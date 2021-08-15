County health officials warn of increase in RSV cases among children this fall, winter

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is asking residents to be on alert for symptoms if a virus impacting the respiratory systems in children this fall.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, occurs seasonally during the fall an winter months. Cases of RSV in children have been on the rise across the U.S. since late March and have promoted concerts among U.S. health officials along with COVID-19 and its highly transmissible Delta variant, the ACDPH said in a news release.

RSV typically causes cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. Most people can be treated at home and recover within a week or two. But it's much more serious for infants, younger children and older people and can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

According to the CDC, most children get an RSV infection by the age of 2 that only causes mild illness, but an estimated 58,000 children under 5 are hospitalized each year due to an infection. Very young babies and children with underlying lung conditions or weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

Infants almost always show symptoms if they contract RSV. Adults can be asymptomatic. In infants less than 6 months, symptoms may include irritability, decreased activity, decreased appetite and apnea.