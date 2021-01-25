 Skip to main content
COVID-19 Vaccine call center opens Monday for those without internet
After months of suffering with the devastating spread of COVID-19, the arrival of a vaccination at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City on Dec. 15 signified a ray of hope.

 EDWARD LEA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

New Jersey will launch a call center on Monday to help those without internet access to pre-register over the phone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number is 855-568-0545 and will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to a release by Cape May County.

The county has a high percentage of senior citizens in its population, and many seniors have reported difficulty registering online.

“We encourage those who cannot access the internet to pre-register, especially the elderly and those with disabilities to call the state at the number provided and get assistance in pre-registering for the vaccine,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey L. Pierson. “It is imperative that everyone pre-registers for the state to determine eligibility and availability. You will then be notified when you can make your vaccination appointment.”

Pierson said appointments are scheduled based on vaccine availability and people need to be patient, as vaccine supply is limited.

“Cape May County has successfully administered all vaccines delivered and we are working to ensure everyone is vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Pierson said.

Those who have internet access and are able to go online and may pre-register at covidvaccine.nj.gov.

