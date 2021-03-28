COVID spike closes Buena Regional High to in-person learning

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional High School will close to in-person learning until April 12, an administrator said Sunday, because of a high number of COVID-19 cases linked to the high school.
Students will be learning remotely until then, said Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. in a written statement. Information on remote learning is on buenaschools.org — click on "For Families" and then "School Closing Information."
"The Atlantic County Department of Health was contacted for consultation prior to this decision, and the district will continue to work with the health department to ensure the health and safety of all staff and students," according to information from the district.
Cappuccio could not be reached for comment Sunday, but a review of county COVID data through March 28 does not show a spike in reported cases recently in Buena Borough or Buena Vista Township, or in Estell Manor or Weymouth Township, which all send students to the high school.
Staff at the school, however, live in various municipalities in and around Atlantic County.
This story is developing. Please check back for more information.
New Jersey district-by-district proposed aid for 2021-22 school year
Fiscal Year 2022 proposed K–12 State School Aid Excluding Debt Service Aid
Source: New Jersey Department Of Education
|Atlantic
|10
|Absecon City
|3,519,857
|3,134,914
|0
|0
|343,882
|756,476
|261,412
|0
|0
|4,496,684
|976,827
|27.75%
|Atlantic
|110
|Atlantic City
|46,004,321
|55,153,032
|0
|80,052
|1,390,702
|5,620,334
|3,248,102
|7,482,500
|0
|72,974,722
|26,970,401
|58.63%
|Atlantic
|120
|Atlantic Co Vocational
|10,976,993
|12,917,533
|0
|0
|0
|1,417,691
|601,522
|0
|0
|14,936,746
|3,959,753
|36.07%
|Atlantic
|570
|Brigantine City
|1,815,351
|0
|0
|0
|496,944
|532,335
|196,809
|250,448
|0
|1,476,536
|-338,815
|-18.66%
|Atlantic
|590
|Buena Regional
|18,774,738
|16,480,693
|0
|0
|175,973
|1,134,901
|556,813
|0
|0
|18,348,380
|-426,358
|-2.27%
|Atlantic
|960
|Corbin City
|610,407
|397,218
|0
|0
|71,890
|56,035
|11,067
|52,191
|0
|588,401
|-22,006
|-3.61%
|Atlantic
|1300
|Egg Harbor City
|6,065,602
|6,330,765
|0
|0
|123,396
|267,087
|224,238
|0
|0
|6,945,486
|879,884
|14.51%
|Atlantic
|1310
|Egg Harbor Twp
|50,072,707
|50,681,889
|0
|0
|3,273,116
|4,443,028
|1,547,671
|0
|0
|59,945,704
|9,872,997
|19.72%
|Atlantic
|1410
|Estell Manor City
|1,958,046
|1,452,217
|0
|276,658
|0
|167,247
|34,171
|0
|0
|1,930,293
|-27,753
|-1.42%
|Atlantic
|1540
|Folsom Boro
|6,011,576
|4,263,359
|0
|1,100,736
|181,520
|363,041
|79,030
|0
|0
|5,987,686
|-23,890
|-0.40%
|Atlantic
|1690
|Galloway Twp
|25,720,659
|22,928,471
|0
|0
|1,088,704
|1,996,732
|739,882
|0
|0
|26,753,789
|1,033,130
|4.02%
|Atlantic
|1790
|Greater Egg Harbor Reg
|32,825,723
|30,252,007
|0
|0
|1,318,244
|2,214,280
|672,859
|0
|0
|34,457,390
|1,631,667
|4.97%
|Atlantic
|1940
|Hamilton Twp
|25,169,058
|21,481,533
|0
|0
|1,774,245
|2,090,080
|818,537
|0
|0
|26,164,395
|995,337
|3.96%
|Atlantic
|1960
|Hammonton Town
|21,661,794
|19,018,316
|0
|2,103,756
|757,886
|2,297,445
|773,246
|0
|0
|24,950,649
|3,288,855
|15.18%
|Atlantic
|2680
|Linwood City
|1,297,198
|128,197
|0
|0
|111,744
|607,272
|64,088
|237,441
|0
|1,148,742
|-148,456
|-11.44%
|Atlantic
|2780
|Longport
|85,083
|0
|0
|0
|20,694
|44,828
|4,178
|11,356
|0
|81,056
|-4,027
|-4.73%
|Atlantic
|2910
|Mainland Regional
|7,941,039
|6,574,641
|0
|474,276
|301,868
|935,206
|43,566
|0
|0
|8,329,557
|388,518
|4.89%
|Atlantic
|3020
|Margate City
|521,246
|0
|0
|0
|136,684
|314,672
|43,782
|20,181
|0
|515,319
|-5,927
|-1.14%
|Atlantic
|3480
|Mullica Twp
|5,490,242
|4,110,911
|0
|0
|236,446
|442,376
|165,721
|363,443
|0
|5,318,897
|-171,345
|-3.12%
|Atlantic
|3720
|Northfield City
|4,273,302
|3,868,693
|0
|0
|59,085
|666,852
|114,731
|0
|0
|4,709,361
|436,059
|10.20%
|Atlantic
|4180
|Pleasantville City
|65,111,143
|50,356,860
|0
|0
|699,058
|2,182,722
|1,597,790
|12,803,286
|0
|67,639,716
|2,528,573
|3.88%
|Atlantic
|4240
|Port Republic City
|939,361
|259,429
|0
|235,940
|47,977
|85,872
|12,745
|236,096
|0
|878,059
|-61,302
|-6.53%
|Atlantic
|4800
|Somers Point City
|5,699,531
|4,542,364
|0
|0
|142,184
|568,696
|114,624
|0
|0
|5,367,868
|-331,663
|-5.82%
|Atlantic
|5350
|Ventnor City
|1,803,799
|0
|0
|0
|417,427
|701,056
|344,749
|126,321
|0
|1,589,553
|-214,246
|-11.88%
|Atlantic
|5760
|Weymouth Twp
|1,628,779
|738,496
|0
|0
|170,118
|165,399
|58,408
|0
|0
|1,132,421
|-496,358
|-30.47%
|Bergen
|40
|Allendale Boro
|589,095
|0
|0
|0
|22,726
|617,608
|71,109
|0
|0
|711,443
|122,348
|20.77%
|Bergen
|80
|Alpine Boro
|189,076
|0
|0
|0
|74,112
|125,156
|15,978
|0
|0
|215,246
|26,170
|13.84%
|Bergen
|290
|Bergen County Vocational
|5,695,547
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1,618,948
|213,795
|2,145,686
|1,717,118
|5,695,547
|0
|0.00%
|Bergen
|300
|Bergenfield Boro
|13,500,911
|13,068,727
|0
|235,277
|578,477
|2,104,440
|374,729
|0
|0
|16,361,650
|2,860,739
|21.19%
|Bergen
|440
|Bogota Boro
|6,899,817
|7,019,808
|0
|0
|203,338
|764,979
|328,102
|0
|0
|8,316,227
|1,416,410
|20.53%
|Bergen
|740
|Carlstadt Boro
|388,297
|0
|0
|0
|45,263
|373,765
|56,138
|0
|0
|475,166
|86,869
|22.37%
|Bergen
|745
|Carlstadt-East Rutherford
|490,431
|0
|0
|0
|92,141
|476,209
|18,800
|0
|0
|587,150
|96,719
|19.72%
|Bergen
|890
|Cliffside Park Boro
|5,551,889
|3,221,238
|0
|0
|323,598
|1,923,091
|926,208
|0
|0
|6,394,135
|842,246
|15.17%
|Bergen
|930
|Closter Boro
|824,087
|0
|0
|0
|93,632
|839,510
|91,347
|0
|0
|1,024,489
|200,402
|24.32%
|Bergen
|990
|Cresskill Boro
|1,225,143
|0
|0
|0
|82,508
|1,283,512
|143,116
|0
|0
|1,509,136
|283,993
|23.18%
|Bergen
|1070
|Demarest Boro
|458,460
|0
|0
|0
|49,777
|486,149
|31,678
|0
|0
|567,604
|109,144
|23.81%
|Bergen
|1130
|Dumont Boro
|9,049,897
|7,517,549
|0
|0
|222,500
|1,819,573
|139,307
|0
|0
|9,698,929
|649,032
|7.17%
|Bergen
|1230
|East Rutherford Boro
|763,682
|0
|0
|0
|133,577
|590,043
|129,901
|0
|0
|853,521
|89,839
|11.76%
|Bergen
|1270
|Edgewater Boro
|1,422,903
|0
|0
|0
|618,022
|925,673
|45,596
|0
|0
|1,589,291
|166,388
|11.69%
|Bergen
|1345
|Elmwood Park
|10,655,556
|10,375,285
|0
|0
|547,120
|2,318,383
|760,674
|0
|0
|14,001,462
|3,345,906
|31.40%
|Bergen
|1360
|Emerson Boro
|796,033
|0
|0
|0
|134,241
|763,194
|81,391
|0
|0
|978,826
|182,793
|22.96%
|Bergen
|1370
|Englewood City
|9,242,778
|0
|0
|4,634,989
|830,412
|2,280,766
|1,201,342
|535,621
|0
|9,483,130
|240,352
|2.60%
|Bergen
|1380
|Englewood Cliffs Boro
|473,798
|0
|0
|0
|141,069
|405,463
|8,968
|0
|0
|555,500
|81,702
|17.24%
|Bergen
|1450
|Fair Lawn Boro
|7,692,867
|6,048,853
|0
|0
|840,898
|4,363,870
|464,041
|0
|0
|11,717,662
|4,024,795
|52.32%
|Bergen
|1470
|Fairview Boro
|15,718,006
|18,360,180
|0
|0
|159,545
|1,748,955
|721,266
|0
|0
|20,989,946
|5,271,940
|33.54%
|Bergen
|1550
|Fort Lee Boro
|3,195,803
|0
|0
|0
|685,744
|3,175,703
|105,243
|0
|0
|3,966,690
|770,887
|24.12%
|Bergen
|1580
|Franklin Lakes Boro
|1,005,084
|0
|0
|0
|230,578
|922,382
|20,872
|0
|0
|1,173,832
|168,748
|16.79%
|Bergen
|1700
|Garfield City
|60,291,256
|55,122,874
|0
|0
|709,240
|4,299,757
|1,872,059
|0
|0
|62,003,930
|1,712,674
|2.84%
|Bergen
|1760
|Glen Rock Boro
|1,744,154
|0
|0
|0
|131,824
|1,851,691
|201,595
|0
|0
|2,185,110
|440,956
|25.28%
|Bergen
|1860
|Hackensack City
|23,369,368
|21,532,939
|0
|0
|682,382
|4,787,838
|2,121,557
|0
|0
|29,124,716
|5,755,348
|24.63%
|Bergen
|2050
|Harrington Park Boro
|441,483
|2,317
|0
|0
|75,414
|414,862
|24,352
|0
|0
|516,945
|75,462
|17.09%
|Bergen
|2080
|Hasbrouck Heights Boro
|2,717,817
|1,028,603
|0
|0
|143,130
|1,568,259
|185,508
|0
|0
|2,925,500
|207,683
|7.64%
|Bergen
|2090
|Haworth Boro
|298,377
|0
|0
|0
|30,722
|293,195
|33,319
|2,172
|0
|359,408
|61,031
|20.45%
|Bergen
|2180
|Hillsdale Boro
|1,002,689
|11,741
|0
|0
|126,575
|907,656
|55,927
|0
|0
|1,101,899
|99,210
|9.89%
|Bergen
|2200
|Ho Ho Kus Boro
|714,903
|0
|0
|0
|203,210
|638,900
|14,624
|0
|0
|856,734
|141,831
|19.84%
|Bergen
|2620
|Leonia Boro
|3,535,037
|3,349,441
|0
|0
|0
|928,663
|36,798
|0
|0
|4,314,902
|779,865
|22.06%
|Bergen
|2710
|Little Ferry Boro
|4,493,350
|2,899,167
|0
|0
|299,736
|1,040,076
|319,475
|0
|0
|4,558,454
|65,104
|1.45%
|Bergen
|2740
|Lodi Borough
|20,845,260
|19,841,750
|0
|0
|674,487
|2,835,516
|1,028,863
|0
|0
|24,380,616
|3,535,356
|16.96%
|Bergen
|2860
|Lyndhurst Twp
|2,495,595
|1,055,599
|0
|0
|239,630
|1,781,596
|75,106
|0
|0
|3,151,931
|656,336
|26.30%
|Bergen
|2900
|Mahwah Twp
|2,971,833
|0
|0
|0
|636,428
|2,675,497
|59,339
|0
|0
|3,371,264
|399,431
|13.44%
|Bergen
|3060
|Maywood Boro
|1,316,546
|324,912
|0
|0
|153,364
|915,285
|23,035
|0
|0
|1,416,596
|100,050
|7.60%
|Bergen
|3170
|Midland Park Boro
|804,383
|33,981
|0
|0
|107,033
|689,524
|58,146
|0
|0
|888,684
|84,301
|10.48%
|Bergen
|3330
