COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing Tuesday with Gov. Phil Murphy

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled to volunteer at 10 a.m. at the Raritan Bay Area YMCA in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County.
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to discuss the state’s coronavirus response at 5:05 p.m. on PIX 11. Then, at 5:30 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on "Meet the Press Daily.”
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,249 cases with 224 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 909 cases with 79 deaths and 661 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,594 cases with 142 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: South Jersey keeps cool during the heatwave
Heat-9360.jpg
Joshua Adams of Upper Township Pubic Works keeps cool with ice and water in a thermal cup as he mows the grass around the playground on Golden Oak Lane in Beesleys Point on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9361.jpg
Heat-9362.jpg
Heat-9365.jpg
Heat-9366.jpg
Kyle Garretson of Upper Township does his best to stay cool while working at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9368.jpg
Heat-9371.jpg
Timothy Marcus of Upper Township said he's keeping cool by drinking a lot of water while working outside at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9372.jpg
Heat-9373.jpg
David Duke of Beesleys Point does his best to stay cool at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9374.jpg
Heat-9375.jpg
James Hagan of Cape May Court House delivers mail in the Palermo section of Upper Township on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9377.jpg
Heat-9378.jpg
Russ Sanford, a seasonal resident of Ocean City sits under a tree to keep cool near the parking lot of Oceanview Veterinary Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020. He had been waiting three hours for his maltese-shitzu, Bently. Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, veterinary patient family members are not permitted to wait inside the building. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9380.jpg
Heat-9384.jpg
Heat-9387.jpg
Owner Nancy Conover Shivers joked about selling steamed vegetables on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Clinton Conover Farm Market. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9389.jpg
Linda McClay of Villas works at Clinton Conover Farm Market on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9391.jpg
Heat-9394.jpg
Carol Pittaluga of South Dennis rings up customers at Clinton Conover Farm Market on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9396.jpg
Jon Simpkins welcomes visitors to the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9397.jpg
Russ Geiser stays cool with a fan and umbrella as he greets visitors at the entrance of the Cape May County Park and Zoo on Monday.
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9398.jpg
Heat-9400.jpg
Heat-9401.jpg
Goats rest in the shade at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9406.jpg
Three alpacas gather around zookeeper Pete as he sprays water to cool down the camelids at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday. For more photos, check out a gallery at
Heat-9410.jpg
Zookeeper "Pete" said the alpacas will roll in the dust after being hosed down. The mud coating will help protect the alpacas from bug bites. Their thin skin helps them thermo-regulate, but leaves them susceptible to insect bites. Photographed at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9413.jpg
The llama prefers the mister to the hose for keeping cool at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9414.jpg
Three alpacas from South America gather around zookeeper, Pete, to cool down with the hose at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9417.jpg
Zookeeper, Pete, said that camels can, but don't prefer to, go a considerable period of time without water at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9419.jpg
Though the camels have a constant source of water at the zoo, they enjoy when zookeeper, Pete sprays the hose for them at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9420.jpg
Heat-9422.jpg
Heat-9423.jpg
Camels drink from a hose at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9424.jpg
Heat-9430.jpg
The llama prefers the mister to the hose for keeping cool at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9431.jpg
The llama prefers a mist to the hose for keeping cool at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9434.jpg
Heat-9435.jpg
Heat-9438.jpg
The llama enjoys a mist in the shade by the fince at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9440.jpg
A lion relaxes in the heat with her tongue out while lounging at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9441.jpg
Heat-9444.jpg
Lola Olmeda of Middletown, NJ celebrates her second birthday at the Cape May County zoo with her parents, Jason and Melissa (right to left) on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9446.jpg
Lola Olmeda, of Middletown, celebrates her second birthday at the Cape May County Zoo with her parents, Melissa and Jason, on Monday. View a gallery of more photos at
Heat-9449.jpg
Lola Olmeda of Middletown, NJ celebrates her second birthday, cooling down with some cookies and cream ice cream at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9450.jpg
Lola Olmeda of Middletown, NJ celebrates her second birthday at the Cape May County zoo with her parents, Jason and Melissa on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9452.jpg
Heat-9453.jpg
Philip, Andrea, Emelio, Jerry, and Juanjo (left to right) cool down with ice cream at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9460.jpg
A peacock cools in the shade by a pond at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9465.jpg
Fury Tassoni stays cool with a fan while at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9467.jpg
Cape May County Zoo was well past 90 degrees on the afternoon of Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9468.jpg
Celebrating Dana Holland's birthday at the Cape May County Zoo on Monday, July 20, 2020. From left to right, Laura Dietsch, Dana Holland, and Marlow Holland, who hopes to see a baby zebra like the ones on her shirt. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
