071 1,663,733 184,043 0 0 4,363,330 -640,891 -12.81%
Ocean 4220 Point Pleasant Beach 593,205 0 0 0 71,924 450,930 74,652 0 0 597,506 4,301 0.73%
Ocean 4710 Seaside Heights Boro 830,171 290,304 0 62,478 11,203 184,630 92,138 219,558 0 860,311 30,140 3.63%
Ocean 4720 Seaside Park Boro 120,803 0 0 0 30,123 23,271 10,018 33,864 0 97,276 -23,527 -19.48%
Ocean 4950 Southern Regional 2,596,468 0 0 0 630,356 2,207,041 204,023 0 0 3,041,420 444,952 17.14%
Ocean 5020 Stafford Twp 8,569,069 5,896,322 0 322,828 507,193 1,288,981 238,635 0 0 8,253,959 -315,110 -3.68%
Ocean 5190 Toms River Regional 57,871,896 31,863,511 0 0 5,458,073 9,865,327 2,538,055 0 0 49,724,966 -8,146,930 -14.08%
Ocean 5220 Tuckerton Boro 2,186,572 1,450,933 0 421,840 35,403 207,010 51,045 227,965 0 2,394,196 207,624 9.50%
Passaic 420 Bloomingdale Boro 1,663,676 775,253 0 0 102,123 557,300 16,458 0 0 1,451,134 -212,542 -12.78%
Passaic 900 Clifton City 42,623,995 41,437,830 0 0 3,020,309 7,350,637 3,571,640 0 0 55,380,416 12,756,421 29.93%
Passaic 1920 Haledon Boro 8,656,602 8,886,231 0 0 86,264 792,330 373,283 0 0 10,138,108 1,481,506 17.11%
Passaic 2100 Hawthorne Boro 3,214,410 942,861 0 0 581,539 1,669,769 339,065 0 0 3,533,234 318,824 9.92%
Passaic 2510 Lakeland Regional 3,756,948 2,319,949 0 0 106,500 687,768 19,744 0 0 3,133,961 -622,987 -16.58%
Passaic 2700 Little Falls Twp 730,789 0 0 0 124,510 740,157 23,895 0 0 888,562 157,773 21.59%
Passaic 3640 North Haledon Boro 504,177 0 0 0 85,420 466,438 23,855 0 0 575,713 71,536 14.19%
Passaic 3970 Passaic City 248,304,485 221,185,844 19,998,279 0 1,978,076 12,147,460 6,745,057 0 0 262,054,716 13,750,231 5.54%
Passaic 3980 Passaic Co Manchester Reg 9,577,035 8,830,404 0 984,880 214,979 743,489 302,486 0 0 11,076,238 1,499,203 15.65%
Passaic 3990 Passaic Valley Regional 1,302,900 140,892 0 0 251,474 983,839 49,776 0 0 1,425,981 123,081 9.45%
Passaic 3995 Passaic County Vocational 31,889,354 38,577,483 0 0 0 3,008,269 1,332,417 0 0 42,918,169 11,028,815 34.58%
Passaic 4010 Paterson City 446,889,974 431,932,603 0 0 7,141,569 24,500,810 12,716,806 0 0 476,291,788 29,401,814 6.58%
Passaic 4230 Pompton Lakes Boro 4,722,463 4,986,465 0 104,148 176,038 953,729 43,115 0 0 6,263,495 1,541,032 32.63%
Passaic 4270 Prospect Park Boro 9,551,465 9,203,507 0 0 64,723 794,961 366,508 0 0 10,429,699 878,234 9.20%
Passaic 4400 Ringwood Boro 2,434,576 440,777 0 0 573,133 983,693 98,526 0 0 2,096,129 -338,447 -13.90%
Passaic 5200 Totowa Boro 746,716 0 0 0 150,414 644,102 74,363 0 0 868,879 122,163 16.36%
Passaic 5440 Wanaque Boro 2,016,123 1,119,052 0 0 11,642 547,530 23,490 0 0 1,701,714 -314,409 -15.59%
Passaic 5570 Wayne Twp 6,019,527 0 0 0 1,449,581 5,758,569 154,816 0 0 7,362,966 1,343,439 22.32%
