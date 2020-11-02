County Clerk sent 554 Hamilton Township voters wrong ballots

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mendez decided the only thing he could do was order poll workers to offer correct provisional ballots to anyone affected who shows up at the polls Tuesday, either to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots or to vote provisionally.

"This is a horrendous situation," said Mendez, who appeared almost speechless at times when he first heard the full extent of the problem. "It does not reflect well on the Clerk of Atlantic County."

He said he understood it was a mistake, but "ultimately the buck has to stop somewhere. That's how I see it, and that's how upset I am."

Sommers said his office had spot checked some addresses in the list from the State Voter Registration System, but not all.

"What we reviewed was accurate," Sommers said, so he assumed the entire list must be accurate. It turned out not to be the case, especially for Hamilton Township."

Mendez said New Jersey case law discourages segregating ballots in any way, so did not order that the Board of Elections hold aside affected ballots it receives in the future through mail or drop boxes.

"We'll see what happens with the results," Mendez said, adding he is hoping someone wins by a large margin to avoid the need for a special election.