COVID-19 UPDATES: Manco & Manco announce closure of Ocean City locations while testing all employees

The owners of Manco & Manco Pizza announced Tuesday that their Ocean City locations will remained closed while all employees are tested for COVID-19.
The announcement came hours after the business announced that three of their employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus and they were going to close for a day to clean and sanitize the properties, as well as stop selling single slices.
“All Boardwalk restaurants will remain closed until results are received Saturday,” according to a statement from the business posted on Facebook. “Upon review of the test results, only employees with negative results will be allowed to return to work.”
Staff at the business’s Somers Point location will also be tested, but it will remain open “due to the fact that their staff exclusively works in the Somers Point location,” according to the statement.
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Then, at 4:10 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Closing Bell" to discuss that state’s coronavirus response, and at 5 p.m. he is slated to call in live to 1010 WINS.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,147 cases with 221 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 851 cases with 75 deaths and 655 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,557 cases with 140 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Last Dance Tournament starts in Ocean City
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS First baseman #16 Vanesco stretches for a catch.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #11 Wagner holds up at 3rd base.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
Mainland Regional High School’s Mark Elliott slides back to first Tuesday during the opening day of the Last Dance World Series tournament in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
Triple Crown of EHT’s Sean Duffy, left, and Dave Appolonia.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. EHTHS #19 Jacob Denbin gets a hit to first.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
Mainland Regional pitcher Ben Bradt winds up Tuesday during the opening day of the Last Dance World Series tournament in Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #16 Vanesco with a pop-fly to centerfield.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
Sean Duffy gets a piece of the ball for Triple Crown/EHT game in its Last Dance opener against Mainland on Tuesday in Ocean City. Duffy was the winning pitcher, having struck out six in six shutout innings. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at
HSLive.me.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #16 Vanesco gets the catch that takes out EHTHS #22 Sweeney at first.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS #10 Sharp slides into 2nd base safely.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
Ben Bradt pitches for Mainland against Triple/Crown EHT at the Last Dance tournament in Ocean City. Below, Jacob Denbin races to first base with a base hit for EHT. Regional play in Ocean City resumes Wednesday and concludes Thursday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071520_spt_lastdance
On July 14th, in Ocean City, Mainland Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School baseball teams compete in The Last Dance tournament. MRHS 1st baseman #16 Vanesco.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