Passaic 5650 West Milford Twp 11,272,970 4,950,596 0 0 842,009 2,725,234 339,929 0 0 8,857,768 -2,415,202 -21.42%
Passaic 5690 Woodland Park 1,565,980 511,059 0 0 175,601 782,458 264,037 0 0 1,733,155 167,175 10.68%
Salem 60 Alloway Twp 3,399,517 2,616,594 0 0 218,309 370,315 47,622 0 0 3,252,840 -146,677 -4.32%
Salem 1350 Elsinboro Twp 1,114,089 375,278 0 547,992 64,294 90,502 40,720 9,431 0 1,128,217 14,128 1.27%
Salem 2800 Lower Alloways Creek 663,119 230,653 0 0 135,665 140,233 23,353 0 0 529,904 -133,215 -20.09%
Salem 2950 Mannington Twp 435,135 33,846 0 0 117,432 106,577 29,905 72,362 0 360,122 -75,013 -17.24%
Salem 3860 Oldmans Twp 2,080,318 993,810 0 591,890 136,526 159,315 44,735 80,274 0 2,006,550 -73,768 -3.55%
Salem 4070 Penns Grv-Carney's Pt Reg 24,439,345 25,750,277 0 0 761,052 1,222,614 785,483 0 0 28,519,426 4,080,081 16.69%
Salem 4075 Pennsville 10,438,062 10,454,403 0 179,531 528,133 1,010,823 67,439 0 0 12,240,329 1,802,267 17.27%
Salem 4150 Pittsgrove Twp 16,024,920 12,175,555 0 1,482,000 838,537 1,275,692 343,038 0 0 16,114,822 89,902 0.56%
Salem 4280 Quinton Twp 3,605,520 2,715,920 0 262,332 209,903 291,684 80,638 0 0 3,560,477 -45,043 -1.25%
Salem 4630 Salem City 17,237,660 15,110,758 0 22,204 281,682 723,650 425,317 2,162,927 0 18,726,538 1,488,878 8.64%
Salem 4640 Salem County Vocational 5,623,161 6,027,848 0 0 0 583,368 97,075 0 0 6,708,291 1,085,130 19.30%
Salem 5320 Upper Pittsgrove Twp 3,037,719 1,878,291 0 236,950 271,073 300,139 55,469 0 0 2,741,922 -295,797 -9.74%
Salem 5910 Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg 7,253,459 6,097,945 0 0 376,448 735,403 191,878 239,662 0 7,641,336 387,877 5.35%
Somerset 240 Bedminster Twp 849,763 0 0 0 217,074 682,136 66,237 0 0 965,447 115,684 13.61%
Somerset 350 Bernards Twp 4,867,386 0 0 0 1,296,717 4,231,694 101,447 0 0 5,629,858 762,472 15.66%
Somerset 490 Bound Brook Boro 16,405,506 17,595,347 0 286,944 124,699 1,574,377 784,650 0 0 20,366,017 3,960,511 24.14%
Somerset 510 Branchburg Twp 2,467,224 0 0 0 708,668 1,850,306 193,608 0 0 2,752,582 285,358 11.57%
Somerset 555 Bridgewater-Raritan Reg 10,632,093 2,018,666 0 0 1,656,687 7,094,417 683,937 0 0 11,453,707 821,614 7.73%
Somerset 1610 Franklin Twp 14,236,205 5,706,043 0 0 1,634,154 6,733,247 1,581,446 0 0 15,654,890 1,418,685 9.97%
Somerset 1810 Green Brook Twp 1,266,835 0 0 0 289,595 1,102,865 60,277 0 0 1,452,737 185,902 14.67%
Somerset 2170 Hillsborough Twp 23,654,705 17,208,634 0 0 968,117 4,589,091 194,605 0 0 22,960,447 -694,258 -2.94%
Somerset 3000 Manville Boro 10,895,777 11,332,973 0 0 95,941 1,352,887 468,818 0 0 13,250,619 2,354,842 21.61%
Somerset 3320 Montgomery Twp 5,132,942 0 0 0 1,389,953 4,077,203 395,031 0 0 5,862,187 729,245 14.21%
