State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,179 cases with 224 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 877 cases with 75 deaths and 662 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,564 cases with 141 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
PHOTOS from the procession of the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Hammonton
Hammonton celebrates Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Society President Lou Pantalone.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Bob Templeton, Hammonton resident, marching in the procession.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
Thursday’s procession is the highlight of the annual Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Hammonton, the nation’s oldest Italian-American festival. This year’s festival carried on as scheduled, with just a few changes intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. The Sweeney family (l-r) Art, Roe, and Mary, wait across the street from the church for the procession to start.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. (l-r) Joe Brown and Sal Capelli, both Hammonton residents, wait for the word to start the procession.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. (l-r) Joe Brown and Sal Capelli, both Hammonton residents, lead the procession.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Shawn DiBona, 20, and Cosmo LaMazza, both Hammonton residents are ready with their statue float.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Jim Farber of Egg Harbor City, is ready to dig in to some of the food on hand.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. (l-r) Sal Capelli receives a donation from Mary Klein, both Hammonton residents.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Richard Curcio of Hammonton affixes a dollar bill to the side of a saint.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Gina Ford of Hammonton hands a donation over to the procession.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Ethan Muller, 12, of Hammonton, is ready at the seat of his tractor to pull one of the floats in the procession.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19. Michael Patterson, 10, from Hammonton, brought some company for the procession - Madden and Buttons.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
On July 16th, The Feast of Our Lady of Mt.Carmel Festival, the nation's oldest Italian American festival, continues for it's 145th year with a few changes due to new reality of Covid-19.
