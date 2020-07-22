COVID-19 UPDATES: New Jersey cases up to 177,645, deaths to 13,787

FILE- In this April 25, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy briefs the media about COVID-19 cases during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. Murphy said Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that parents and guardians of residents at pediatric long-term care facilities can now begin indoor visitations under specific conditions. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reminded residents that contact drills and practices for high-risk sports and activities can only be conducted outside.
“We have been very clear throughout our restart that we have greater confidence in the ability to keep residents safe when activities are conducted outside,” Murphy said. “...That’s not to say the virus isn’t on the outside, it is — you can’t let your hair down completely, you got to be responsible — but we have a lot more latitude outside than inside.”
Martial arts studio can conduct non-contact classes at 25% capacity as long as everyone is masked and social distancing, he said, like yoga and Pilates studios.
“We know everyone wants to get back to their old workout routines,” Murphy said. “But we have been clear through the guidance we have released that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities and that spans everything from exercising to dining.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 390, bringing the total to 177,645, Murphy said. There have been 24 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,787.
“That’s almost 400, folks,” Murphy said. “So the folks out there who think we’re in the end zone and we can spike the football and do a touchdown celebration, we’re not there. We’re just not there.”
There are also 1,920 probable deaths, he said.
However, of the 24 confirmed fatalities, only one happened in the month of July, he said.
There are 873 people hospitalized across the state, including 151 people in intensive care and 77 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,279 cases with 228 deaths and 1,866 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 913 cases including 80 deaths and 704 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,602 cases with 142 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Included in the totals are 13 additional cases and two deaths that Atlantic County officials reported Wednesday.
A 46-year old Buena Borough woman and a 50-year-old Hammonton man are the latest to succumb to the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The new cases include six men, ages 19 to 91, and seven women, ages 24 to 78, with locations as follows: four from Egg Harbor Township, two each from Absecon and Egg Harbor City, and one each from Atlantic City, Galloway, Hamilton Township, Hammonton and Ventnor, according to the release.
An additional 47 residents have now been cleared as recovered, she said.
Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
The county’s next testing date is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to the release. If available, appointments can be made online at aclink.org.
Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
County health officials encouraged residents and visitors to follow the recommended federal and state guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hygiene protocols such as frequent handwashing and disinfecting common-touch areas.
Officials advised those who are sick and have symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory illness to self-isolate and contact their healthcare provider.
The state Department of Health is also now advising those who get tested to limit interaction with others while awaiting test results, according to the release.
Also during the briefing, Murphy gave his reaction to the latest federal stimulus package that has been put forth.
“This is a slap in the face of every governor across the country, Republican and Democrat, who have shouldered the responsibility of responding to this pandemic,” Murphy said. “Even with hard-fought flexibility for the $2.4 billion that we received from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund … there would be zero flexibility with any new funding to come.
“What New Jersey has gotten back is a drop in the bucket compared to our needs,” he said.
In addition, the list of states from which travelers should quarantine when coming to New Jersey is currently at 31.
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Then, at 5 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to KYW Newsradio to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,266 cases with 226 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 913 cases including 80 deaths and 704 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,602 cases with 142 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Holy Spirit vs. Williamstown in Last Dance baseball tournament
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.