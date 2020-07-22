You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: Gov. Phil Murphy briefing set for 1 p.m. Wednesday

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
New Jersey gov. murphy

FILE- In this April 25, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy briefs the media about COVID-19 cases during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. Murphy said Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that parents and guardians of residents at pediatric long-term care facilities can now begin indoor visitations under specific conditions. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)

 Chris Pedota

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 5 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to KYW Newsradio to discuss the state’s coronavirus response.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,266 cases with 226 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 913 cases including 80 deaths and 704 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,602 cases with 142 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

GALLERY: Holy Spirit vs. Williamstown in Last Dance baseball tournament

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News