Somerset 3670 North Plainfield Boro 31,297,407 35,048,408 0 0 314,548 2,219,988 1,337,265 0 0 38,920,209 7,622,802 24.36%
Somerset 4810 Somerset Co Vocational 1,428,562 463,393 0 0 0 389,105 64,725 0 511,339 1,428,562 0 0.00%
Somerset 4815 Somerset Hills Regional 1,537,757 0 0 0 517,812 1,168,530 130,156 0 0 1,816,498 278,741 18.13%
Somerset 4820 Somerville Boro 7,828,358 6,760,090 0 0 204,865 1,448,667 443,956 0 0 8,857,578 1,029,220 13.15%
Somerset 4850 South Bound Brook 3,729,548 3,579,750 0 0 64,547 342,553 174,283 0 0 4,161,133 431,585 11.57%
Somerset 5470 Warren Twp 1,739,913 0 0 0 431,284 1,488,204 127,811 0 0 2,047,299 307,386 17.67%
Somerset 5540 Watchung Boro 615,746 0 0 0 160,229 560,244 12,631 0 0 733,104 117,358 19.06%
Somerset 5550 Watchung Hills Regional 1,659,737 0 0 0 616,602 1,290,941 83,096 0 0 1,990,639 330,902 19.94%
Sussex 90 Andover Reg 1,882,987 28,208 0 41,544 542,672 532,625 61,429 390,857 0 1,597,335 -285,652 -15.17%
Sussex 640 Byram Twp 3,046,244 1,490,432 0 384,132 232,137 542,873 70,573 0 0 2,720,147 -326,097 -10.70%
Sussex 1560 Frankford Twp 1,515,749 23,845 0 0 253,966 412,297 48,682 507,401 0 1,246,191 -269,558 -17.78%
Sussex 1570 Franklin Boro 3,228,416 2,786,062 0 0 49,243 303,322 95,302 100,129 0 3,334,058 105,642 3.27%
Sussex 1630 Fredon Twp 438,138 127,096 0 0 33,235 183,763 25,900 0 0 369,994 -68,144 -15.55%
Sussex 1800 Green Twp 2,599,037 756,693 0 531,715 403,787 424,190 50,903 64,119 0 2,231,407 -367,630 -14.14%
Sussex 1930 Hamburg Boro 1,393,147 750,879 0 0 44,903 197,985 30,047 217,227 0 1,241,041 -152,106 -10.92%
Sussex 1980 Hampton Twp 966,039 357,774 0 0 167,978 239,718 32,162 0 0 797,632 -168,407 -17.43%
Sussex 2030 Hardyston Twp 1,789,350 0 0 106,104 452,207 461,016 61,773 441,179 0 1,522,279 -267,071 -14.93%
Sussex 2165 High Point Regional 4,905,087 2,521,950 0 48,920 748,822 702,032 86,130 0 0 4,107,854 -797,233 -16.25%
Sussex 2240 Hopatcong 7,930,527 3,565,950 0 0 668,951 1,307,036 232,284 0 0 5,774,221 -2,156,306 -27.19%
Sussex 2465 Kittatinny Regional 4,628,664 2,006,434 0 285,131 630,048 691,576 86,912 0 0 3,700,101 -928,563 -20.06%
Sussex 2490 Lafayette Twp 781,415 47,971 0 440,022 107,714 138,078 17,295 28,372 0 779,452 -1,963 -0.25%
Sussex 2615 Lenape Valley Regional 4,715,057 3,317,998 0 685,477 177,329 464,408 20,481 0 0 4,665,693 -49,364 -1.05%
Sussex 3300 Montague Twp 2,293,460 1,425,212 0 0 326,614 257,132 100,706 0 0 2,109,664 -183,796 -8.01%
Sussex 3590 Newton Town 7,291,781 8,276,989 0 19,132 229,942 596,193 221,598 0 0 9,343,854 2,052,073 28.14%
Sussex 3840 Ogdensburg Boro 1,952,141 1,364,108 0 328,671 17,372 162,828 27,247 0 0 1,900,226 -51,915 -2.66%
Sussex 4650 Sandyston-Walpack Twp 450,578 257,285 0 0 5,430 87,136 2,651 0 0 352,502 -98,076 -21.77%