|Montvale Boro
|778,754
|0
|0
|0
|192,645
|734,577
|18,499
|0
|0
|945,721
|166,967
|21.44%
|Bergen
|3350
|Moonachie Boro
|500,833
|0
|0
|0
|107,072
|345,346
|112,578
|16,590
|0
|581,586
|80,753
|16.12%
|Bergen
|3550
|New Milford Boro
|2,479,662
|1,184,837
|0
|0
|430,582
|1,294,330
|73,366
|0
|0
|2,983,115
|503,453
|20.30%
|Bergen
|3600
|North Arlington Boro
|3,965,101
|3,351,656
|0
|0
|184,243
|1,574,641
|224,941
|0
|0
|5,335,481
|1,370,380
|34.56%
|Bergen
|3700
|Northern Highlands Reg
|921,969
|0
|0
|0
|272,216
|783,459
|77,671
|0
|0
|1,133,346
|211,377
|22.93%
|Bergen
|3710
|Northern Valley Regional
|1,686,949
|0
|0
|0
|307,800
|1,669,221
|42,643
|0
|0
|2,019,664
|332,715
|19.72%
|Bergen
|3730
|Northvale Boro
|354,486
|89,194
|0
|0
|24,930
|341,470
|40,383
|0
|0
|495,977
|141,491
|39.91%
|Bergen
|3740
|Norwood Boro
|511,676
|0
|0
|0
|52,474
|499,399
|41,806
|0
|0
|593,679
|82,003
|16.03%
|Bergen
|3760
|Oakland Boro
|1,024,506
|0
|0
|0
|215,169
|978,090
|51,232
|0
|0
|1,244,491
|219,985
|21.47%
|Bergen
|3850
|Old Tappan Boro
|499,927
|0
|0
|0
|77,746
|494,082
|20,128
|0
|0
|591,956
|92,029
|18.41%
|Bergen
|3870
|Oradell Boro
|503,537
|0
|0
|0
|29,595
|540,286
|58,565
|0
|0
|628,446
|124,909
|24.81%
|Bergen
|3910
|Palisades Park
|2,064,972
|711,969
|0
|0
|101,852
|1,171,443
|212,501
|10,133
|0
|2,207,898
|142,926
|6.92%
|Bergen
|3930
|Paramus Boro
|3,027,815
|0
|0
|0
|727,057
|2,865,514
|69,352
|0
|0
|3,661,923
|634,108
|20.94%
|Bergen
|3940
|Park Ridge Boro
|830,728
|0
|0
|0
|99,501
|886,177
|59,165
|0
|0
|1,044,843
|214,115
|25.77%
|Bergen
|3960
|Pascack Valley Regional
|1,642,571
|0
|0
|0
|363,359
|1,594,440
|35,828
|0
|0
|1,993,627
|351,056
|21.37%
|Bergen
|4300
|Ramapo-Indian Hill Reg
|2,113,716
|0
|0
|0
|698,935
|1,813,913
|40,228
|0
|0
|2,553,076
|439,360
|20.79%
|Bergen
|4310
|Ramsey Boro
|1,859,596
|0
|0
|0
|309,420
|1,869,312
|96,206
|0
|0
|2,274,938
|415,342
|22.34%
|Bergen
|4370
|Ridgefield Boro
|2,721,602
|1,968,319
|0
|0
|0
|1,036,775
|96,410
|0
|0
|3,101,504
|379,902
|13.96%
|Bergen
|4380
|Ridgefield Park Twp
|10,210,355
|9,092,064
|0
|0
|296,758
|1,696,661
|511,781
|0
|0
|11,597,264
|1,386,909
|13.58%
|Bergen
|4390
|Ridgewood Village
|4,087,273
|0
|0
|0
|620,535
|3,896,003
|447,742
|0
|0
|4,964,280
|877,007
|21.46%
|Bergen
|4405
|River Dell Regional
|1,163,372
|285,155
|0
|0
|199,120
|943,334
|125,221
|0
|0
|1,552,830
|389,458
|33.48%
|Bergen
|4410
|River Edge Boro
|2,224,115
|1,793,367
|0
|0
|19,622
|1,011,024
|91,647
|0
|0
|2,915,660
|691,545
|31.09%
|Bergen
|4430
|River Vale Twp
|791,722
|0
|0
|0
|126,476
|734,191
|86,869
|0
|0
|947,536
|155,814
|19.68%
|Bergen
|4470
|Rochelle Park Twp
|595,719
|0
|0
|0
|103,197
|542,620
|47,531
|0
|0
|693,348
|97,629
|16.39%
|Bergen
|4500
|Rockleigh
|40,971
|0
|0
|0
|28,708
|13,554
|2,002
|0
|0
|44,264
|3,293
|8.04%
|Bergen
|4600
|Rutherford Boro
|2,725,438
|815,410
|0
|0
|209,359
|1,656,819
|133,835
|0
|0
|2,815,423
|89,985
|3.30%
|Bergen
|4610
|Saddle Brook Twp
|1,463,605
|17,740
|0
|0
|234,147
|1,380,662
|43,806
|0
|0
|1,676,355
|212,750
|14.54%
|Bergen
|4620
|Saddle River Boro
|405,515
|0
|0
|0
|202,394
|227,251
|29,320
|0
|0
|458,965
|53,450
|13.18%
|Bergen
|4870
|South Hackensack Twp
|395,477
|99,417
|0
|0
|47,149
|247,795
|36,988
|0
|0
|431,349
|35,872
|9.07%
|Bergen
|5150
|Teaneck Twp
|6,216,847
|0
|0
|0
|2,348,999
|3,324,400
|945,902
|0
|0
|6,619,301
|402,454
|6.47%
|Bergen
|5160
|Tenafly Boro
|2,599,146
|0
|0
|0
|353,878
|2,559,048
|285,644
|0
|0
|3,198,570
|599,424
|23.06%
|Bergen
|5330
|Upper Saddle River Boro
|803,060
|0
|0
|0
|150,581
|764,028
|53,937
|0
|0
|968,546
|165,486
|20.61%
|Bergen
|5410
|Waldwick Boro
|1,675,736
|828,600
|0
|0
|199,527
|1,090,126
|125,909
|0
|0
|2,244,162
|568,426
|33.92%
|Bergen
|5430
|Wallington Boro
|5,406,227
|4,388,875
|0
|0
|166,028
|1,179,528
|258,918
|0
|0
|5,993,349
|587,122
|10.86%
|Bergen
|5755
|Westwood Regional
|2,300,240
|0
|0
|0
|422,522
|2,230,202
|55,037
|0
|0
|2,707,761
|407,521
|17.72%
|Bergen
|5830
|Wood-Ridge Boro
|977,285
|79,500
|0
|0
|118,852
|920,552
|22,479
|0
|0
|1,141,383
|164,098
|16.79%
|Bergen
|5880
|Woodcliff Lake Boro
|513,081
|0
|0
|0
|62,505
|513,112
|44,572
|0
|0
|620,189
|107,108
|20.88%
|Bergen
|5920
|Wyckoff Twp
|1,416,999
|0
|0
|0
|277,625
|1,333,755
|118,034
|0
|0
|1,729,414
|312,415
|22.05%
|Burlington
|200
|Bass River Twp
|762,305
|459,743
|0
|0
|29,712
|81,213
|26,554
|0
|0
|597,222
|-165,083
|-21.66%
|Burlington
|380
|Beverly City
|3,805,668
|3,201,807
|0
|0
|193,173
|182,606
|105,269
|758,309
|0
|4,441,164
|635,496
|16.70%
|Burlington
|475
|Bordentown Regional
|9,622,505
|8,293,647
|0
|0
|729,374
|1,470,071
|71,779
|0
|0
|10,564,871
|942,366
|9.79%
|Burlington
|600
|Burlington City
|17,023,476
|14,856,526
|0
|0
|205,655
|935,688
|480,795
|1,244,633
|0
|17,723,297
|699,821
|4.11%
|Burlington
|610
|Burlington Co Vocational
|14,824,807
|13,856,673
|0
|0
|0
|1,338,084
|244,568
|0
|0
|15,439,325
|614,518
|4.15%
|Burlington
|620
|Burlington Twp
|21,343,311
|18,610,889
|0
|0
|1,741,167
|2,355,238
|533,760
|0
|0
|23,241,054
|1,897,743
|8.89%
|Burlington
|830
|Chesterfield Twp
|2,757,745
|2,440,189
|0
|0
|143,738
|654,710
|60,146
|0
|0
|3,298,783
|541,038
|19.62%
|Burlington
|840
|Cinnaminson Twp
|10,023,338
|10,322,769
|0
|0
|483,083
|1,385,471
|57,475
|0
|0
|12,248,798
|2,225,460
|22.20%
|Burlington
|1030
|Delanco Twp
|2,575,083
|2,405,243
|0
|0
|48,300
|341,376
|25,925
|0
|0
|2,820,844
|245,761
|9.54%
|Burlington
|1060
|Delran Twp
|16,345,916
|16,588,437
|0
|0
|516,610
|2,561,908
|418,930
|0
|0
|20,085,885
|3,739,969
|22.88%
|Burlington
|1250
|Eastampton Twp
|4,308,313
|3,673,923
|0
|0
|0
|389,996
|5,492
|0
|0
|4,069,411
|-238,902
|-5.55%
|Burlington
|1280
|Edgewater Park Twp
|8,051,111
|8,632,784
|0
|0
|470,640
|592,870
|305,169
|0
|0
|10,001,463
|1,950,352
|24.22%
|Burlington
|1420
|Evesham Twp
|10,772,973
|5,056,266
|0
|0
|546,377
|3,024,808
|381,844
|0
|0
|9,009,295
|-1,763,678
|-16.37%
|Burlington
|1520
|Florence Twp
|9,945,579
|8,176,214
|0
|0
|262,668
|1,150,328
|110,028
|0
|0
|9,699,238
|-246,341
|-2.48%
|Burlington
|1910
|Hainesport Twp
|1,118,814
|308,190
|0
|0
|137,699
|441,909
|62,448
|0
|0
|950,246
|-168,568
|-15.07%
|Burlington
|2610
|Lenape Regional
|26,182,600
|19,510,912
|0
|0
|874,930
|4,238,655
|448,023
|0
|0
|25,072,520
|-1,110,080
|-4.24%
|Burlington
|2850
|Lumberton Twp
|6,931,555
|4,880,871
|0
|0
|73,845
|906,745
|176,844
|0
|0
|6,038,305
|-893,250
|-12.89%
|Burlington
|2960
|Mansfield Twp
|677,392
|59,647
|0
|0
|162,397
|409,471
|50,397
|0
|0
|681,912
|4,520
|0.67%
|Burlington
|3010
|Maple Shade Twp
|12,126,140
|12,705,528
|0
|0
|587,335
|1,384,544
|624,464
|0
|0
|15,301,871
|3,175,731
|26.19%
|Burlington
|3070
|Medford Lakes Boro
|1,599,928
|1,130,826
|0
|0
|26,367
|461,143
|42,839
|0
|0
|1,661,175
|61,247
|3.83%
|Burlington
|3080
|Medford Twp
|4,431,942
|2,172,906
|0
|0
|240,580
|1,680,355
|78,003
|0
|0
|4,171,844
|-260,098
|-5.87%
|Burlington
|3360
|Moorestown Twp
|3,883,882
|0
|0
|0
|818,042
|3,236,046
|314,058
|0
|0
|4,368,146
|484,264
|12.47%
|Burlington
|3430
|Mount Holly Twp
|10,721,111
|9,073,168
|0
|0
|127,355
|755,237
|337,977
|1,025,803
|0
|11,319,540
|598,429
|5.58%
|Burlington
|3440
|Mount Laurel Twp
|5,143,408
|0
|0
|0
|2,093,313
|3,243,113
|337,731
|0
|0
|5,674,157
|530,749
|10.32%
|Burlington
|3540
|New Hanover Twp
|2,250,594
|1,623,397
|0
|0
|161,552
|152,726
|78,055
|0
|0
|2,015,730
|-234,864
|-10.44%
|Burlington
|3650
|North Hanover Twp
|11,900,999
|10,356,836
|0
|0
|488,491
|842,583
|192,147
|403,273
|0
|12,283,330
|382,331
|3.21%
|Burlington
|3690
|Northern Burlington Reg
|14,154,487
|12,343,176
|0
|477,819
|1,212,916
|1,088,835
|206,047
|0
|0
|15,328,793
|1,174,306
|8.30%
|Burlington
|3920
|Palmyra Boro
|5,104,860
|4,156,476
|0
|0
|97,770
|696,197
|218,608
|102,575
|0
|5,271,626
|166,766
|3.27%
|Burlington
|4050
|Pemberton Twp
|75,493,632
|44,479,579
|0
|56,625
|2,481,707
|3,488,912
|1,398,487
|19,123,648
|0
|71,028,958
|-4,464,674
|-5.91%
|Burlington
|4320
|Rancocas Valley Regional
|16,205,647
|13,354,556
|0
|0
|1,109,889
|1,251,944
|308,091
|172,579
|0
|16,197,059
|-8,588
|-0.05%
|Burlington
|4450
|Riverside Twp
|13,051,513
|13,423,765
|0
|0
|187,558
|827,038
|439,613
|0
|0
|14,877,974
|1,826,461
|13.99%
|Burlington
|4460
|Riverton
|538,486
|478,264
|0
|0
|19,613
|204,103
|33,553
|0
|0
|735,533
|197,047
|36.59%
|Burlington
|4740
|Shamong Twp
|3,764,326
|2,646,885
|0
|0
|191,437
|507,214
|65,308
|0
|0
|3,410,844
|-353,482
|-9.39%
|Burlington
|4930
|Southampton Twp
|1,752,148
|425,897
|0
|0
|420,886
|489,699
|94,037
|105,130
|0
|1,535,649
|-216,499
|-12.36%
|Burlington
|5010
|Springfield Twp
|869,384
|389,018
|0
|0
|139,769
|159,516
|22,357
|0
|0
|710,660
|-158,724
|-18.26%
|Burlington
|5130
|Tabernacle Twp
|4,311,422
|2,674,065
|0
|0
|344,597
|543,635
|66,283
|0
|0
|3,628,580
|-682,842
|-15.84%
|Burlington
|5490
|Washington Twp
|433,556
|145,473
|0
|0
|83,884
|52,560
|9,777
|21,471
|0
|313,165
|-120,391
|-27.77%
|Burlington
