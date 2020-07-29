You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: Briefing with state officials scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

3 new states, DC, Puerto Rico added to NJ travel advisory

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced that $15 million in federal funding has been made available to small businesses struggling from the coronavirus outbreak.

 Tariq Zehawi / The Record via AP, Pool

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 4:15 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to call in to WCBS 880 to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,449 cases with 231 deaths and 1,911 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 964 cases with 81 deaths and 723 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,688 cases with 144 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