Sussex 4960 Sparta Twp 5,629,268 2,000,698 0 0 1,128,376 2,030,137 252,688 0 0 5,411,899 -217,369 -3.86%
Sussex 5030 Stanhope Boro 1,264,959 805,148 0 0 21,534 241,435 33,994 0 0 1,102,111 -162,848 -12.87%
Sussex 5040 Stillwater Twp 1,270,940 559,428 0 0 151,123 211,181 33,792 0 0 955,524 -315,416 -24.82%
Sussex 5100 Sussex-Wantage Regional 6,370,433 3,890,820 0 32,823 784,782 833,307 155,733 0 0 5,697,465 -672,968 -10.56%
Sussex 5110 Sussex County Vocational 4,197,167 2,460,033 0 0 0 413,134 74,363 248,618 1,001,019 4,197,167 0 0.00%
Sussex 5360 Vernon Twp 20,681,955 13,268,993 0 131,794 2,202,151 2,545,581 341,922 0 0 18,490,441 -2,191,514 -10.60%
Sussex 5435 Wallkill Valley Regional 3,958,641 2,379,126 0 47,000 508,608 525,097 67,325 0 0 3,527,156 -431,485 -10.90%
Union 310 Berkeley Heights Twp 1,810,062 0 0 0 470,303 1,673,079 40,882 0 0 2,184,264 374,202 20.67%
Union 850 Clark Twp 1,506,298 0 0 0 256,592 1,545,766 55,181 0 0 1,857,539 351,241 23.32%
Union 980 Cranford Twp 2,947,756 88,682 0 0 354,868 2,886,485 92,830 0 0 3,422,865 475,109 16.12%
Union 1320 Elizabeth City 413,691,468 380,559,188 28,521,068 0 5,189,194 22,973,894 12,177,900 0 0 449,421,244 35,729,776 8.64%
Union 1710 Garwood Boro 533,337 77,425 0 0 88,326 394,101 11,310 3,963 0 575,125 41,788 7.84%
Union 2190 Hillside Twp 25,231,365 24,649,380 0 0 460,771 1,827,031 1,089,465 0 0 28,026,647 2,795,282 11.08%
Union 2420 Kenilworth Boro 6,391,049 3,293,397 0 2,000,960 173,781 1,218,446 214,451 0 0 6,901,035 509,986 7.98%
Union 2660 Linden City 32,787,222 32,049,440 0 0 1,068,441 5,173,982 2,026,603 0 0 40,318,466 7,531,244 22.97%
Union 3470 Mountainside Boro 881,149 0 0 0 307,722 745,884 19,731 0 0 1,073,337 192,188 21.81%
Union 3560 New Providence Boro 1,694,406 0 0 0 250,347 1,661,755 186,941 0 0 2,099,043 404,637 23.88%
Union 4160 Plainfield City 146,710,768 149,055,624 11,009,173 0 1,835,983 9,005,908 4,765,864 0 0 175,672,552 28,961,784 19.74%
Union 4290 Rahway City 25,124,663 25,949,626 0 0 916,421 2,263,445 1,032,364 0 0 30,161,856 5,037,193 20.05%
Union 4540 Roselle Boro 28,854,490 29,203,743 0 0 137,828 1,836,297 1,283,877 0 0 32,461,745 3,607,255 12.50%
Union 4550 Roselle Park Boro 12,788,295 13,328,329 0 0 128,375 1,320,686 443,400 0 0 15,220,790 2,432,495 19.02%
Union 4670 Scotch Plains-Fanwood Reg 4,212,288 0 0 0 792,773 4,266,477 98,844 0 0 5,158,094 945,806 22.45%
Union 5000 Springfield Twp 2,182,647 0 0 444,600 408,453 1,499,443 211,617 0 0 2,564,113 381,466 17.48%
Union 5090 Summit City 2,705,988 0 0 0 203,264 2,747,521 391,879 0 0 3,342,664 636,676 23.53%
Union 5260 Union County Vocational 10,879,492 11,304,057 0 0 0 1,665,799 201,372 0 0 13,171,228 2,291,736 21.06%
Union 5290 Union Twp 33,143,522 27,326,611 0 0 1,894,809 5,438,881 423,870 0 0 35,084,171 1,940,649 5.86%