|5720
|Westampton
|4,191,017
|3,595,780
|0
|0
|408,807
|571,393
|93,300
|0
|0
|4,669,280
|478,263
|11.41%
|Burlington
|5805
|Willingboro Twp
|39,043,649
|36,765,943
|0
|0
|1,015,853
|2,391,334
|1,086,670
|0
|0
|41,259,800
|2,216,151
|5.68%
|Burlington
|5890
|Woodland Twp
|846,554
|608,779
|0
|0
|63,364
|100,588
|16,311
|0
|0
|789,042
|-57,512
|-6.79%
|Camden
|150
|Audubon Boro
|8,971,419
|6,777,216
|0
|1,002,960
|73,419
|1,046,915
|200,391
|328,370
|0
|9,429,271
|457,852
|5.10%
|Camden
|190
|Barrington Boro
|3,545,139
|3,367,373
|0
|0
|75,087
|557,456
|81,247
|0
|0
|4,081,163
|536,024
|15.12%
|Camden
|260
|Bellmawr Boro
|7,212,646
|6,804,384
|0
|120,072
|74,021
|931,640
|337,882
|0
|0
|8,267,999
|1,055,353
|14.63%
|Camden
|330
|Berlin Boro
|4,041,809
|3,532,674
|0
|0
|254,835
|521,625
|98,331
|0
|0
|4,407,465
|365,656
|9.05%
|Camden
|340
|Berlin Twp
|5,900,696
|4,367,824
|0
|452,563
|270,602
|465,861
|208,615
|0
|0
|5,765,465
|-135,231
|-2.29%
|Camden
|390
|Black Horse Pike Regional
|34,813,097
|32,418,488
|0
|0
|875,368
|2,425,197
|163,463
|0
|0
|35,882,516
|1,069,419
|3.07%
|Camden
|580
|Brooklawn Boro
|4,201,316
|3,644,111
|0
|385,088
|17,795
|271,023
|110,945
|75,296
|0
|4,504,258
|302,942
|7.21%
|Camden
|680
|Camden City
|286,264,783
|233,195,969
|0
|0
|4,491,244
|9,745,700
|7,024,657
|45,048,515
|0
|299,506,085
|13,241,302
|4.63%
|Camden
|700
|Camden County Vocational
|24,341,031
|24,306,651
|0
|0
|0
|1,725,942
|742,267
|0
|0
|26,774,860
|2,433,829
|10.00%
|Camden
|800
|Cherry Hill Twp
|19,528,845
|14,095,097
|0
|0
|2,884,053
|6,480,802
|1,238,638
|0
|0
|24,698,590
|5,169,745
|26.47%
|Camden
|810
|Chesilhurst
|2,130,729
|1,533,518
|0
|0
|170,166
|95,861
|50,877
|118,597
|0
|1,969,019
|-161,710
|-7.59%
|Camden
|880
|Clementon Boro
|6,742,748
|7,164,863
|0
|0
|78,718
|371,383
|135,485
|0
|0
|7,750,449
|1,007,701
|14.94%
|Camden
|940
|Collingswood Boro
|10,616,630
|8,140,981
|0
|361,725
|176,430
|1,012,100
|341,486
|783,307
|0
|10,816,029
|199,399
|1.88%
|Camden
|1255
|Eastern Camden County Reg
|8,731,243
|6,885,927
|0
|0
|448,029
|1,217,428
|166,156
|0
|0
|8,717,540
|-13,703
|-0.16%
|Camden
|1720
|Gibbsboro Boro
|1,312,764
|1,012,647
|0
|0
|20,818
|163,500
|25,761
|245,443
|0
|1,468,169
|155,405
|11.84%
|Camden
|1770
|Gloucester City
|30,006,573
|20,956,802
|0
|0
|233,679
|1,108,064
|759,837
|8,476,977
|0
|31,535,359
|1,528,786
|5.10%
|Camden
|1780
|Gloucester Twp
|52,956,228
|48,327,112
|0
|0
|1,634,840
|4,473,253
|487,009
|0
|0
|54,922,214
|1,965,986
|3.71%
|Camden
|1880
|Haddon Heights Boro
|1,905,038
|446,874
|0
|806,922
|118,664
|501,850
|81,344
|45,529
|0
|2,001,183
|96,145
|5.05%
|Camden
|1890
|Haddon Twp
|8,088,359
|6,967,919
|0
|0
|0
|1,137,092
|0
|0
|0
|8,105,011
|16,652
|0.21%
|Camden
|1900
|Haddonfield
|1,769,239
|0
|0
|0
|183,654
|1,747,585
|200,857
|715
|0
|2,132,811
|363,572
|20.55%
|Camden
|2130
|Hi Nella
|1,272,930
|1,276,381
|0
|0
|37,318
|118,572
|42,488
|0
|0
|1,474,759
|201,829
|15.86%
|Camden
|2540
|Laurel Springs Boro
|2,258,368
|2,043,727
|0
|115,151
|22,482
|239,471
|53,391
|0
|0
|2,474,222
|215,854
|9.56%
|Camden
|2560
|Lawnside Boro
|4,305,946
|3,481,441
|0
|39,549
|101,997
|317,335
|150,662
|0
|0
|4,090,984
|-214,962
|-4.99%
|Camden
|2670
|Lindenwold Boro
|30,969,769
|35,225,314
|0
|67,852
|834,376
|1,431,101
|1,217,920
|0
|0
|38,776,563
|7,806,794
|25.21%
|Camden
|2890
|Magnolia Boro
|3,294,747
|2,809,555
|0
|0
|16,028
|244,021
|98,488
|0
|0
|3,168,092
|-126,655
|-3.84%
|Camden
|3110
|Merchantville Boro
|3,507,011
|3,312,731
|0
|305,120
|111,609
|446,058
|133,028
|0
|0
|4,308,546
|801,535
|22.86%
|Camden
|3420
|Mount Ephraim Boro
|4,199,259
|3,361,598
|0
|231,316
|45,548
|409,172
|109,498
|0
|0
|4,157,132
|-42,127
|-1.00%
|Camden
|3770
|Oaklyn Boro
|2,565,833
|2,466,633
|0
|59,442
|16,236
|275,669
|48,228
|0
|0
|2,866,208
|300,375
|11.71%
|Camden
|4060
|Pennsauken Twp
|54,469,868
|52,693,445
|0
|0
|2,186,740
|3,608,865
|1,929,981
|0
|0
|60,419,031
|5,949,163
|10.92%
|Camden
|4110
|Pine Hill Boro
|18,641,394
|17,368,019
|0
|272,814
|588,996
|1,283,209
|536,169
|0
|0
|20,049,207
|1,407,813
|7.55%
|Camden
|4590
|Runnemede Boro
|5,620,036
|5,291,905
|0
|101,832
|166,787
|481,898
|175,149
|0
|0
|6,217,571
|597,535
|10.63%
|Camden
|4790
|Somerdale Boro
|3,433,656
|3,042,061
|0
|237,789
|31,147
|355,717
|84,322
|0
|0
|3,751,036
|317,380
|9.24%
|Camden
|5035
|Sterling High School Dist
|8,192,904
|7,204,939
|0
|950,372
|50,358
|659,492
|171,469
|0
|0
|9,036,630
|843,726
|10.30%
|Camden
|5080
|Stratford Boro
|5,206,977
|5,006,842
|0
|215,254
|202,610
|437,575
|137,797
|0
|0
|6,000,078
|793,101
|15.23%
|Camden
|5400
|Voorhees Twp
|4,972,294
|2,114,863
|0
|0
|602,456
|1,699,913
|236,331
|0
|0
|4,653,563
|-318,731
|-6.41%
|Camden
|5560
|Waterford Twp
|12,187,751
|9,969,582
|0
|347,139
|632,435
|981,906
|200,265
|0
|0
|12,131,327
|-56,424
|-0.46%
|Camden
|5820
|Winslow Twp
|44,415,666
|38,221,252
|0
|0
|1,156,164
|3,528,089
|1,389,418
|0
|0
|44,294,923
|-120,743
|-0.27%
|Camden
|5900
|Woodlynne Boro
|8,051,205
|8,282,893
|0
|0
|54,174
|479,936
|249,492
|0
|0
|9,066,495
|1,015,290
|12.61%
|Cape May
|170
|Avalon Boro
|63,103
|0
|0
|0
|28,649
|24,406
|4,841
|0
|0
|57,896
|-5,207
|-8.25%
|Cape May
|710
|Cape May City
|464,704
|0
|0
|169,764
|5,993
|78,905
|40,306
|115,235
|0
|410,203
|-54,501
|-11.73%
|Cape May
|720
|Cape May Co Vocational
|1,396,049
|0
|0
|0
|0
|447,941
|79,387
|405,220
|463,501
|1,396,049
|0
|0.00%
|Cape May
|730
|Cape May Point
|18,314
|0
|0
|0
|1,796
|5,348
|368
|4,521
|0
|12,033
|-6,281
|-34.30%
|Cape May
|1080
|Dennis Twp
|4,297,333
|1,063,893
|0
|0
|653,808
|504,067
|102,940
|847,932
|0
|3,172,640
|-1,124,693
|-26.17%
|Cape May
|2820
|Lower Cape May Regional
|7,592,363
|95,936
|0
|1,269,027
|1,178,704
|862,052
|350,566
|2,363,554
|0
|6,119,839
|-1,472,524
|-19.39%
|Cape May
|2840
|Lower Twp
|7,747,848
|2,974,090
|0
|862,592
|836,392
|912,905
|492,388
|0
|0
|6,078,367
|-1,669,481
|-21.55%
|Cape May
|3130
|Middle Twp
|12,053,170
|6,227,922
|0
|261,540
|1,570,041
|1,437,131
|608,776
|1,574,738
|0
|11,680,148
|-373,022
|-3.10%
|Cape May
|3680
|North Wildwood City
|516,693
|0
|0
|0
|49,582
|156,877
|67,830
|151,835
|0
|426,124
|-90,569
|-17.53%
|Cape May
|3780
|Ocean City
|3,967,607
|0
|0
|2,686,900
|252,189
|982,247
|203,070
|0
|0
|4,124,406
|156,799
|3.95%
|Cape May
|4700
|Sea Isle City
|215,198
|0
|0
|0
|96,010
|65,411
|16,305
|16,431
|0
|194,157
|-21,041
|-9.78%
|Cape May
|5060
|Stone Harbor Boro
|48,075
|0
|0
|0
|19,899
|23,364
|2,797
|1,619
|0
|47,679
|-396
|-0.82%
|Cape May
|5340
|Upper Twp
|8,324,482
|3,734,201
|0
|478,716
|1,445,583
|1,280,868
|179,311
|0
|0
|7,118,679
|-1,205,803
|-14.49%
|Cape May
|5610
|West Cape May Boro
|603,287
|0
|0
|480,657
|5,258
|65,735
|11,934
|0
|0
|563,584
|-39,703
|-6.58%
|Cape May
|5700
|West Wildwood
|42,344
|0
|0
|0
|6,184
|32,825
|3,790
|0
|0
|42,799
|455
|1.08%
|Cape May
|5790
|Wildwood City
|4,559,606
|863,844
|0
|0
|119,536
|542,470
|306,033
|2,459,516
|0
|4,291,399
|-268,207
|-5.88%
|Cape May
|5800
|Wildwood Crest Boro
|658,009
|0
|0
|210,825
|52,476
|177,729
|49,788
|136,887
|0
|627,705
|-30,304
|-4.61%
|Cape May
|5840
|Woodbine Boro
|2,929,492
|1,806,741
|0
|27,306
|164,200
|150,703
|94,856
|607,846
|0
|2,851,652
|-77,840
|-2.66%
|Cumberland
|540
|Bridgeton City
|94,014,123
|94,157,649
|3,901,078
|0
|1,037,407
|4,870,215
|2,711,965
|0
|0
|106,678,314
|12,664,191
|13.47%
|Cumberland
|950
|Commercial Twp
|9,410,685
|9,096,016
|0
|0
|0
|189,620
|0
|0
|0
|9,285,636
|-125,049
|-1.33%
|Cumberland
|995
|Cumberland Co Vocational
|7,268,584
|11,381,662
|0
|0
|0
|479,308
|160,459
|0
|0
|12,021,429
|4,752,845
|65.39%
|Cumberland
|997
|Cumberland Regional
|12,793,725
|10,790,380
|0
|1,054,933
|597,693
|716,046
|230,816
|0
|0
|13,389,868
|596,143
|4.66%
|Cumberland
|1020
|Deerfield Twp
|2,571,005
|2,152,331
|0
|0
|95,887
|194,666
|45,634
|0
|0
|2,488,518
|-82,487
|-3.21%
|Cumberland
|1120
|Downe Twp
|1,587,543
|1,066,153
|0
|199,584
|117,588
|109,379
|40,699
|0
|0
|1,533,403
|-54,140
|-3.41%
|Cumberland
|1460
|Fairfield Twp
|6,106,657
|5,178,123
|0
|0
|163,986
|357,285
|168,555
|238,708
|0
|6,106,657
|0
|0.00%
|Cumberland
|1820
|Greenwich Twp
|415,975
|304,237
|0
|0
|30,102
|37,201
|7,420
|136,325
|0
|515,285
|99,310
|23.87%
|Cumberland
|2270
|Hopewell Twp
|3,491,708
|2,822,480
|0
|0
|197,184
|279,437
|89,617
|179,170
|0
|3,567,888
|76,180
|2.18%
|Cumberland
|2570
|Lawrence Twp
|6,241,217
|5,117,935
|0
|433,840
|87,111
|372,413
|160,344
|0
|0
|6,171,643
|-69,574
|-1.12%
|Cumberland
|3050
|Maurice River Twp
|4,899,897
|3,759,950
|0
|469,602
|345,391
|332,611
|123,438
|0
|0
|5,030,992
|131,095
|2.68%
|Cumberland
|3230
|Millville City
|67,690,257
|50,155,161
|0
|0
|1,606,779
|2,788,642
|1,838,491
|11,301,184
|0
|67,690,257
|0
|0.00%
|Cumberland
|5070
|Stow Creek Twp
|691,904
|440,854
|0
|0
|55,120
|88,149
|17,125
|0
|0
|601,248
|-90,656
|-13.10%
|Cumberland
|5300
|Upper Deerfield Twp
|7,048,667
|6,580,274
|0
|0
|380,486
|465,051
