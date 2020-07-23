COVID-19 UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy to make announcement at noon Thursday

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday at noon.
The details of the announcement, slated to be made at West End Park in Long Branch, Monmouth County, were not disclosed.
Then, at 2:30 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to hold a Facebook Live discussion on lowering the cost of healthcare.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,279 cases with 228 deaths and 1,866 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 919 cases with 81 deaths and 703 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,606 cases with 142 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Best of the Class of 2020 graduations in South Jersey
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School, in Mays Landing, New Jersey Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School, in Mays Landing, New Jersey Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School, in Mays Landing, New Jersey Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School
Gradation 2020 Atlantic County Special Services School, in Mays Landing, New Jersey Monday July 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
On July 10th, the CharterTech High School held it's 2nd day of Commencement, having students come in one at a time with their family to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
On July 10th, the CharterTech High School held it's 2nd day of Commencement, having students come in one at a time with their family to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
On July 10th, the CharterTech High School held it's 2nd day of Commencement, having students come in one at a time with their family to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
On July 10th, the CharterTech High School held it's 2nd day of Commencement, having students come in one at a time with their family to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
On July 10th, the CharterTech High School held it's 2nd day of Commencement, having students come in one at a time with their family to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071120_nws_chartertechgrad
On July 10th, the CharterTech High School held it's 2nd day of Commencement, having students come in one at a time with their family to receive their diploma and pose for a picture.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071420_nws_buenagrad
On July 13th, in Buena, Seniors of Buena High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071420_nws_buenagrad
On July 13th, in Buena, Seniors of Buena High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071420_nws_buenagrad
On July 13th, in Buena, Seniors of Buena High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071420_nws_buenagrad
On July 13th, in Buena, Seniors of Buena High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071420_nws_buenagrad
On July 13th, in Buena, Seniors of Buena High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Austin Yang. Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Tyler Ann Zadroga. Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Lance Vreeland. Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Senior Kaylin Otten, 17, of Little Egg Harbor Township walks off the football field after participating in the Pinelands Regional High School 2020 commencement ceremony Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Ocean City 2020 graduation
Ocean City High School 2020 graduation, at Carey Stadium, in Ocean City, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ocean City 2020 graduation
Ocean City High School 2020 graduation, at Carey Stadium, in Ocean City, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland Regional High School 2020 graduation ceremony, in Linwood, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland Regional High School 2020 graduation ceremony, in Linwood, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland Regional High School 2020 graduation ceremony, in Linwood, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland Regional High School 2020 graduation ceremony, in Linwood, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mainland 2020 Graduation
Mainland Regional High School 2020 graduation ceremony, in Linwood, July 9, 2020 (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Senior Imane Wicks, 18, Principal Howard Johnson, Wicks' mom, Crystal Holt, and her aunt, Andrea Spence, pose with sign for the graduate at the Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 valedictorian Lidia Orellana Lopez and top 10 student Joselynn Rodriguez, both 18, celebrate after their graduation ceremony on the football field Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Pleasantville High School 2020 graduation on the football field Thursdsay, July 9, 2020.
