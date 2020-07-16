COVID-19 UPDATES: Gov. Murphy announces $115 million initiative to 'bridge digital divide' amid online learning

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced a $115 million initiative to “bridge the digital divide” for students who do not have access to laptops or stable internet.
“Because of COVID-19, our classrooms have been empty,” Murphy said. “And educators and students statewide — indeed, nationwide — have traded in their desks for the kitchen table. That experience changed the educational experience, and it has also exposed something which we knew existed, but it has exposed an untenable divide.”
Not every student has a laptop or other device, or reliable access to internet, he said. And with libraries and other community centers closed during the pandemic, online access points were unavailable.
The estimated cost of “closing the digital divide” is $115 million, Murphy said, calling it “a cost we cannot ignore.”
The state is planning on using federal CARES Act funding, as well as money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, he said. However, he also called on corporations and philanthropists to “adopt a district” to help with the costs.
Even as schools are working to reopen and welcome students back, there is “the reality in many districts that remote learning will continue in some form throughout the upcoming school year.”
The state Department of Education estimates roughly 230,000 students across the state were put at a disadvantage to their peers because of lack of technology or reliable internet, Murphy said, which “flies in the face of the progress that we have made in ensuring equal educational opportunity in the traditional classroom.”
Murphy made the announcement, billed as a plan to help close the digital divide for the state’s students, at the Madison Avenue School in Irvington, Essex County.
“At the onset of this pandemic, many of our students were without computers and Wi-Fi,” said April Voss, superintendent of Irvington public schools. “And while my staff worked diligently to meet this unparalleled task of remote learning and to replicate our standards for student engagement and quality instruction, we still lacked the ability to close the gap and were challenged to meet the critical needs of student technological access.”
The pandemic, she said, “has presented an unprecedented situation in Irvington, the state of New Jersey and throughout our great nation.”
As schools begin to reopen across the state, Murphy’s initiative will “fulfill our motto here in Irvington of building our community one student at a time,” Voss said.
Before making the announcement, Murphy said the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 254, bringing the total to 176,501. There have been 32 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 13,691.
There are almost 2,000 probable deaths, he said. The statewide positivity rate for tests is 2.8%, meaning just over 97% of people recently tested are negative and the rate of transmission is one-to-one.
“We got to get that number back down below one,” Murphy said, explaining that if someone is infected, it is likely they will infect one other person. “We knew that it would go up when we started to reopen. … We didn’t anticipate Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, etc., all exploding, and some additional amount of rate of transmission has crept in New Jersey.”
—
Atlantic County health officials reported two more deaths Thursday related to COVID-19. The two residents were a 74-year-old Pleasantville man and an 81-year-old Galloway Township man.
Fourteen additional residents also were confirmed positive for the virus. Among them were five males, ages 15-60, and nine women, ages 19-94. There were four cases in Pleasantville, three each in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township and one each in Brigantine, Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township and Hammonton.
Forty-one more residents have been cleared as recovered, for a countywide total of 1,819 of the 3,179 confirmed cases to date. COVID-19 has killed 224 county residents.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Testing will next occur on Tuesday, July 21, however, barring any cancellations, all slots have been filled. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots. If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
—
Two criminal justice professors at Stockton University are looking for area residents who have participated in a recent racial justice march or demonstration for a study on citizens’ perceptions of police and their reasoning for participating in the events. Eligible participants have taken part in at least one recent protest following the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
Participants will be asked to participate in hourlong Zoom interviews and/or focus groups between now and Aug. 31. All participants’ identities and personal information will be kept confidential.
“We are hoping that through these interviews we can gain a better understanding of policing issues within our communities,” said assistant professor of criminal justice Nusret M. Sahin, who is coordinating the study with associate professor of criminal justice Manish Madan.
Atlantic City Electric has gone virtual with its Quick Home Energy Check-up program during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to help customers save energy and money.
The new, no-cost program is available for all Atlantic City Electric customers, according to a news release from the company. Due to the pandemic, Atlantic City Electric has suspended the in-home version of the program.
The new virtual option of this program allows customers to work with an energy analyst via phone or video chat, according to the release. Afterward, customers get a no-cost kit in the mail that includes energy-saving products that are easy to install, such as Energy Star-certified LED bulbs, faucet aerators and smart power strips.
“Many people have been spending more time at home than they typically do during this time of the year — and some may not be able to return to their offices through the end of the year,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, Atlantic City Electric's parent company. “We want to meet our customers where they are in these times of uncertainty and offer them a no-cost way to reduce their home’s energy use and costs.”
The 2020 Downbeach Seafood Festival has been canceled, organizers said Thursday.
"Due to issues surrounding COVID-19, we have no choice but to put the festival on hold until 2021," according to a post on the event's Facebook page. "It is truly disappointing that we will be unable to spend the day with so many of you enjoying fresh ocean treats and sipping great brews."
The festival, held at Ski Beach in Ventnor, is now scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021.
—
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has issued $10.7 billion in benefits to unemployed and underemployed New Jersey workers so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.
Last week alone, the department disbursed $825 million in state and federal income replacement benefits, including $2.2 million in the first week of state extended benefit payments, according to a news release from the state. Double-digit unemployment numbers amid COVID-19 have triggered 20 weeks of extended benefits the state is permitted by federal law to offer to those who have exhausted all other state and federal unemployment aid without returning to work permanently.
“In times of economic distress and employment uncertainty, it’s important to be able to offer an additional 20-week safety net to our residents who remain out of work through no fault of their own,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Everyone receiving unemployment will automatically be rolled over to the extended program when their benefits expire. They do not have to make a phone call or go online, except to keep certifying for benefits every week.”
Also last week, 38,150 initial unemployment applications were received, bringing the total to nearly 1.4 million initial claims since mid-March, according to the release. The 20% week-over-week decrease in initial claims is due, in part, to fewer school-related and state employee claims, a big driver of the claims spike for the week ending July 4.
The number of applicants who have met the earnings requirements to receive benefits has risen to 1.2 million, with 96% of them having received payment, according to the release.
—
The Egg Harbor Township municipal building is slated to reopen Monday after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors entering the building will be required to wear a mask or face covering, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
The building will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
—
In an update to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said the city is not seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases from visitors.
"Many of our neighboring towns have seen an uptick of visitors from outside the county test positive for COVID-19," he said. "As of this past Monday, Lower Township has not reported any additional positive COVID-19 tests from those that have come to visit our township."
In addition, the Recreation Department is starting an outdoor youth basketball league "in an effort to allow our youth to remain active during these tough times," he said, adding it will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"The Lower Township government is continuing to work through this pandemic," he said. "We currently have several projects scheduled, including road paving and recreational projects."
—
There is no briefing scheduled Thursday for state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to make an education announcement at 2 p.m. at Madison Avenue School in Irvington, Essex County.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,165 cases with 222 deaths and 1,778 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 860 cases with 75 deaths and 662 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,560 cases with 140 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Ocean City's Night in Venice through the years
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.