|187,464
|0
|0
|7,613,275
|564,608
|8.01%
|Cumberland
|5390
|Vineland City
|135,188,864
|92,820,557
|0
|60,011
|4,794,073
|5,294,946
|3,354,282
|31,132,988
|0
|137,456,857
|2,267,993
|1.68%
|Essex
|250
|Belleville Town
|31,493,254
|30,028,002
|0
|0
|625,449
|3,112,840
|1,686,624
|0
|0
|35,452,915
|3,959,661
|12.57%
|Essex
|410
|Bloomfield Twp
|31,487,139
|27,398,674
|0
|0
|645,917
|5,770,059
|1,797,404
|0
|0
|35,612,054
|4,124,915
|13.10%
|Essex
|660
|Caldwell-West Caldwell
|1,929,030
|0
|0
|0
|342,698
|1,859,529
|226,292
|0
|0
|2,428,519
|499,489
|25.89%
|Essex
|760
|Cedar Grove Twp
|1,216,299
|0
|0
|0
|284,386
|1,153,621
|57,017
|0
|0
|1,495,024
|278,725
|22.92%
|Essex
|1210
|East Orange
|175,087,372
|134,162,325
|0
|0
|1,172,856
|7,715,286
|4,014,478
|28,022,427
|0
|175,087,372
|0
|0.00%
|Essex
|1390
|Essex Co Voc-Tech
|23,829,029
|24,768,623
|0
|0
|0
|1,659,351
|1,032,999
|0
|0
|27,460,973
|3,631,944
|15.24%
|Essex
|1400
|Essex Fells Boro
|147,821
|0
|0
|0
|9,597
|169,422
|16,768
|0
|0
|195,787
|47,966
|32.45%
|Essex
|1465
|Fairfield Twp
|528,670
|0
|0
|0
|148,937
|493,392
|12,368
|0
|0
|654,697
|126,027
|23.84%
|Essex
|1750
|Glen Ridge Boro
|1,295,564
|0
|0
|0
|123,908
|1,339,221
|147,881
|0
|0
|1,611,010
|315,446
|24.35%
|Essex
|2330
|Irvington Township
|121,944,303
|94,221,208
|0
|0
|1,164,430
|6,835,301
|3,649,144
|22,051,380
|0
|127,921,463
|5,977,160
|4.90%
|Essex
|2730
|Livingston Twp
|4,864,704
|0
|0
|0
|1,303,530
|4,312,253
|434,880
|0
|0
|6,050,663
|1,185,959
|24.38%
|Essex
|3190
|Millburn Twp
|3,701,979
|0
|0
|0
|788,722
|3,336,726
|389,098
|0
|0
|4,514,546
|812,567
|21.95%
|Essex
|3310
|Montclair Town
|7,697,276
|0
|0
|0
|1,175,389
|5,780,579
|755,225
|322,539
|0
|8,033,732
|336,456
|4.37%
|Essex
|3570
|Newark City
|829,329,985
|823,229,149
|0
|0
|8,523,133
|45,823,149
|24,632,298
|12,840,459
|0
|915,048,188
|85,718,203
|10.34%
|Essex
|3630
|North Caldwell Boro
|482,683
|0
|0
|0
|84,466
|498,070
|51,981
|0
|0
|634,517
|151,834
|31.46%
|Essex
|3750
|Nutley Town
|8,061,015
|4,878,663
|0
|0
|588,055
|2,841,511
|81,159
|0
|0
|8,389,388
|328,373
|4.07%
|Essex
|3880
|City Of Orange Twp
|82,984,947
|77,399,509
|7,152,931
|0
|1,195,106
|4,633,802
|2,473,511
|0
|0
|92,854,859
|9,869,912
|11.89%
|Essex
|4530
|Roseland Boro
|387,259
|0
|0
|0
|72,082
|395,695
|8,056
|0
|0
|475,833
|88,574
|22.87%
|Essex
|4900
|South Orange-Maplewood
|5,880,802
|0
|0
|0
|1,020,280
|5,996,491
|187,988
|0
|0
|7,204,759
|1,323,957
|22.51%
|Essex
|5370
|Verona Boro
|1,527,455
|0
|0
|0
|103,500
|1,615,855
|175,630
|0
|0
|1,894,985
|367,530
|24.06%
|Essex
|5630
|West Essex Regional
|1,630,112
|0
|0
|0
|479,086
|1,470,705
|29,634
|0
|0
|1,979,425
|349,313
|21.43%
|Essex
|5680
|West Orange Town
|14,623,330
|11,299,961
|0
|0
|3,033,009
|4,159,988
|1,866,353
|0
|0
|20,359,311
|5,735,981
|39.22%
|Gloucester
|860
|Clayton Boro
|11,975,272
|12,462,615
|0
|107,688
|289,926
|1,061,043
|269,252
|0
|0
|14,190,524
|2,215,252
|18.50%
|Gloucester
|870
|Clearview Regional
|14,024,750
|11,844,302
|0
|0
|440,789
|1,418,100
|196,159
|0
|0
|13,899,350
|-125,400
|-0.89%
|Gloucester
|1100
|Deptford Twp
|26,374,790
|21,731,033
|0
|138,586
|1,711,578
|2,468,802
|483,815
|0
|0
|26,533,814
|159,024
|0.60%
|Gloucester
|1180
|East Greenwich Twp
|4,738,071
|4,283,150
|0
|0
|593,363
|1,082,596
|106,343
|0
|0
|6,065,452
|1,327,381
|28.02%
|Gloucester
|1330
|Elk Twp
|2,484,387
|1,866,269
|0
|163,970
|148,655
|195,091
|66,201
|0
|0
|2,440,186
|-44,201
|-1.78%
|Gloucester
|1590
|Franklin Twp
|9,438,665
|7,674,505
|0
|0
|836,192
|737,647
|177,000
|0
|0
|9,425,344
|-13,321
|-0.14%
|Gloucester
|1715
|Gateway Regional
|8,346,621
|7,184,306
|0
|676,640
|502,794
|581,865
|192,533
|0
|0
|9,138,138
|791,517
|9.48%
|Gloucester
|1730
|Glassboro
|14,546,391
|14,184,559
|0
|150,807
|0
|92,586
|0
|0
|0
|14,427,952
|-118,439
|-0.81%
|Gloucester
|1775
|Gloucester Co Vocational
|9,152,895
|9,634,424
|0
|0
|0
|1,054,667
|113,534
|0
|0
|10,802,625
|1,649,730
|18.02%
|Gloucester
|1830
|Greenwich Twp
|999,023
|0
|0
|0
|272,578
|399,234
|133,562
|94,876
|0
|900,250
|-98,773
|-9.89%
|Gloucester
|2070
|Harrison Twp
|5,816,550
|4,475,181
|0
|0
|153,456
|800,303
|107,201
|0
|0
|5,536,141
|-280,409
|-4.82%
|Gloucester
|2440
|Kingsway Regional
|13,564,346
|13,051,854
|0
|0
|1,518,262
|2,148,364
|232,812
|0
|0
|16,951,292
|3,386,946
|24.97%
|Gloucester
|2750
|Logan Twp
|3,971,987
|1,800,850
|0
|12,299
|314,926
|768,262
|129,058
|0
|0
|3,025,395
|-946,592
|-23.83%
|Gloucester
|2990
|Mantua Twp
|5,950,071
|4,925,736
|0
|0
|92,254
|731,840
|24,998
|0
|0
|5,774,828
|-175,243
|-2.95%
|Gloucester
|3280
|Monroe Twp
|40,297,954
|37,781,647
|0
|0
|2,064,093
|3,586,669
|1,005,014
|0
|0
|44,437,423
|4,139,469
|10.27%
|Gloucester
|3490
|National Park Boro
|2,270,591
|2,431,148
|0
|0
|15,950
|152,723
|63,683
|0
|0
|2,663,504
|392,913
|17.30%
|Gloucester
|3580
|Newfield Boro
|1,675,676
|1,734,860
|0
|0
|132,194
|130,013
|43,725
|0
|0
|2,040,792
|365,116
|21.79%
|Gloucester
|4020
|Paulsboro Boro
|14,031,500
|13,377,689
|0
|23,560
|179,476
|715,226
|498,216
|0
|0
|14,794,167
|762,667
|5.44%
|Gloucester
|4140
|Pitman Boro
|8,994,516
|6,899,347
|0
|0
|148,522
|925,239
|142,285
|0
|0
|8,115,393
|-879,123
|-9.77%
|Gloucester
|4880
|South Harrison Twp
|1,630,000
|691,759
|0
|280,085
|140,825
|302,902
|34,238
|0
|0
|1,449,809
|-180,191
|-11.05%
|Gloucester
|4940
|Delsea Regional H.S Dist.
|13,969,244
|12,014,766
|0
|487,397
|239,518
|1,382,314
|231,243
|0
|0
|14,355,238
|385,994
|2.76%
|Gloucester
|5120
|Swedesboro-Woolwich
|8,348,984
|7,044,005
|0
|0
|665,956
|1,357,452
|162,836
|0
|0
|9,230,249
|881,265
|10.56%
|Gloucester
|5500
|Washington Twp
|45,809,812
|34,596,635
|0
|0
|2,909,313
|5,556,586
|944,104
|0
|0
|44,006,638
|-1,803,174
|-3.94%
|Gloucester
|5590
|Wenonah Boro
|377,418
|163,772
|0
|0
|0
|134,037
|0
|0
|0
|297,809
|-79,609
|-21.09%
|Gloucester
|5620
|West Deptford Twp
|13,343,632
|11,043,408
|0
|0
|1,034,656
|1,845,918
|293,580
|0
|0
|14,217,562
|873,930
|6.55%
|Gloucester
|5740
|Westville Boro
|2,938,410
|2,978,401
|0
|0
|28,684
|183,022
|124,456
|0
|0
|3,314,563
|376,153
|12.80%
|Gloucester
|5860
|Woodbury City
|14,257,750
|15,461,044
|0
|148,698
|170,342
|1,010,493
|499,272
|0
|0
|17,289,849
|3,032,099
|21.27%
|Gloucester
|5870
|Woodbury Heights Boro
|1,007,468
|1,065,680
|0
|0
|0
|134,019
|3,952
|0
|0
|1,203,651
|196,183
|19.47%
|Hudson
|220
|Bayonne City
|67,780,309
|69,891,132
|0
|0
|403,763
|6,370,555
|3,438,877
|0
|0
|80,104,327
|12,324,018
|18.18%
|Hudson
|1200
|East Newark Boro
|3,974,689
|3,603,933
|0
|0
|16,052
|310,863
|173,154
|0
|0
|4,104,002
|129,313
|3.25%
|Hudson
|1850
|Guttenberg Town
|8,421,303
|7,946,403
|0
|0
|60,778
|1,189,648
|603,184
|0
|0
|9,800,013
|1,378,710
|16.37%
|Hudson
|2060
|Harrison Town
|26,284,533
|23,240,567
|0
|0
|157,728
|1,907,024
|979,214
|0
|0
|26,284,533
|0
|0.00%
|Hudson
|2210
|Hoboken City
|8,641,569
|0
|0
|2,592,463
|124,453
|1,604,666
|750,149
|3,149,551
|0
|8,221,282
|-420,287
|-4.86%
|Hudson
|2295
|Hudson County Vocational
|22,783,630
|19,771,331
|0
|0
|818,768
|1,648,427
|632,290
|0
|0
|22,870,816
|87,186
|0.38%
|Hudson
|2390
|Jersey City
|324,393,336
|217,709,896
|125,411
|0
|4,423,777
|18,332,551
|12,648,342
|0
|0
|253,239,977
|-71,153,359
|-21.93%
|Hudson
|2410
|Kearny Town
|43,057,373
|43,443,874
|0
|0
|239,445
|5,200,975
|2,040,647
|0
|0
|50,924,941
|7,867,568
|18.27%
|Hudson
|3610
|North Bergen Twp
|62,635,365
|56,336,475
|0
|0
|747,436
|5,808,963
|2,787,698
|0
|0
|65,680,572
|3,045,207
|4.86%
|Hudson
|4730
|Secaucus Town
|1,962,869
|0
|0
|0
|546,399
|1,689,156
|191,170
|0
|0
|2,426,725
|463,856
|23.63%
|Hudson
|5240
|Union City
|197,479,201
|189,662,532
|0
|0
|475,492
|11,029,654
|6,223,084
|0
|0
|207,390,762
|9,911,561
|5.02%
|Hudson
|5580
|Weehawken Twp
|2,338,206
|0
|0
|0
|150,232
|900,996
|351,824
|691,479
|0
|2,094,531
|-243,675
|-10.42%
|Hudson
|5670
|West New York Town
|104,848,235
|100,191,687
|0
|0
|928,926
|6,886,808
|3,601,834
|0
|0
|111,609,255
|6,761,020
|6.45%
|Hunterdon
|20
|Alexandria Twp
|1,305,570
|346,408
|0
|192,029
|193,439
|396,410
|42,678
|0
|0
|1,170,964
|-134,606
|-10.31%
|Hunterdon
|370
|Bethlehem Twp
|1,197,081
|449,293
|0
|72,300
|113,737
|303,137
|37,641
|0
|0
|976,108
|-220,973
|-18.46%
|Hunterdon
|430
|Bloomsbury Boro
|857,723
|559,434
|0
|291,798
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|851,232
|-6,491
|-0.76%
|Hunterdon
|670
|Califon Boro
|240,077
|51,414
|0
|37,467
|13,884
|93,822
|2,028
|0
|0
|198,615
|-41,462
|-17.27%
|Hunterdon
|910
|Clinton Town
|1,075,921
|547,502
|0
|52,492
|101,114
|261,844
|38,137
|0
|0
|1,001,089
|-74,832
|-6.96%
|Hunterdon
|920
|Clinton Twp
|1,842,255
|0
|0
|0
|655,670
|1,109,963
|95,566
|0
|0
|1,861,199
|18,944
|1.03%
|Hunterdon
|1040
|Delaware Twp
|1,018,652
|0
|0
|348,322
|167,383
|267,084
|34,010
|170,998
|0
|987,797
|-30,855
|-3.03%
|Hunterdon
|1050
|Delaware Valley Regional
|2,965,701
|1,606,521
|0
|0
|17,291
|592,662
|74,763
|0
|0
|2,291,237
