COVID-19 UPDATES: Briefing with state officials scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Then, at 4:15 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to WCBS 880 to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,449 cases with 231 deaths and 1,911 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 964 cases with 81 deaths and 723 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,688 cases with 144 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
GALLERY: Stockton University prepares Galloway campus for fall 2020 reopening
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Nicole Ciccone staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Nicole Ciccone staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius puts up posters reminding students and staff to practice social distancing Tuesday. For more photos showing how the college is preparing for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit
. PressofAC.com
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Chairs that cannot be spaced 6 feet apart are covered in tape to restrict access.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University staff load up hand sanitizer dispensers Tuesday at the Galloway Township campus. The university has more than 400 new hand sanitizing stations, bringing the total to 600, and more than 50,000 canisters of sanitizing wipes for classrooms and other common areas.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius, left and Nicole Ciccone, right staff members of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius, left and Nicole Ciccone, right staff members of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius, left, and Nicole Ciccone put up social distancing posters Tuesday around Stockton’s Galloway Township campus.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
‘Essentially, we want everybody safe, but at the same time, we want the students to have a college experience.’
CYNTHIA GOVE, Stockton University’s project manager of facilities and operations
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Matt Davenport staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius staff member of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Cynthia Gove, Project Manager Interior & Facilities Management of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Darnley Rosius, left and Nicole Ciccone, right staff members of Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Stockton University campus
Stockton University campus outfitted with safety features to protect against COVID-19 for a back-to-school story on how the college is preparing to welcome students back in the fall Tuesday July 28, 2020. College has done to prepare for students and plans for in-person education in September. " Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.