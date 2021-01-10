COVID-19 updates: Atlantic County testing resumes Tuesday

Atlantic County reported Sunday that 167 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and two more people have died of COVID-19.

The deaths were of a 93-year-old Absecon woman and an 85-year-old Atlantic City man, both with underlying conditions, according to the county.

In Atlantic County COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will resume as of Tuesday, January 12, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684. A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.

Cape May County reported the number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Cape Regional Medical Center had dropped to 20 on Sunday from 28 on Jan. 4, with four people in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

The county Department of Health said it has been notified of 39 new positive test samples collected among from Cape May County residents over the past several days, bringing the total number of residents who have been diagnosed as positive to 4,886 during the pandemic. Of those, 4,136 are now off quarantine, according to the health department.