|-674,464
|-22.74%
|Hunterdon
|1160
|East Amwell Twp
|851,830
|0
|0
|328,968
|181,957
|278,219
|37,939
|0
|0
|827,083
|-24,747
|-2.91%
|Hunterdon
|1376
|South-Hunterdon
|2,452,270
|0
|0
|1,411,144
|314,641
|792,983
|125,891
|0
|0
|2,644,659
|192,389
|7.85%
|Hunterdon
|1510
|Flemington-Raritan Reg
|5,560,650
|2,588,893
|0
|0
|297,208
|2,087,364
|140,035
|0
|0
|5,113,500
|-447,150
|-8.04%
|Hunterdon
|1600
|Franklin Twp
|364,121
|0
|0
|91,812
|58,632
|239,386
|21,010
|2,057
|0
|412,897
|48,776
|13.40%
|Hunterdon
|1680
|Frenchtown Boro
|521,841
|251,929
|0
|143,316
|0
|65,461
|0
|0
|0
|460,706
|-61,135
|-11.72%
|Hunterdon
|1970
|Hampton Boro
|743,086
|549,501
|0
|49,265
|27,902
|84,197
|24,029
|0
|0
|734,894
|-8,192
|-1.10%
|Hunterdon
|2140
|High Bridge Boro
|1,372,045
|1,050,682
|0
|33,630
|14,338
|275,401
|34,384
|0
|0
|1,408,435
|36,390
|2.65%
|Hunterdon
|2220
|Holland Twp
|1,476,994
|728,821
|0
|107,145
|36,300
|373,356
|9,453
|0
|0
|1,255,075
|-221,919
|-15.03%
|Hunterdon
|2300
|Hunterdon Central Reg
|5,292,935
|2,496,821
|0
|260,712
|326,420
|1,840,406
|48,383
|0
|0
|4,972,742
|-320,193
|-6.05%
|Hunterdon
|2308
|Hunterdon Co Vocational
|933,283
|241,040
|0
|0
|0
|158,471
|31,411
|279,981
|222,380
|933,283
|0
|0.00%
|Hunterdon
|2450
|Kingwood Twp
|1,083,710
|293,413
|0
|190,695
|166,282
|259,824
|31,021
|0
|0
|941,235
|-142,475
|-13.15%
|Hunterdon
|2590
|Lebanon Boro
|200,880
|0
|0
|54,180
|24,207
|112,305
|11,798
|0
|0
|202,490
|1,610
|0.80%
|Hunterdon
|2600
|Lebanon Twp
|1,917,656
|467,753
|0
|378,810
|320,578
|448,913
|54,166
|0
|0
|1,670,220
|-247,436
|-12.90%
|Hunterdon
|3180
|Milford Boro
|283,660
|122,032
|0
|63,415
|0
|52,412
|0
|0
|0
|237,859
|-45,801
|-16.15%
|Hunterdon
|3660
|N Hunt/Voorhees Regional
|4,887,611
|2,348,780
|0
|0
|267,039
|1,738,465
|44,422
|0
|0
|4,398,706
|-488,905
|-10.00%
|Hunterdon
|4350
|Readington Twp
|1,757,020
|0
|0
|0
|466,125
|1,352,208
|128,700
|0
|0
|1,947,033
|190,013
|10.81%
|Hunterdon
|5180
|Tewksbury Twp
|961,007
|0
|0
|344,006
|174,192
|459,363
|56,555
|0
|0
|1,034,116
|73,109
|7.61%
|Hunterdon
|5270
|Union Twp
|643,481
|0
|0
|0
|233,413
|357,335
|36,554
|0
|0
|627,302
|-16,179
|-2.51%
|Mercer
|1245
|East Windsor Regional
|27,664,327
|26,005,194
|0
|0
|2,095,914
|4,472,603
|1,255,961
|0
|0
|33,829,672
|6,165,345
|22.29%
|Mercer
|1430
|Ewing Twp
|13,379,505
|10,941,821
|0
|0
|1,023,175
|2,681,096
|1,024,833
|0
|0
|15,670,925
|2,291,420
|17.13%
|Mercer
|1950
|Hamilton Twp
|75,470,108
|72,061,770
|0
|0
|1,446,373
|8,198,284
|630,559
|0
|0
|82,336,986
|6,866,878
|9.10%
|Mercer
|2280
|Hopewell Valley Regional
|3,732,228
|0
|0
|302,933
|760,010
|3,238,213
|62,529
|0
|0
|4,363,685
|631,457
|16.92%
|Mercer
|2580
|Lawrence Twp
|4,361,283
|0
|0
|0
|1,102,884
|3,467,332
|421,512
|0
|0
|4,991,728
|630,445
|14.46%
|Mercer
|3105
|Mercer County Vocational
|2,905,618
|3,145,226
|0
|0
|0
|293,805
|118,657
|103,021
|0
|3,660,709
|755,091
|25.99%
|Mercer
|4255
|Princeton
|4,224,455
|0
|0
|0
|869,413
|3,171,906
|371,547
|107,606
|0
|4,520,472
|296,017
|7.01%
|Mercer
|5210
|Trenton City
|256,925,632
|242,955,746
|0
|0
|4,524,728
|13,190,389
|7,239,256
|20,438,575
|0
|288,348,694
|31,423,062
|12.23%
|Mercer
|5510
|Robbinsville Twp
|7,489,804
|4,259,894
|0
|0
|1,168,077
|2,787,359
|259,044
|0
|0
|8,474,374
|984,570
|13.15%
|Mercer
|5715
|W Windsor-Plainsboro Reg
|9,642,646
|546,130
|0
|0
|1,898,118
|8,681,047
|173,051
|0
|0
|11,298,346
|1,655,700
|17.17%
|Middlesex
|750
|Carteret Boro
|32,819,848
|33,478,410
|0
|0
|511,027
|2,809,761
|1,526,650
|0
|0
|38,325,848
|5,506,000
|16.78%
|Middlesex
|970
|Cranbury Twp
|659,587
|0
|0
|0
|163,336
|599,298
|13,756
|0
|0
|776,390
|116,803
|17.71%
|Middlesex
|1140
|Dunellen Boro
|8,982,636
|9,732,569
|0
|0
|76,133
|1,045,367
|361,377
|0
|0
|11,215,446
|2,232,810
|24.86%
|Middlesex
|1170
|East Brunswick Twp
|20,584,897
|18,868,151
|0
|0
|1,491,445
|5,355,986
|176,418
|0
|0
|25,892,000
|5,307,103
|25.78%
|Middlesex
|1290
|Edison Twp
|24,352,536
|21,076,504
|0
|0
|4,964,654
|8,719,977
|1,078,233
|0
|0
|35,839,368
|11,486,832
|47.17%
|Middlesex
|2150
|Highland Park Boro
|4,203,825
|2,978,764
|0
|0
|240,771
|1,155,701
|47,872
|0
|0
|4,423,108
|219,283
|5.22%
|Middlesex
|2370
|Jamesburg Boro
|6,774,594
|6,903,913
|0
|0
|78,155
|778,217
|286,636
|0
|0
|8,046,921
|1,272,327
|18.78%
|Middlesex
|3120
|Metuchen Boro
|1,616,479
|0
|0
|0
|226,496
|1,654,236
|158,054
|0
|0
|2,038,786
|422,307
|26.13%
|Middlesex
|3140
|Middlesex Boro
|10,608,561
|9,774,628
|0
|0
|333,032
|1,286,114
|359,344
|0
|0
|11,753,118
|1,144,557
|10.79%
|Middlesex
|3150
|Middlesex Co Vocational
|14,757,845
|13,935,028
|0
|0
|0
|1,421,678
|592,489
|0
|0
|15,949,195
|1,191,350
|8.07%
|Middlesex
|3220
|Milltown Boro
|1,722,365
|1,599,053
|0
|0
|302,474
|603,646
|86,463
|0
|0
|2,591,636
|869,271
|50.47%
|Middlesex
|3290
|Monroe Twp
|6,238,704
|0
|0
|0
|2,753,019
|5,017,004
|103,764
|0
|0
|7,873,787
|1,635,083
|26.21%
|Middlesex
|3530
|New Brunswick City
|142,592,735
|144,757,456
|0
|0
|1,347,414
|8,630,083
|4,608,779
|0
|0
|159,343,732
|16,750,997
|11.75%
|Middlesex
|3620
|North Brunswick Twp
|24,346,185
|23,764,813
|0
|0
|2,310,618
|5,372,023
|1,619,505
|0
|0
|33,066,959
|8,720,774
|35.82%
|Middlesex
|3845
|Old Bridge Twp
|38,342,034
|24,772,706
|0
|0
|1,049,333
|5,572,334
|835,366
|0
|0
|32,229,739
|-6,112,295
|-15.94%
|Middlesex
|4090
|Perth Amboy City
|175,042,233
|158,222,883
|11,689,337
|0
|1,705,200
|9,001,769
|4,789,113
|0
|0
|185,408,302
|10,366,069
|5.92%
|Middlesex
|4130
|Piscataway Twp
|21,134,229
|12,242,761
|0
|0
|3,188,747
|4,920,457
|1,295,620
|0
|0
|21,647,585
|513,356
|2.43%
|Middlesex
|4660
|Sayreville Boro
|29,057,658
|24,205,557
|0
|0
|2,289,895
|5,243,822
|1,481,817
|0
|0
|33,221,091
|4,163,433
|14.33%
|Middlesex
|4830
|South Amboy City
|6,627,860
|5,719,489
|0
|0
|154,764
|686,228
|63,955
|3,424
|0
|6,627,860
|0
|0.00%
|Middlesex
|4860
|South Brunswick Twp
|21,746,827
|13,670,526
|0
|0
|2,155,118
|5,479,892
|183,321
|0
|0
|21,488,857
|-257,970
|-1.19%
|Middlesex
|4910
|South Plainfield Boro
|8,256,458
|5,608,651
|0
|0
|305,134
|2,430,364
|112,479
|0
|0
|8,456,628
|200,170
|2.42%
|Middlesex
|4920
|South River Boro
|15,740,940
|15,922,352
|0
|0
|502,357
|1,910,698
|645,142
|0
|0
|18,980,549
|3,239,609
|20.58%
|Middlesex
|4970
|Spotswood
|6,668,632
|4,911,414
|0
|0
|236,772
|995,880
|160,684
|0
|0
|6,304,750
|-363,882
|-5.46%
|Middlesex
|5850
|Woodbridge Twp
|45,120,821
|48,050,077
|0
|0
|4,389,122
|7,858,506
|2,785,278
|0
|0
|63,082,983
|17,962,162
|39.81%
|Monmouth
|50
|Allenhurst
|36,353
|0
|0
|0
|19,617
|2,702
|388
|9,785
|0
|32,492
|-3,861
|-10.62%
|Monmouth
|100
|Asbury Park City
|44,571,508
|28,163,553
|0
|0
|478,668
|1,858,487
|1,114,203
|6,291,393
|0
|37,906,304
|-6,665,204
|-14.95%
|Monmouth
|130
|Atlantic Highlands Boro
|208,906
|0
|0
|0
|20,451
|193,415
|22,613
|0
|0
|236,479
|27,573
|13.20%
|Monmouth
|180
|Avon Boro
|200,503
|0
|0
|0
|63,965
|118,358
|16,622
|0
|0
|198,945
|-1,558
|-0.78%
|Monmouth
|270
|Belmar Boro
|899,076
|0
|0
|0
|181,768
|320,357
|158,409
|175,052
|0
|835,586
|-63,490
|-7.06%
|Monmouth
|500
|Bradley Beach Boro
|859,221
|0
|0
|0
|85,575
|221,110
|134,097
|286,589
|0
|727,371
|-131,850
|-15.35%
|Monmouth
|560
|Brielle Boro
|585,628
|0
|0
|0
|121,923
|561,267
|14,351
|0
|0
|697,541
|111,913
|19.11%
|Monmouth
|945
|Colts Neck Twp
|1,209,994
|0
|0
|0
|360,420
|925,947
|89,090
|0
|0
|1,375,457
|165,463
|13.67%
|Monmouth
|1000
|Deal Boro
|2,169,341
|0
|0
|1,929,334
|31,046
|163,506
|18,769
|0
|0
|2,142,655
|-26,686
|-1.23%
|Monmouth
|1260
|Eatontown Boro
|2,931,673
|728,620
|0
|0
|259,295
|753,200
|284,164
|383,691
|0
|2,408,970
|-522,703
|-17.83%
|Monmouth
|1440
|Fair Haven Boro
|620,911
|0
|0
|0
|44,525
|655,651
|72,677
|0
|0
|772,853
|151,942
|24.47%
|Monmouth
|1490
|Farmingdale Boro
|804,538
|504,290
|0
|0
|5,923
|94,325
|27,049
|114,151
|0
|745,738
|-58,800
|-7.31%
|Monmouth
|1640
|Freehold Boro
|15,920,744
|16,516,446
|0
|0
|407,350
|1,438,457
|739,721
|0
|0
|19,101,974
|3,181,230
|19.98%
|Monmouth
|1650
|Freehold Regional
|40,732,705
|24,467,794
|0
|0
|1,816,395
|7,030,185
|735,594
|0
|0
|34,049,968
|-6,682,737
|-16.41%
|Monmouth
|1660
|Freehold Twp
|4,612,294
|1,100,169
|0
|0
|709,345
|2,860,147
|93,758
|0
|0
|4,763,419
|151,125
|3.28%
|Monmouth
|2105
|Hazlet Twp
|11,007,752
|7,568,429
|0
|0
|91,986
|1,936,203
|71,011
|0
|0
|9,667,629
|-1,340,123
|-12.17%
|Monmouth
|2120
|Henry Hudson Regional
|696,121
|0
|0
|0
|183,003
|264,676
|60,908
|119,367
|0
|627,954
|-68,167
|-9.79%
|Monmouth
|2160
|Highlands Boro
|488,675
|0
|0
|0
|42,233
|155,353
|58,540
|137,899
|0
|394,025
|-94,650
|-19.37%
|Monmouth
|2230
|Holmdel Twp
|2,727,367
|0
|0
|0
|721,124
|2,501,950
|139,118
|0
|0
|3,362,192
|634,825
|23.28%
|Monmouth
|2290
|Howell Twp
|28,186,330
|20,002,364
|0
|0
|903,761
|3,740,074
|517,479
|0
|0
|25,163,678
|-3,022,652
|-10.72%
|Monmouth
|2320
|Interlaken
|67,366
|0
|0
|0
|35,061
|22,410
|1,612
|16,821
|0
|75,904
|8,538
|12.67%
|Monmouth