Union 5730 Westfield Town 4,511,489 0 0 0 575,681 4,501,010 437,833 0 0 5,514,524 1,003,035 22.23%
Union 5810 Winfield Twp 1,772,713 1,193,411 0 209,184 60,297 163,663 37,248 0 0 1,663,803 -108,910 -6.14%
Warren 30 Allamuchy Twp 685,164 0 0 0 277,862 484,811 37,450 0 0 800,123 114,959 16.78%
Warren 70 Alpha Boro 1,977,516 1,628,604 0 0 73,684 199,203 10,077 0 0 1,911,568 -65,948 -3.34%
Warren 280 Belvidere Town 2,970,021 2,639,457 0 0 14,798 295,639 58,460 0 0 3,008,354 38,333 1.29%
Warren 400 Blairstown Twp 1,513,913 716,819 0 0 83,167 351,956 52,071 0 0 1,204,013 -309,900 -20.47%
Warren 1620 Franklin Twp 574,218 288,134 0 0 16,087 147,307 4,013 0 0 455,541 -118,677 -20.67%
Warren 1670 Frelinghuysen Twp 463,144 146,342 0 0 81,177 122,858 12,976 0 0 363,353 -99,791 -21.55%
Warren 1785 Great Meadows Regional 4,313,267 2,262,332 0 0 147,093 763,471 105,232 0 0 3,278,128 -1,035,139 -24.00%
Warren 1840 Greenwich Twp 5,598,070 4,047,432 0 277,936 134,082 699,575 90,234 0 0 5,249,259 -348,811 -6.23%
Warren 1870 Hackettstown 7,419,635 7,723,773 0 31,728 172,880 1,239,747 292,321 0 0 9,460,449 2,040,814 27.51%
Warren 2040 Harmony Twp 413,949 0 0 0 146,873 230,814 31,434 0 0 409,121 -4,828 -1.17%
Warren 2250 Hope Twp 725,633 314,349 0 0 63,460 167,533 22,505 0 0 567,847 -157,786 -21.74%
Warren 2470 Knowlton Twp 1,003,015 455,586 0 0 90,234 145,196 24,644 0 0 715,660 -287,355 -28.65%
Warren 2790 Lopatcong Twp 3,481,855 2,467,367 0 138,252 114,378 727,228 26,030 0 0 3,473,255 -8,600 -0.25%
Warren 2970 Mansfield Twp 3,783,404 3,008,166 0 0 273,159 429,127 85,007 0 0 3,795,459 12,055 0.32%
Warren 3675 North Warren Regional 3,689,461 2,016,473 0 11,504 24,106 607,635 79,019 0 0 2,738,737 -950,724 -25.77%
Warren 3890 Oxford Twp 2,773,454 1,937,994 0 174,180 157,585 271,037 35,263 0 0 2,576,059 -197,395 -7.12%
Warren 4100 Phillipsburg Town 39,070,030 28,371,819 0 7,914 611,311 1,395,514 995,480 9,777,099 0 41,159,137 2,089,107 5.35%
Warren 4200 Pohatcong Twp 1,707,649 1,319,670 0 0 84,857 319,828 34,353 0 0 1,758,708 51,059 2.99%
Warren 5460 Warren County Vocational 3,345,465 2,796,657 0 0 212,027 382,801 27,869 0 0 3,419,354 73,889 2.21%
Warren 5465 Warren Hills Regional 10,624,598 8,930,272 0 0 380,381 1,041,953 46,884 0 0 10,399,490 -225,108 -2.12%
Warren 5480 Washington Boro 3,119,491 2,915,867 0 0 27,569 295,505 96,092 0 0 3,335,033 215,542 6.91%
Warren 5530 Washington Twp 1,946,308 820,493 0 0 258,367 351,820 49,011 0 0 1,479,691 -466,617 -23.97%
Warren 5780 White Twp 1,300,781 380,289 0 0 249,609 335,067 49,562 0 0 1,014,527 -286,254 -22.01%
State State Total 8,680,457,745 7,225,837,113 82,397,277 56,584,769 309,387,974 1,006,164,858 287,205,289 281,149,185 9,667,166 9,258,393,631 577,935,886 6.66%
End of worksheet.

