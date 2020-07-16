You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement on education Thursday afternoon

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

 Thomas P. Costello

In an update to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said that the city is not seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases from visitors.

"Many of our neighboring towns have seen an uptick of visitors from outside the county test positive for COVID-19," he said. "As of this past Monday, Lower Township has not reported any additional positive COVID-19 tests from those that have come to visit our township."

In addition, the recreation department is starting an outdoor youth basketball league "in an effort to allow our youth to remain active during these tough times," he said, adding that it fill follow CDC guidelines.

"The Lower Township government is continuing to work through this pandemic," he said. "We currently have several projects scheduled, including road paving and recreational projects. I would like to thank everyone for working so hard to get through this difficult time."

There is so briefing scheduled Thursday for state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an education announcement at 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue School in Irvington, Essex County.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,165 cases with 222 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 860 cases with 75 deaths and 662 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,560 cases with 140 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