|2400
|Keansburg Boro
|26,109,648
|16,973,265
|0
|0
|334,763
|1,023,215
|535,157
|6,492,062
|0
|25,358,462
|-751,186
|-2.88%
|Monmouth
|2430
|Keyport Boro
|5,738,986
|4,438,230
|0
|0
|39,799
|569,435
|277,906
|0
|0
|5,325,370
|-413,616
|-7.21%
|Monmouth
|2720
|Little Silver Boro
|576,061
|0
|0
|0
|71,696
|544,083
|64,328
|0
|0
|680,107
|104,046
|18.06%
|Monmouth
|2770
|Long Branch City
|48,016,151
|43,417,248
|0
|0
|1,003,772
|4,321,902
|2,387,836
|0
|0
|51,130,758
|3,114,607
|6.49%
|Monmouth
|2920
|Manalapan-Englishtown Reg
|14,931,362
|5,806,704
|0
|0
|1,968,298
|3,767,124
|427,473
|0
|0
|11,969,599
|-2,961,763
|-19.84%
|Monmouth
|2930
|Manasquan Boro
|760,843
|0
|0
|0
|76,841
|628,260
|83,868
|20,596
|0
|809,565
|48,722
|6.40%
|Monmouth
|3030
|Marlboro Twp
|9,754,010
|3,709,611
|0
|0
|1,189,069
|3,375,643
|349,448
|0
|0
|8,623,771
|-1,130,239
|-11.59%
|Monmouth
|3040
|Matawan-Aberdeen Regional
|12,758,073
|9,574,552
|0
|0
|849,277
|2,836,511
|173,621
|0
|0
|13,433,961
|675,888
|5.30%
|Monmouth
|3160
|Middletown Twp
|15,734,638
|966,925
|0
|0
|3,160,000
|7,019,398
|861,307
|2,515,991
|0
|14,523,621
|-1,211,017
|-7.70%
|Monmouth
|3200
|Millstone Twp
|4,063,618
|1,188,850
|0
|0
|921,823
|1,263,326
|160,905
|0
|0
|3,534,904
|-528,714
|-13.01%
|Monmouth
|3250
|Monmouth Beach Boro
|189,622
|0
|0
|0
|30,330
|166,281
|10,874
|0
|0
|207,485
|17,863
|9.42%
|Monmouth
|3260
|Monmouth Co Vocational
|8,120,555
|2,949,050
|0
|0
|0
|1,572,980
|208,928
|0
|3,389,597
|8,120,555
|0
|0.00%
|Monmouth
|3270
|Monmouth Regional
|2,693,429
|299,370
|0
|0
|669,909
|805,780
|181,421
|355,191
|0
|2,311,671
|-381,758
|-14.17%
|Monmouth
|3500
|Neptune City
|1,543,786
|745,124
|0
|0
|56,921
|348,450
|33,720
|0
|0
|1,184,215
|-359,571
|-23.29%
|Monmouth
|3510
|Neptune Twp
|26,958,707
|17,230,105
|0
|0
|1,589,446
|2,404,326
|1,222,886
|0
|0
|22,446,763
|-4,511,944
|-16.74%
|Monmouth
|3810
|Ocean Twp
|6,761,898
|0
|0
|0
|1,729,784
|2,526,776
|552,389
|1,271,894
|0
|6,080,843
|-681,055
|-10.07%
|Monmouth
|3830
|Oceanport Boro
|544,465
|0
|0
|0
|92,108
|503,783
|20,253
|5,444
|0
|621,588
|77,123
|14.16%
|Monmouth
|4360
|Red Bank Boro
|6,363,803
|5,647,167
|0
|0
|189,188
|1,208,304
|634,293
|0
|0
|7,678,952
|1,315,149
|20.67%
|Monmouth
|4365
|Red Bank Regional
|1,242,366
|85,945
|0
|0
|329,380
|826,072
|149,757
|20,284
|0
|1,411,438
|169,072
|13.61%
|Monmouth
|4520
|Roosevelt Boro
|815,332
|401,798
|0
|217,403
|63,927
|68,205
|8,957
|0
|0
|760,290
|-55,042
|-6.75%
|Monmouth
|4570
|Rumson Boro
|705,148
|0
|0
|0
|112,978
|643,971
|77,327
|0
|0
|834,276
|129,128
|18.31%
|Monmouth
|4580
|Rumson-Fair Haven Reg
|814,855
|0
|0
|0
|266,811
|714,371
|15,063
|0
|0
|996,245
|181,390
|22.26%
|Monmouth
|4690
|Sea Girt Boro
|133,341
|0
|0
|0
|13,842
|119,155
|11,412
|0
|0
|144,409
|11,068
|8.30%
|Monmouth
|4760
|Shore Regional
|629,621
|0
|0
|0
|151,104
|561,954
|23,740
|0
|0
|736,798
|107,177
|17.02%
|Monmouth
|4770
|Shrewsbury Boro
|332,031
|0
|0
|0
|14,089
|331,913
|36,888
|7,643
|0
|390,533
|58,502
|17.62%
|Monmouth
|4840
|Lake Como
|461,014
|123,742
|0
|0
|78,805
|132,338
|47,816
|0
|0
|382,701
|-78,313
|-16.99%
|Monmouth
|4980
|Spring Lake Boro
|241,796
|0
|0
|0
|57,263
|191,575
|12,556
|0
|0
|261,394
|19,598
|8.11%
|Monmouth
|4990
|Spring Lake Heights Boro
|398,231
|0
|0
|0
|74,591
|367,640
|9,257
|0
|0
|451,488
|53,257
|13.37%
|Monmouth
|5185
|Tinton Falls
|3,183,985
|0
|0
|0
|982,013
|986,472
|196,966
|684,791
|0
|2,850,242
|-333,743
|-10.48%
|Monmouth
|5230
|Union Beach
|7,222,534
|5,524,568
|0
|0
|12,799
|658,640
|28,312
|0
|0
|6,224,319
|-998,215
|-13.82%
|Monmouth
|5310
|Upper Freehold Regional
|5,248,436
|1,863,594
|0
|1,345,890
|431,910
|990,729
|123,383
|0
|0
|4,755,506
|-492,930
|-9.39%
|Monmouth
|5420
|Wall Twp
|4,263,387
|0
|0
|0
|1,204,850
|2,986,911
|341,937
|0
|0
|4,533,698
|270,311
|6.34%
|Monmouth
|5640
|West Long Branch Boro
|419,692
|0
|0
|0
|74,264
|451,355
|12,310
|0
|0
|537,929
|118,237
|28.17%
|Monmouth
|5645
|Loch Arbour
|3,908
|0
|0
|0
|3,908
|6,386
|448
|0
|0
|10,742
|6,834
|174.90%
|Morris
|450
|Boonton Town
|2,264,901
|1,362,841
|0
|0
|58,651
|959,170
|238,909
|0
|0
|2,619,571
|354,670
|15.66%
|Morris
|460
|Boonton Twp
|618,184
|0
|0
|0
|138,307
|555,524
|13,027
|0
|0
|706,858
|88,674
|14.34%
|Morris
|630
|Butler Boro
|2,200,836
|1,525,936
|0
|13,592
|215,738
|674,281
|39,010
|0
|0
|2,468,557
|267,721
|12.16%
|Morris
|785
|Sch Dist Of The Chathams
|3,143,034
|0
|0
|0
|723,961
|2,878,541
|159,916
|0
|0
|3,762,418
|619,384
|19.71%
|Morris
|820
|Chester Twp
|1,281,108
|0
|0
|0
|299,715
|1,025,343
|92,852
|0
|0
|1,417,910
|136,802
|10.68%
|Morris
|1090
|Denville Twp
|1,579,363
|0
|0
|0
|295,264
|1,619,650
|48,547
|0
|0
|1,963,461
|384,098
|24.32%
|Morris
|1110
|Dover Town
|32,136,235
|32,903,790
|0
|0
|413,123
|2,765,706
|1,433,096
|0
|0
|37,515,715
|5,379,480
|16.74%
|Morris
|1190
|East Hanover Twp
|868,330
|0
|0
|0
|178,676
|773,482
|17,287
|0
|0
|969,445
|101,115
|11.64%
|Morris
|1530
|Florham Park Boro
|739,176
|0
|0
|0
|161,007
|728,132
|19,487
|0
|0
|908,626
|169,450
|22.92%
|Morris
|1990
|Hanover Park Regional
|1,537,148
|0
|0
|0
|640,159
|1,139,346
|25,177
|0
|0
|1,804,682
|267,534
|17.40%
|Morris
|2000
|Hanover Twp
|1,160,676
|0
|0
|0
|214,496
|1,102,311
|25,667
|0
|0
|1,342,474
|181,798
|15.66%
|Morris
|2010
|Harding Township
|462,201
|0
|0
|0
|319,770
|183,505
|32,259
|0
|0
|535,534
|73,333
|15.87%
|Morris
|2380
|Jefferson Twp
|12,063,605
|6,194,985
|0
|0
|636,026
|2,137,733
|303,337
|0
|0
|9,272,081
|-2,791,524
|-23.14%
|Morris
|2460
|Kinnelon Boro
|1,929,000
|0
|0
|0
|430,416
|1,572,117
|164,769
|0
|0
|2,167,302
|238,302
|12.35%
|Morris
|2650
|Lincoln Park Boro
|1,714,048
|0
|0
|0
|635,819
|909,427
|136,362
|103,853
|0
|1,785,461
|71,413
|4.17%
|Morris
|2870
|Madison Boro
|1,797,085
|0
|0
|0
|255,898
|1,776,039
|205,379
|0
|0
|2,237,316
|440,231
|24.50%
|Morris
|3090
|Mendham Boro
|349,818
|0
|0
|0
|47,259
|338,991
|35,667
|0
|0
|421,917
|72,099
|20.61%
|Morris
|3100
|Mendham Twp
|664,879
|0
|0
|0
|198,422
|640,145
|13,957
|0
|0
|852,524
|187,645
|28.22%
|Morris
|3240
|Mine Hill Twp
|2,941,313
|1,143,654
|0
|1,221,035
|171,868
|348,338
|41,980
|0
|0
|2,926,875
|-14,438
|-0.49%
|Morris
|3340
|Montville Twp
|3,151,261
|0
|0
|0
|1,018,949
|2,711,016
|70,614
|0
|0
|3,800,579
|649,318
|20.61%
|Morris
|3365
|Morris County Vocational
|1,265,980
|73,419
|0
|0
|0
|784,680
|90,697
|474,062
|0
|1,422,858
|156,878
|12.39%
|Morris
|3370
|Morris Hills Regional
|8,274,076
|3,725,355
|0
|1,871,232
|554,744
|2,642,356
|58,232
|0
|0
|8,851,919
|577,843
|6.98%
|Morris
|3380
|Morris Plains Boro
|915,776
|0
|0
|212,685
|95,804
|734,724
|15,093
|0
|0
|1,058,306
|142,530
|15.56%
|Morris
|3385
|Morris School District
|7,152,578
|0
|0
|387,919
|1,736,086
|4,229,932
|994,301
|218,451
|0
|7,566,689
|414,111
|5.79%
|Morris
|3410
|Mount Arlington Boro
|649,174
|0
|0
|0
|212,050
|448,763
|50,873
|0
|0
|711,686
|62,512
|9.63%
|Morris
|3450
|Mount Olive Twp
|17,529,199
|17,362,682
|0
|0
|1,067,482
|2,959,145
|106,585
|0
|0
|21,495,894
|3,966,695
|22.63%
|Morris
|3460
|Mountain Lakes Boro
|913,433
|0
|0
|0
|78,377
|911,502
|38,961
|0
|0
|1,028,840
|115,407
|12.63%
|Morris
|3520
|Netcong Boro
|1,687,737
|1,392,844
|0
|120,032
|18,938
|264,802
|69,911
|0
|0
|1,866,527
|178,790
|10.59%
|Morris
|3950
|Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp
|6,382,412
|92,029
|0
|0
|1,163,059
|6,346,181
|152,564
|0
|0
|7,753,833
|1,371,421
|21.49%
|Morris
|4000
|Long Hill Twp
|823,022
|0
|0
|0
|171,428
|767,301
|13,945
|0
|0
|952,674
|129,652
|15.75%
|Morris
|4080
|Pequannock Twp
|2,304,962
|406,379
|0
|55,008
|124,035
|1,601,412
|168,558
|0
|0
|2,355,392
|50,430
|2.19%
|Morris
|4330
|Randolph Twp
|10,567,380
|4,438,751
|0
|0
|1,249,097
|3,234,926
|103,893
|0
|0
|9,026,667
|-1,540,713
|-14.58%
|Morris
|4440
|Riverdale Boro
|380,185
|0
|0
|0
|90,222
|361,245
|11,114
|0
|0
|462,581
|82,396
|21.67%
|Morris
|4480
|Rockaway Boro
|1,258,037
|586,602
|0
|0
|60,781
|476,643
|74,022
|0
|0
|1,198,048
|-59,989
|-4.77%
|Morris
|4490
|Rockaway Twp
|3,083,926
|854,190
|0
|0
|549,225
|1,678,301
|50,153
|0
|0
|3,131,869
|47,943
|1.56%
|Morris
|4560
|Roxbury Twp
|11,375,332
|6,362,109
|0
|319,025
|558,875
|2,433,575
|61,433
|0
|0
|9,735,017
|-1,640,315
|-14.42%
|Morris
|5520
|Washington Twp
|6,307,006
|2,935,451
|0
|0
|457,507
|1,591,751
|176,840
|0
|0
|5,161,549
|-1,145,457
|-18.16%
|Morris
|5660
|West Morris Regional
|4,188,895
|313,431
|0
|0
|1,396,979
|2,078,066
|213,804
|25,837
|0
|4,028,117
|-160,778
|-3.84%
|Morris
|5770
|Wharton Boro
|5,109,115
|4,551,194
|0
|486,405
|62,576
|647,293
|242,102
|0
|0
|5,989,570
|880,455
|17.23%
|Ocean
|185
|Barnegat Twp
|20,586,769
|18,313,143
|0
|0
|599,234
|2,583,170
|119,745
|2,039
|0
|21,617,331
|1,030,562
|5.01%
|Ocean
|210
|Bay Head Boro
|74,585
|0
|0
|0
|8,849
|60,163
|4,291
|0
|0
|73,303
|-1,282
|-1.72%
|Ocean
|230
|Beach Haven Boro
|203,437
|0
|0
|211,667
|588
|54,495
|3,321
|0
|0
|270,071
|66,634
|32.75%
