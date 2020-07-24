COVID-19 UPDATES: State officials set 1 p.m. briefing Friday

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and Chief Policy Adviser Zakiya Smith Ellis.
Murphy is also scheduled at 11:15 a.m. to call in to the "Moose and Maggie Show" on WFAN to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,297 cases with 228 deaths and 1,866 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 925 cases with 81 deaths and 703 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,613 cases with 142 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
PHOTOS from the first day back at Borgata casino in Atlantic City
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa reopens
Borgata
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last Atlantic City to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
‘Borgata has always been my favorite,’ said Patty Fitzpatrick, of Shrewsbury. ‘It’s always so clean ... but now I see more cleaning people, more hand-sanitizing stations. ... You can tell the people have been working so hard.’
DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last of Atlantic City's nine gambling parlors to reopen following a nearly fourth-month shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Borgata
Melonie Johnson, President of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Atlantic City reopen following the coronavirus shutdown Thursday July 23, 2020. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Borgata
Melonie Johnson, President of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Atlantic City reopen following the coronavirus shutdown Thursday July 23, 2020. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Borgata
Like the rest of Atlantic City’s casinos, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is operating with reduced capacity and no indoor dining, smoking or drinking on the gaming floor. Masks must be worn by everyone on the property, guests’ temperatures are taken upon arrival and social distancing guidelines are being adhered to, with polycarbonate dividers at table games and every other slot machine turned off.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Borgata
Almost all of the available outdoor space at Borgata, and its sister property The Water Club, has been utilized for food and beverage offerings.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
