COVID-19 UPDATES: Marmora ShopRite employee tests positive

040720_nws_cumboclosed 14.jpg

Many shoppers at the Millville ShopRite wore face coverings on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

An employee at the ShopRite in Marmora, Cape May County, has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said.

The company did not reveal the name of the employee, but detailed the steps the business is taking to sanitize the building. 

"For nearly 75 years, ShopRite has played an important role during times of crisis and, once again, we see our customers – many of whom are also our friends and neighbors – turning to us for the food and supplies they need," according to a post on the company's Facebook page. "While we can’t predict the evolution of this unpredictable challenge that Marmora is facing, we remain committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our associates and customers and serve the community we all call home."

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer and Chief Policy Adviser Zakiya Smith Ellis.

It will be livestreamed here.

Murphy is also scheduled at 11:15 a.m. to call in to the "Moose and Maggie Show" on WFAN to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,297 cases with 228 deaths and 1,866 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 925 cases with 81 deaths and 703 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,613 cases with 142 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