|Ocean
|320
|Berkeley Twp
|2,727,481
|0
|0
|0
|831,890
|1,624,769
|425,151
|71,463
|0
|2,953,273
|225,792
|8.28%
|Ocean
|530
|Brick Twp
|27,213,147
|9,463,269
|0
|0
|4,922,064
|5,784,673
|1,672,094
|70,797
|0
|21,912,897
|-5,300,250
|-19.48%
|Ocean
|770
|Central Regional
|4,374,121
|0
|0
|1,371,846
|1,325,310
|1,809,396
|295,909
|55,587
|0
|4,858,048
|483,927
|11.06%
|Ocean
|1150
|Eagleswood Twp
|568,303
|349,957
|0
|0
|59,476
|91,218
|36,819
|0
|0
|537,470
|-30,833
|-5.43%
|Ocean
|2350
|Island Heights Boro
|301,155
|0
|0
|180,306
|11,068
|79,209
|9,976
|31,349
|0
|311,908
|10,753
|3.57%
|Ocean
|2360
|Jackson Twp
|42,991,564
|32,087,569
|0
|0
|601,355
|5,211,500
|854,977
|0
|0
|38,755,401
|-4,236,163
|-9.85%
|Ocean
|2480
|Lacey Twp
|19,037,074
|14,474,616
|0
|0
|228,519
|2,504,516
|483,794
|0
|0
|17,691,445
|-1,345,629
|-7.07%
|Ocean
|2500
|Lakehurst Boro
|5,974,209
|5,511,881
|0
|0
|70,662
|346,881
|135,295
|0
|0
|6,064,719
|90,510
|1.52%
|Ocean
|2520
|Lakewood Twp
|23,391,251
|14,958,782
|0
|0
|3,052,174
|3,613,775
|2,186,868
|0
|0
|23,811,599
|420,348
|1.80%
|Ocean
|2550
|Lavallette Boro
|167,065
|0
|0
|0
|56,079
|100,190
|15,724
|0
|0
|171,993
|4,928
|2.95%
|Ocean
|2690
|Little Egg Harbor Twp
|8,924,024
|6,072,317
|0
|0
|1,038,502
|994,903
|381,470
|513,250
|0
|9,000,442
|76,418
|0.86%
|Ocean
|2760
|Long Beach Island
|704,125
|0
|0
|495,672
|69,509
|143,224
|31,808
|0
|0
|740,213
|36,088
|5.13%
|Ocean
|2940
|Manchester Twp
|5,308,139
|0
|0
|0
|1,989,096
|1,756,005
|573,735
|882,464
|0
|5,201,300
|-106,839
|-2.01%
|Ocean
|3790
|Ocean County Vocational
|5,585,095
|2,014,757
|0
|0
|0
|837,311
|189,062
|181,753
|2,362,212
|5,585,095
|0
|0.00%
|Ocean
|3800
|Ocean Gate Boro
|894,738
|702,949
|0
|0
|4,607
|85,038
|38,956
|0
|0
|831,550
|-63,188
|-7.06%
|Ocean
|3820
|Ocean Twp
|4,866,971
|0
|0
|0
|443,920
|541,176
|176,928
|2,441,074
|0
|3,603,098
|-1,263,873
|-25.97%
|Ocean
|4105
|Pinelands Regional
|10,883,637
|8,831,335
|0
|55,661
|898,788
|1,098,899
|387,815
|17,838
|0
|11,290,336
|406,699
|3.74%
|Ocean
|4190
|Plumsted Twp
|9,308,811
|6,120,338
|0
|254,300
|0
|975,623
|23,602
|0
|0
|7,373,863
|-1,934,948
|-20.79%
|Ocean
|4210
|Point Pleasant Boro
|5,004,221
|2,474,483
|0
|0
|41,071
|1,663,733
|184,043
|0
|0
|4,363,330
|-640,891
|-12.81%
|Ocean
|4220
|Point Pleasant Beach
|593,205
|0
|0
|0
|71,924
|450,930
|74,652
|0
|0
|597,506
|4,301
|0.73%
|Ocean
|4710
|Seaside Heights Boro
|830,171
|290,304
|0
|62,478
|11,203
|184,630
|92,138
|219,558
|0
|860,311
|30,140
|3.63%
|Ocean
|4720
|Seaside Park Boro
|120,803
|0
|0
|0
|30,123
|23,271
|10,018
|33,864
|0
|97,276
|-23,527
|-19.48%
|Ocean
|4950
|Southern Regional
|2,596,468
|0
|0
|0
|630,356
|2,207,041
|204,023
|0
|0
|3,041,420
|444,952
|17.14%
|Ocean
|5020
|Stafford Twp
|8,569,069
|5,896,322
|0
|322,828
|507,193
|1,288,981
|238,635
|0
|0
|8,253,959
|-315,110
|-3.68%
|Ocean
|5190
|Toms River Regional
|57,871,896
|31,863,511
|0
|0
|5,458,073
|9,865,327
|2,538,055
|0
|0
|49,724,966
|-8,146,930
|-14.08%
|Ocean
|5220
|Tuckerton Boro
|2,186,572
|1,450,933
|0
|421,840
|35,403
|207,010
|51,045
|227,965
|0
|2,394,196
|207,624
|9.50%
|Passaic
|420
|Bloomingdale Boro
|1,663,676
|775,253
|0
|0
|102,123
|557,300
|16,458
|0
|0
|1,451,134
|-212,542
|-12.78%
|Passaic
|900
|Clifton City
|42,623,995
|41,437,830
|0
|0
|3,020,309
|7,350,637
|3,571,640
|0
|0
|55,380,416
|12,756,421
|29.93%
|Passaic
|1920
|Haledon Boro
|8,656,602
|8,886,231
|0
|0
|86,264
|792,330
|373,283
|0
|0
|10,138,108
|1,481,506
|17.11%
|Passaic
|2100
|Hawthorne Boro
|3,214,410
|942,861
|0
|0
|581,539
|1,669,769
|339,065
|0
|0
|3,533,234
|318,824
|9.92%
|Passaic
|2510
|Lakeland Regional
|3,756,948
|2,319,949
|0
|0
|106,500
|687,768
|19,744
|0
|0
|3,133,961
|-622,987
|-16.58%
|Passaic
|2700
|Little Falls Twp
|730,789
|0
|0
|0
|124,510
|740,157
|23,895
|0
|0
|888,562
|157,773
|21.59%
|Passaic
|3640
|North Haledon Boro
|504,177
|0
|0
|0
|85,420
|466,438
|23,855
|0
|0
|575,713
|71,536
|14.19%
|Passaic
|3970
|Passaic City
|248,304,485
|221,185,844
|19,998,279
|0
|1,978,076
|12,147,460
|6,745,057
|0
|0
|262,054,716
|13,750,231
|5.54%
|Passaic
|3980
|Passaic Co Manchester Reg
|9,577,035
|8,830,404
|0
|984,880
|214,979
|743,489
|302,486
|0
|0
|11,076,238
|1,499,203
|15.65%
|Passaic
|3990
|Passaic Valley Regional
|1,302,900
|140,892
|0
|0
|251,474
|983,839
|49,776
|0
|0
|1,425,981
|123,081
|9.45%
|Passaic
|3995
|Passaic County Vocational
|31,889,354
|38,577,483
|0
|0
|0
|3,008,269
|1,332,417
|0
|0
|42,918,169
|11,028,815
|34.58%
|Passaic
|4010
|Paterson City
|446,889,974
|431,932,603
|0
|0
|7,141,569
|24,500,810
|12,716,806
|0
|0
|476,291,788
|29,401,814
|6.58%
|Passaic
|4230
|Pompton Lakes Boro
|4,722,463
|4,986,465
|0
|104,148
|176,038
|953,729
|43,115
|0
|0
|6,263,495
|1,541,032
|32.63%
|Passaic
|4270
|Prospect Park Boro
|9,551,465
|9,203,507
|0
|0
|64,723
|794,961
|366,508
|0
|0
|10,429,699
|878,234
|9.20%
|Passaic
|4400
|Ringwood Boro
|2,434,576
|440,777
|0
|0
|573,133
|983,693
|98,526
|0
|0
|2,096,129
|-338,447
|-13.90%
|Passaic
|5200
|Totowa Boro
|746,716
|0
|0
|0
|150,414
|644,102
|74,363
|0
|0
|868,879
|122,163
|16.36%
|Passaic
|5440
|Wanaque Boro
|2,016,123
|1,119,052
|0
|0
|11,642
|547,530
|23,490
|0
|0
|1,701,714
|-314,409
|-15.59%
|Passaic
|5570
|Wayne Twp
|6,019,527
|0
|0
|0
|1,449,581
|5,758,569
|154,816
|0
|0
|7,362,966
|1,343,439
|22.32%
|Passaic
|5650
|West Milford Twp
|11,272,970
|4,950,596
|0
|0
|842,009
|2,725,234
|339,929
|0
|0
|8,857,768
|-2,415,202
|-21.42%
|Passaic
|5690
|Woodland Park
|1,565,980
|511,059
|0
|0
|175,601
|782,458
|264,037
|0
|0
|1,733,155
|167,175
|10.68%
|Salem
|60
|Alloway Twp
|3,399,517
|2,616,594
|0
|0
|218,309
|370,315
|47,622
|0
|0
|3,252,840
|-146,677
|-4.32%
|Salem
|1350
|Elsinboro Twp
|1,114,089
|375,278
|0
|547,992
|64,294
|90,502
|40,720
|9,431
|0
|1,128,217
|14,128
|1.27%
|Salem
|2800
|Lower Alloways Creek
|663,119
|230,653
|0
|0
|135,665
|140,233
|23,353
|0
|0
|529,904
|-133,215
|-20.09%
|Salem
|2950
|Mannington Twp
|435,135
|33,846
|0
|0
|117,432
|106,577
|29,905
|72,362
|0
|360,122
|-75,013
|-17.24%
|Salem
|3860
|Oldmans Twp
|2,080,318
|993,810
|0
|591,890
|136,526
|159,315
|44,735
|80,274
|0
|2,006,550
|-73,768
|-3.55%
|Salem
|4070
|Penns Grv-Carney's Pt Reg
|24,439,345
|25,750,277
|0
|0
|761,052
|1,222,614
|785,483
|0
|0
|28,519,426
|4,080,081
|16.69%
|Salem
|4075
|Pennsville
|10,438,062
|10,454,403
|0
|179,531
|528,133
|1,010,823
|67,439
|0
|0
|12,240,329
|1,802,267
|17.27%
|Salem
|4150
|Pittsgrove Twp
|16,024,920
|12,175,555
|0
|1,482,000
|838,537
|1,275,692
|343,038
|0
|0
|16,114,822
|89,902
|0.56%
|Salem
|4280
|Quinton Twp
|3,605,520
|2,715,920
|0
|262,332
|209,903
|291,684
|80,638
|0
|0
|3,560,477
|-45,043
|-1.25%
|Salem
|4630
|Salem City
|17,237,660
|15,110,758
|0
|22,204
|281,682
|723,650
|425,317
|2,162,927
|0
|18,726,538
|1,488,878
|8.64%
|Salem
|4640
|Salem County Vocational
|5,623,161
|6,027,848
|0
|0
|0
|583,368
|97,075
|0
|0
|6,708,291
|1,085,130
|19.30%
|Salem
|5320
|Upper Pittsgrove Twp
|3,037,719
|1,878,291
|0
|236,950
|271,073
|300,139
|55,469
|0
|0
|2,741,922
|-295,797
|-9.74%
|Salem
|5910
|Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg
|7,253,459
|6,097,945
|0
|0
|376,448
|735,403
|191,878
|239,662
|0
|7,641,336
|387,877
|5.35%
|Somerset
|240
|Bedminster Twp
|849,763
|0
|0
|0
|217,074
|682,136
|66,237
|0
|0
|965,447
|115,684
|13.61%
|Somerset
|350
|Bernards Twp
|4,867,386
|0
|0
|0
|1,296,717
|4,231,694
|101,447
|0
|0
|5,629,858
|762,472
|15.66%
|Somerset
|490
|Bound Brook Boro
|16,405,506
|17,595,347
|0
|286,944
|124,699
|1,574,377
|784,650
|0
|0
|20,366,017
|3,960,511
|24.14%
|Somerset
|510
|Branchburg Twp
|2,467,224
|0
|0
|0
|708,668
|1,850,306
|193,608
|0
|0
|2,752,582
|285,358
|11.57%
|Somerset
|555
|Bridgewater-Raritan Reg
|10,632,093
|2,018,666
|0
|0
|1,656,687
|7,094,417
|683,937
|0
|0
|11,453,707
|821,614
|7.73%
|Somerset
|1610
|Franklin Twp
|14,236,205
|5,706,043
|0
|0
|1,634,154
|6,733,247
|1,581,446
|0
|0
|15,654,890
|1,418,685
|9.97%
|Somerset
|1810
|Green Brook Twp
|1,266,835
|0
|0
|0
|289,595
|1,102,865
|60,277
|0
|0
|1,452,737
|185,902
|14.67%
|Somerset
|2170
|Hillsborough Twp
|23,654,705
|17,208,634
|0
|0
|968,117
|4,589,091
|194,605
|0
|0
|22,960,447
|-694,258
|-2.94%
|Somerset
|3000
|Manville Boro
|10,895,777
|11,332,973
|0
|0
|95,941
|1,352,887
|468,818
|0
|0
|13,250,619
|2,354,842
|21.61%
|Somerset
|3320
|Montgomery Twp
|5,132,942
|0
|0
|0
|1,389,953
|4,077,203
|395,031
|0
|0
|5,862,187
|729,245
|14.21%
|Somerset
|3670
|North Plainfield Boro
|31,297,407
|35,048,408
|0
|0
|314,548
|2,219,988
|1,337,265
|0
|0
|38,920,209
|7,622,802
|24.36%
|Somerset
|4810
|Somerset Co Vocational
|1,428,562
|463,393
|0
|0
|0
|389,105
|64,725
|0
|511,339
|1,428,562
|0
|0.00%
|Somerset
|4815
|Somerset Hills Regional
|1,537,757
|0
|0
|0
|517,812
|1,168,530
|130,156
|0
|0
|1,816,498
|278,741
|18.13%
|Somerset
|4820
|Somerville Boro
|7,828,358
|6,760,090
|0
|0
|204,865
|1,448,667
|443,956
|0
|0
|8,857,578
|1,029,220
|13.15%
|Somerset