Pleasantville High School graduates Rolando Najola and Alejandro Rosado, both 18, celebrate after the 2020 graduation ceremony on the football field Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
071020_nws_wwgrad
On July 9th, the Wildwood High School Commencement was held at the Maxwell Athletic field on Park Blvd in Wildwood. (l-r) Lauren Krayger, 18, gives Genesis River-Garcia, 18, a big hug at the end of graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071020_nws_wwgrad
On July 9th, the Wildwood High School Commencement was held at the Maxwell Athletic field on Park Blvd in Wildwood. Graduate Nayeli Dorta raises her arms in triumph.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071020_nws_wwgrad
On July 9th, the Wildwood High School Commencement was held at the Maxwell Athletic field on Park Blvd in Wildwood. (l-r) India McClendon, 18, and Nayeli Dorta, 18, are all smiles after graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071020_nws_wwgrad
On July 9th, the Wildwood High School Commencement was held at the Maxwell Athletic field on Park Blvd in Wildwood. Salutatorian Karli Wileczek addresses the graduates and family members.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
071020_nws_wwgrad
On July 9th, the Wildwood High School Commencement was held at the Maxwell Athletic field on Park Blvd in Wildwood. Salutatorian Karli Wileczek addresses the graduates and family members.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
nws_prepgrad
Will Carpenter gives the welcoming address during Saint Augustine's 2020 graduation. Richland, NJ. July 9, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_prepgrad
Tyler Lunt, Aiden Jarrett, Connor Carlin and John Geaneotos pose for a photo during Saint Augustine's 2020 graduation. Richland, NJ. July 9, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_prepgrad
Tyler Lunt, Aiden Jarrett, Connor Carlin and John Geaneotos pose for a photo during Saint Augustine's 2020 graduation. Richland, NJ. July 9, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_prepgrad gallery
Saint Augustine 2020 graduation was able to happen to the delight of the graduates and family members though a little late due to the Covid pandemic. Richland, NJ. July 9, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea / for The Press
nws_prepgrad gallery
Saint Augustine 2020 graduation was able to happen to the delight of the graduates and family members though a little late due to the Covid pandemic. Richland, NJ. July 9, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_prepgrad gallery
Saint Augustine 2020 graduation was able to happen to the delight of the graduates and family members though a little late due to the Covid pandemic. Richland, NJ. July 9, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation ceremony on the soccer field in Mays Landing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Amari Rex / For The Press)
Amari Rex / For The Press
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation ceremony on the soccer field in Mays Landing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Amari Rex / For The Press)Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation ceremony on the soccer field in Mays Landing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Amari Rex/For The Press)
Amari Rex / For The Press
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation ceremony on the soccer field in Mays Landing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Amari Rex / For The Press)
Amari Rex / For The Press
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation 2020
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School graduation ceremony on the soccer field in Mays Landing on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Amari Rex / For The Press)
Amari Rex / For The Press
070920_nws_capetechgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of the Cape May County Technical High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_capetechgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of the Cape May County Technical High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_capetechgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of the Cape May County Technical High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_capetechgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of the Cape May County Technical High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school. The Anderson family (l-r) Sharell, Isaiah, 17, and Edward.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school. Graduate Mychal Baglivo, 18, shoots a confetti cannon enroute to picking up his diploma.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school. Graduate Katie Compton, 18, switches her tassle to the opposite side.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school. (l-r) Courtney Hill and Shinay Halley proudly stand behind their grad, Patrick Couplia, 18, all of Mays Landing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_oakcrestgrad
On July 8th, Seniors of Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school. Graduate Jesus Bruno, 18, proudly holds up his diploma.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_gamigrad
On July 8th, in Galloway, Seniors of Absegami High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_gamigrad
On July 8th, in Galloway, Seniors of Absegami High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_gamigrad
On July 8th, in Galloway, Seniors of Absegami High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_gamigrad
On July 8th, in Galloway, Seniors of Absegami High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070920_nws_gamigrad
On July 8th, in Galloway, Seniors of Absegami High School had their commencement ceremony together on the athletic field of their school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough / Staff Writer)Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough / Staff Writer)
W.F. Keough / Staff Writer
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough / Staff Writer)Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough / Staff Writer)
W.F. Keough / Staff Writer
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough / Staff Writer)Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough / Staff Writer)
W.F. Keough / Staff Writer
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough/Staff Writer)Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough/Staff Writer)
W.F. Keough / Staff Writer
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough/Staff Writer)Cedar Creek High School graduation ceremony on the athletic field in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (W.F. Keough/Staff Writer)
W.F. Keough / Staff Writer
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Egg Harbor Township High School hosts its 2020 graduation ceremony July 8 at the football field.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
Atlantic Christian School 2020 graduation July 8, 2020.
