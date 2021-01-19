County commissioners to argue state must pay for special election

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution objecting to county taxpayers footing the bill for a court-ordered special election for District 3 commissioner, when it meets Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The resolution asks the state to pay the costs of an April 20 special election, which some officials have estimated at $90,000 to $100,000.

Members of the public can view the meeting and ask questions online at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk early this month ordered the special election, saying a mistake by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan resulted in 328 ballots being sent to voters in District 3 that did not contain the race but should have, disenfranchising those voters.

Since Democrat Thelma Witherspoon defeated Republican Andrew Parker by just 286 votes Marczyk said a special election was needed.

County Executive Dennis Levinson has argued the state should pay for the election, since county clerks are state-mandated offices and McGettigan has said the wrong addresses were provided to the office by the State Voter Registration System.