|4850
|South Bound Brook
|3,729,548
|3,579,750
|0
|0
|64,547
|342,553
|174,283
|0
|0
|4,161,133
|431,585
|11.57%
|Somerset
|5470
|Warren Twp
|1,739,913
|0
|0
|0
|431,284
|1,488,204
|127,811
|0
|0
|2,047,299
|307,386
|17.67%
|Somerset
|5540
|Watchung Boro
|615,746
|0
|0
|0
|160,229
|560,244
|12,631
|0
|0
|733,104
|117,358
|19.06%
|Somerset
|5550
|Watchung Hills Regional
|1,659,737
|0
|0
|0
|616,602
|1,290,941
|83,096
|0
|0
|1,990,639
|330,902
|19.94%
|Sussex
|90
|Andover Reg
|1,882,987
|28,208
|0
|41,544
|542,672
|532,625
|61,429
|390,857
|0
|1,597,335
|-285,652
|-15.17%
|Sussex
|640
|Byram Twp
|3,046,244
|1,490,432
|0
|384,132
|232,137
|542,873
|70,573
|0
|0
|2,720,147
|-326,097
|-10.70%
|Sussex
|1560
|Frankford Twp
|1,515,749
|23,845
|0
|0
|253,966
|412,297
|48,682
|507,401
|0
|1,246,191
|-269,558
|-17.78%
|Sussex
|1570
|Franklin Boro
|3,228,416
|2,786,062
|0
|0
|49,243
|303,322
|95,302
|100,129
|0
|3,334,058
|105,642
|3.27%
|Sussex
|1630
|Fredon Twp
|438,138
|127,096
|0
|0
|33,235
|183,763
|25,900
|0
|0
|369,994
|-68,144
|-15.55%
|Sussex
|1800
|Green Twp
|2,599,037
|756,693
|0
|531,715
|403,787
|424,190
|50,903
|64,119
|0
|2,231,407
|-367,630
|-14.14%
|Sussex
|1930
|Hamburg Boro
|1,393,147
|750,879
|0
|0
|44,903
|197,985
|30,047
|217,227
|0
|1,241,041
|-152,106
|-10.92%
|Sussex
|1980
|Hampton Twp
|966,039
|357,774
|0
|0
|167,978
|239,718
|32,162
|0
|0
|797,632
|-168,407
|-17.43%
|Sussex
|2030
|Hardyston Twp
|1,789,350
|0
|0
|106,104
|452,207
|461,016
|61,773
|441,179
|0
|1,522,279
|-267,071
|-14.93%
|Sussex
|2165
|High Point Regional
|4,905,087
|2,521,950
|0
|48,920
|748,822
|702,032
|86,130
|0
|0
|4,107,854
|-797,233
|-16.25%
|Sussex
|2240
|Hopatcong
|7,930,527
|3,565,950
|0
|0
|668,951
|1,307,036
|232,284
|0
|0
|5,774,221
|-2,156,306
|-27.19%
|Sussex
|2465
|Kittatinny Regional
|4,628,664
|2,006,434
|0
|285,131
|630,048
|691,576
|86,912
|0
|0
|3,700,101
|-928,563
|-20.06%
|Sussex
|2490
|Lafayette Twp
|781,415
|47,971
|0
|440,022
|107,714
|138,078
|17,295
|28,372
|0
|779,452
|-1,963
|-0.25%
|Sussex
|2615
|Lenape Valley Regional
|4,715,057
|3,317,998
|0
|685,477
|177,329
|464,408
|20,481
|0
|0
|4,665,693
|-49,364
|-1.05%
|Sussex
|3300
|Montague Twp
|2,293,460
|1,425,212
|0
|0
|326,614
|257,132
|100,706
|0
|0
|2,109,664
|-183,796
|-8.01%
|Sussex
|3590
|Newton Town
|7,291,781
|8,276,989
|0
|19,132
|229,942
|596,193
|221,598
|0
|0
|9,343,854
|2,052,073
|28.14%
|Sussex
|3840
|Ogdensburg Boro
|1,952,141
|1,364,108
|0
|328,671
|17,372
|162,828
|27,247
|0
|0
|1,900,226
|-51,915
|-2.66%
|Sussex
|4650
|Sandyston-Walpack Twp
|450,578
|257,285
|0
|0
|5,430
|87,136
|2,651
|0
|0
|352,502
|-98,076
|-21.77%
|Sussex
|4960
|Sparta Twp
|5,629,268
|2,000,698
|0
|0
|1,128,376
|2,030,137
|252,688
|0
|0
|5,411,899
|-217,369
|-3.86%
|Sussex
|5030
|Stanhope Boro
|1,264,959
|805,148
|0
|0
|21,534
|241,435
|33,994
|0
|0
|1,102,111
|-162,848
|-12.87%
|Sussex
|5040
|Stillwater Twp
|1,270,940
|559,428
|0
|0
|151,123
|211,181
|33,792
|0
|0
|955,524
|-315,416
|-24.82%
|Sussex
|5100
|Sussex-Wantage Regional
|6,370,433
|3,890,820
|0
|32,823
|784,782
|833,307
|155,733
|0
|0
|5,697,465
|-672,968
|-10.56%
|Sussex
|5110
|Sussex County Vocational
|4,197,167
|2,460,033
|0
|0
|0
|413,134
|74,363
|248,618
|1,001,019
|4,197,167
|0
|0.00%
|Sussex
|5360
|Vernon Twp
|20,681,955
|13,268,993
|0
|131,794
|2,202,151
|2,545,581
|341,922
|0
|0
|18,490,441
|-2,191,514
|-10.60%
|Sussex
|5435
|Wallkill Valley Regional
|3,958,641
|2,379,126
|0
|47,000
|508,608
|525,097
|67,325
|0
|0
|3,527,156
|-431,485
|-10.90%
|Union
|310
|Berkeley Heights Twp
|1,810,062
|0
|0
|0
|470,303
|1,673,079
|40,882
|0
|0
|2,184,264
|374,202
|20.67%
|Union
|850
|Clark Twp
|1,506,298
|0
|0
|0
|256,592
|1,545,766
|55,181
|0
|0
|1,857,539
|351,241
|23.32%
|Union
|980
|Cranford Twp
|2,947,756
|88,682
|0
|0
|354,868
|2,886,485
|92,830
|0
|0
|3,422,865
|475,109
|16.12%
|Union
|1320
|Elizabeth City
|413,691,468
|380,559,188
|28,521,068
|0
|5,189,194
|22,973,894
|12,177,900
|0
|0
|449,421,244
|35,729,776
|8.64%
|Union
|1710
|Garwood Boro
|533,337
|77,425
|0
|0
|88,326
|394,101
|11,310
|3,963
|0
|575,125
|41,788
|7.84%
|Union
|2190
|Hillside Twp
|25,231,365
|24,649,380
|0
|0
|460,771
|1,827,031
|1,089,465
|0
|0
|28,026,647
|2,795,282
|11.08%
|Union
|2420
|Kenilworth Boro
|6,391,049
|3,293,397
|0
|2,000,960
|173,781
|1,218,446
|214,451
|0
|0
|6,901,035
|509,986
|7.98%
|Union
|2660
|Linden City
|32,787,222
|32,049,440
|0
|0
|1,068,441
|5,173,982
|2,026,603
|0
|0
|40,318,466
|7,531,244
|22.97%
|Union
|3470
|Mountainside Boro
|881,149
|0
|0
|0
|307,722
|745,884
|19,731
|0
|0
|1,073,337
|192,188
|21.81%
|Union
|3560
|New Providence Boro
|1,694,406
|0
|0
|0
|250,347
|1,661,755
|186,941
|0
|0
|2,099,043
|404,637
|23.88%
|Union
|4160
|Plainfield City
|146,710,768
|149,055,624
|11,009,173
|0
|1,835,983
|9,005,908
|4,765,864
|0
|0
|175,672,552
|28,961,784
|19.74%
|Union
|4290
|Rahway City
|25,124,663
|25,949,626
|0
|0
|916,421
|2,263,445
|1,032,364
|0
|0
|30,161,856
|5,037,193
|20.05%
|Union
|4540
|Roselle Boro
|28,854,490
|29,203,743
|0
|0
|137,828
|1,836,297
|1,283,877
|0
|0
|32,461,745
|3,607,255
|12.50%
|Union
|4550
|Roselle Park Boro
|12,788,295
|13,328,329
|0
|0
|128,375
|1,320,686
|443,400
|0
|0
|15,220,790
|2,432,495
|19.02%
|Union
|4670
|Scotch Plains-Fanwood Reg
|4,212,288
|0
|0
|0
|792,773
|4,266,477
|98,844
|0
|0
|5,158,094
|945,806
|22.45%
|Union
|5000
|Springfield Twp
|2,182,647
|0
|0
|444,600
|408,453
|1,499,443
|211,617
|0
|0
|2,564,113
|381,466
|17.48%
|Union
|5090
|Summit City
|2,705,988
|0
|0
|0
|203,264
|2,747,521
|391,879
|0
|0
|3,342,664
|636,676
|23.53%
|Union
|5260
|Union County Vocational
|10,879,492
|11,304,057
|0
|0
|0
|1,665,799
|201,372
|0
|0
|13,171,228
|2,291,736
|21.06%
|Union
|5290
|Union Twp
|33,143,522
|27,326,611
|0
|0
|1,894,809
|5,438,881
|423,870
|0
|0
|35,084,171
|1,940,649
|5.86%
|Union
|5730
|Westfield Town
|4,511,489
|0
|0
|0
|575,681
|4,501,010
|437,833
|0
|0
|5,514,524
|1,003,035
|22.23%
|Union
|5810
|Winfield Twp
|1,772,713
|1,193,411
|0
|209,184
|60,297
|163,663
|37,248
|0
|0
|1,663,803
|-108,910
|-6.14%
|Warren
|30
|Allamuchy Twp
|685,164
|0
|0
|0
|277,862
|484,811
|37,450
|0
|0
|800,123
|114,959
|16.78%
|Warren
|70
|Alpha Boro
|1,977,516
|1,628,604
|0
|0
|73,684
|199,203
|10,077
|0
|0
|1,911,568
|-65,948
|-3.34%
|Warren
|280
|Belvidere Town
|2,970,021
|2,639,457
|0
|0
|14,798
|295,639
|58,460
|0
|0
|3,008,354
|38,333
|1.29%
|Warren
|400
|Blairstown Twp
|1,513,913
|716,819
|0
|0
|83,167
|351,956
|52,071
|0
|0
|1,204,013
|-309,900
|-20.47%
|Warren
|1620
|Franklin Twp
|574,218
|288,134
|0
|0
|16,087
|147,307
|4,013
|0
|0
|455,541
|-118,677
|-20.67%
|Warren
|1670
|Frelinghuysen Twp
|463,144
|146,342
|0
|0
|81,177
|122,858
|12,976
|0
|0
|363,353
|-99,791
|-21.55%
|Warren
|1785
|Great Meadows Regional
|4,313,267
|2,262,332
|0
|0
|147,093
|763,471
|105,232
|0
|0
|3,278,128
|-1,035,139
|-24.00%
|Warren
|1840
|Greenwich Twp
|5,598,070
|4,047,432
|0
|277,936
|134,082
|699,575
|90,234
|0
|0
|5,249,259
|-348,811
|-6.23%
|Warren
|1870
|Hackettstown
|7,419,635
|7,723,773
|0
|31,728
|172,880
|1,239,747
|292,321
|0
|0
|9,460,449
|2,040,814
|27.51%
|Warren
|2040
|Harmony Twp
|413,949
|0
|0
|0
|146,873
|230,814
|31,434
|0
|0
|409,121
|-4,828
|-1.17%
|Warren
|2250
|Hope Twp
|725,633
|314,349
|0
|0
|63,460
|167,533
|22,505
|0
|0
|567,847
|-157,786
|-21.74%
|Warren
|2470
|Knowlton Twp
|1,003,015
|455,586
|0
|0
|90,234
|145,196
|24,644
|0
|0
|715,660
|-287,355
|-28.65%
|Warren
|2790
|Lopatcong Twp
|3,481,855
|2,467,367
|0
|138,252
|114,378
|727,228
|26,030
|0
|0
|3,473,255
|-8,600
|-0.25%
|Warren
|2970
|Mansfield Twp
|3,783,404
|3,008,166
|0
|0
|273,159
|429,127
|85,007
|0
|0
|3,795,459
|12,055
|0.32%
|Warren
|3675
|North Warren Regional
|3,689,461
|2,016,473
|0
|11,504
|24,106
|607,635
|79,019
|0
|0
|2,738,737
|-950,724
|-25.77%
|Warren
|3890
|Oxford Twp
|2,773,454
|1,937,994
|0
|174,180
|157,585
|271,037
|35,263
|0
|0
|2,576,059
|-197,395
|-7.12%
|Warren
|4100
|Phillipsburg Town
|39,070,030
|28,371,819
|0
|7,914
|611,311
|1,395,514
|995,480
|9,777,099
|0
|41,159,137
|2,089,107
|5.35%
|Warren
|4200
|Pohatcong Twp
|1,707,649
|1,319,670
|0
|0
|84,857
|319,828
|34,353
|0
|0
|1,758,708
|51,059
|2.99%
|Warren
|5460
|Warren County Vocational
|3,345,465
|2,796,657
|0
|0
|212,027
|382,801
|27,869
|0
|0
|3,419,354
|73,889
|2.21%
|Warren
|5465
|Warren Hills Regional
|10,624,598
|8,930,272
|0
|0
|380,381
|1,041,953
|46,884
|0
|0
|10,399,490
|-225,108
|-2.12%
|Warren
|5480
|Washington Boro
|3,119,491
|2,915,867
|0
|0
|27,569
|295,505
|96,092
|0
|0
|3,335,033
|215,542
|6.91%
|Warren
|5530
|Washington Twp
|1,946,308
|820,493
|0
|0
|258,367
|351,820
|49,011
|0
|0
|1,479,691
|-466,617
|-23.97%
|Warren
|5780
|White Twp
|1,300,781
|380,289
|0
|0
|249,609
|335,067
|49,562
|0
|0
|1,014,527
|-286,254
|-22.01%
|State
|State
|Total
|8,680,457,745
|7,225,837,113
|82,397,277
|56,584,769
|309,387,974
|1,006,164,858
|287,205,289
|281,149,185
|9,667,166
|9,258,393,631
|577,935,886
|6.66%
