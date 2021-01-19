 Skip to main content
County commissioners to argue state must pay for special election
Andrew Parker and Thelma Witherspoon

2020 Atlantic County freeholder District 3 candidates Andrew Parker, left, and Thelma Witherspoon.

 Provided

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners will vote on a resolution objecting to county taxpayers footing the bill for a court-ordered special election for District 3 commissioner, when it meets Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The resolution asks the state to pay the costs of an April 20 special election, which some officials have estimated at $90,000 to $100,000.

Members of the public can view the meeting and ask questions online at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk early this month ordered the special election, saying a mistake by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan resulted in 328 ballots being sent to voters in District 3 that did not contain the race but should have, disenfranchising those voters.

Since Democrat Thelma Witherspoon defeated Republican Andrew Parker by just 286 votes Marczyk said a special election was needed.

County Executive Dennis Levinson has argued the state should pay for the election, since county clerks are state-mandated offices and McGettigan has said the wrong addresses were provided to the office by the State Voter Registration System.

Witherspoon is suing the board, arguing she is legally the incumbent, having been certified the winner before Marczyk decertified her win this month. So she and her lawyers aregue the Democrats should have the right to appoint someone to fill the position until the special election. The county Democratic Committee met and appointed Witherspoon to the position, but the Board of Commissioners has refused to seat her, saying Marczyk must decide the matter. He is expected to do so soon.

The commissioners will also get an update on the COVID-19 epidemic in the county from county Health Officer Patricia Diamond, and will vote on a resolution to support allowing student debt interest payments to be deducted from income for state taxes.

State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, is a co-sponsor of S-106, a bill to make the change in tax law. Primary sponsor is Sen. Nia Gill, D-Essex, Passaic.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

