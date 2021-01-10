 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 updates: Atlantic County testing resumes Tuesday
0 comments

COVID-19 updates: Atlantic County testing resumes Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Atlantic County reported Sunday that 167 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and two more people have died of COVID-19.

The deaths were of a 93-year-old Absecon woman and an 85-year-old Atlantic City man, both with underlying conditions, according to the county.

In Atlantic County COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will resume as of Tuesday, January 12, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684. A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp/.

Cape May County reported the number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Cape Regional Medical Center had dropped to 20 on Sunday from 28 on Jan. 4, with four people in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

The county Department of Health said it has been notified of 39 new positive test samples collected among from Cape May County residents over the past several days, bringing the total number of residents who have been diagnosed as positive to 4,886 during the pandemic. Of those, 4,136 are now off quarantine, according to the health department.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News