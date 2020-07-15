You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: Manco & Manco announce closure of Ocean City locations while testing all employees

052620_nws_ocboardwalk

On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The owners of Manco & Manco Pizza announced Tuesday that their Ocean City locations will remained closed while all employees are tested for COVID-19.

The announcement came hours after the business announced that three of their employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus and they were going to close for a day to clean and sanitize the properties, as well as stop selling single slices.

“All Boardwalk restaurants will remain closed until results are received Saturday,” according to a statement from the business posted on Facebook. “Upon review of the test results, only employees with negative results will be allowed to return to work.”

Staff at the business’s Somers Point location will also be tested, but it will remain open “due to the fact that their staff exclusively works in the Somers Point location,” according to the statement.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 4:10 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Closing Bell" to discuss that state’s coronavirus response, and at 5 p.m. he is slated to call in live to 1010 WINS.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,147 cases with 221 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 851 cases with 75 deaths and 655 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,557 cases with 140 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

