There is no scheduled briefing Saturday with state officials to updates residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,199 cases with 224 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 885 cases with 77 deaths and 660 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,579 cases with 141 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
During Friday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 across the state has increased by 202, bringing the total to 176,551. There have been 20 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,710.
