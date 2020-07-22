COVID-19 UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy briefing set for 1 p.m. Wednesday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Then, at 5 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to KYW Newsradio to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,266 cases with 226 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 913 cases including 80 deaths and 704 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,602 cases with 142 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan catcher #23 Justin Jimenez catches a strike.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan #17 Brandon Castellini covers home plate, tagging out a Monroe runner looking to score.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan #5 Shane Solari with a hit.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan 1st baseman #14 Gavin Giillespie with a catch taking out a Monroe runner.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan pitcher #33 Patten on the mound.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan 2nd baseman #6 Steven Petrosh tags out Monroe #20.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On July 21st, in Williamstown, the Holy Spirit Spartans baseball team squares off against Monroe Township. Spartan catcher #23 Justin Jimenez with a base hit.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
