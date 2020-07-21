COVID-19 UPDATES: Food distribution set for Thursday in Atlantic City

Local 54 held another food distribution food drive at Bader Field in Atlantic City.. Atlantic City, NJ. June 25, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City) . Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is hosting a food distribution 10 a.m. Thursday at Bader Field for Atlantic City residents and casino workers.
—
Live Nation Philadelphia, in partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday announced plans for a four-week local drive-in concert series coming to the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.
Listeners can experience the concerts from the comfort of their car in a drive-in setting with the audio simulcast on an FM frequency, according to a news release. All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park. The events will also feature large-scale video LED screens, too.
There will be contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and then will be shown to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own vehicle, according to the release. Guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use one of the portable bathroom locations which will be continuously sanitized throughout each event.
There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing, officials said.
“We are excited to enable music fans to once again enjoy live music safely as we unveil our Live-In / Drive-In series at Citizens Bank Park,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Philadelphia. “We are grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies, the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the musicians and artists who are excited to get back out and perform live on stage in a socially distanced environment for their fans in Philly again.”
September 7 - Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff
—
Two concerts scheduled for the Ocean City Music Pier this year have been rescheduled to 2021, city officials said.
A show featuring Jackie Evancho with the Ocean City Pops that originally had been scheduled for May 9, then moved to August 16, will now be held on May 8, 2021, according to a news release. The Doo Wop Project concert scheduled for Sept. 12 will be moved to Sept. 11, 2021.
All ticketholders for these events will receive a full refund, officials said. Tickets for these 2020 events will not be honored in 2021. Tickets for the rescheduled events will go on sale later in 2020.
All ticketholders will be contacted by email or phone with information about refunds within the next two weeks, according to the release.
—
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled to volunteer at 10 a.m. at the Raritan Bay Area YMCA in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County.
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to discuss the state’s coronavirus response at 5:05 p.m. on PIX 11. Then, at 5:30 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on "Meet the Press Daily.”
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,249 cases with 224 deaths and 1,819 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 909 cases with 79 deaths and 661 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,594 cases with 142 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