Atlantic Christian School 2020 valedictorian Ashleigh Martin addresses her classmates Wednesday during the school's graduation ceremony. July 8, 2020.
Claire Lowe / Staff Writer
070820_nws_middlegrad
On July 7th, Seniors of Middle Township High School were able to walk during their commencement ceremony at the athletic field adjacent to the Middle Township elementary school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070820_nws_middlegrad
On July 7th, Seniors of Middle Township High School were able to walk during their commencement ceremony at the athletic field adjacent to the Middle Township elementary school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070820_nws_middlegrad
On July 7th, Seniors of Middle Township High School were able to walk during their commencement ceremony at the athletic field adjacent to the Middle Township elementary school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070820_nws_middlegrad
On July 7th, Seniors of Middle Township High School were able to walk during their commencement ceremony at the athletic field adjacent to the Middle Township elementary school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
070820_nws_middlegrad
On July 7th, Seniors of Middle Township High School were able to walk during their commencement ceremony at the athletic field adjacent to the Middle Township elementary school.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
On June 19th, Graduates participate in a drive-by graduation at the Bridgeton High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
On June 19th, Graduates participate in a drive-by graduation at the Bridgeton High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
On June 19th, Graduates participate in a drive-by graduation at the Bridgeton High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
On June 19th, Graduates participate in a drive-by graduation at the Bridgeton High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
062020_nws_bridgetongrad
On June 19th, Graduates participate in a drive-by graduation at the Bridgeton High School.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061720_nws_millvillegrad
On June 16th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park for the Millville High School graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061720_nws_millvillegrad
On June 16th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park for the Millville High School graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061720_nws_millvillegrad
On June 16th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park for the Millville High School graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061720_nws_millvillegrad
On June 16th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the New Jersey Motorsports Park for the Millville High School graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Vineland Grad
Garrett Nordberg receives his diploma Tuesday during a drive-thru graduation ceremony at Vineland High School.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland Grad
Students receive their diploma during drive through Graduation at Vineland High School Tuesday June 16, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland Grad
Students receive their diploma during drive through Graduation at Vineland High School Tuesday June 16, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Vineland Grad
Students receive their diploma during drive through Graduation at Vineland High School Tuesday June 16, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Students take part in a drive-through Graduation diploma pick-up in front of the Cumberland Regional High School 2020 Wednesday June 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Students take part in a drive-through Graduation diploma pick-up in front of the Cumberland Regional High School 2020 Wednesday June 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Students take part in a drive-through Graduation diploma pick-up in front of the Cumberland Regional High School 2020 Wednesday June 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Students take part in a drive-through Graduation diploma pick-up in front of the Cumberland Regional High School 2020 Wednesday June 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Students take part in a drive-through Graduation diploma pick-up in front of the Cumberland Regional High School 2020 Wednesday June 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland Regional High School Grad
Students take part in a drive-through Graduation diploma pick-up in front of the Cumberland Regional High School 2020 Wednesday June 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center seniors, along with their families, drive by graduation ceremony Thursday June 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center seniors, along with their families, drive by graduation ceremony Thursday June 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center seniors, along with their families, drive by graduation ceremony Thursday June 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center seniors, along with their families, drive by graduation ceremony Thursday June 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Cumberland County Technical Education Center seniors, along with their families, drive by graduation ceremony Thursday June 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
061620_nws_lowergrad
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061620_nws_lowergrad
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061620_nws_lowergrad
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061620_nws_lowergrad
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061620_nws_lowergrad
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060420_nws_wildwoodcatholicgrad
On June 3rd in North Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic hands out diplomas in front of the church as part of a socially distanced parked car parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
060820_gal_spirit (5).jpeg
060820_gal_spirit (2).jpeg
060820_gal_spirit (9).jpeg
Visit The Press of Atlantic City Graduation Central for all of the latest on this year's Class of 2020 including photos, top students, speech …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.