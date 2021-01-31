 Skip to main content
County, ACCC offer electric utility career training
County, ACCC offer electric utility career training

Live electrical wires were on a truck with workers in Somers Point

Atlantic City Electric Company customer bills will rise about 1 percent starting in June, after the latest electricity auction, according to the Board of Public Utilities. In this file photo a worker cuts a few lines after a transformer explosion Tuesday morning, that dumped live electrical wires on a truck with workers inside, on Jan, 23, 2017. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photo Photographer

Interested in a career in the electric utility field? Sign up for a virtual information session run by the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board and Atlantic Cape Community College.

The two are offering the opportunity to participate in the Atlantic City Electric Quick Path to Energy Program, according to a press release. The program, last offered in 2018, offers career and technical education training to introduce students to careers within the utility industry.

The classes will include an introduction to jobs in the industry, and a  construction math class that prepares students for the Construction and Skills Trade (CAST) exam and certification. Students who successfully pass the CAST test will qualify for the Line School that offers skill practice in preparation for the physical abilities test.

At the end of the program, successful participants may have the opportunity to complete the pre-employment process, including an interview with Atlantic City Electric or another industry-leading company in the utility industry.

The information session will be offered at the following times:

Thursday, February 4 at 9:30 am

Friday, February 5 at 9:30 am

Wednesday, February 10 at 6:00 pm

Thursday, February 11 at 1:00 pm

For more information, contact Marian Woodson at 609-485-0153 ext. 4809, or by email at marian.woodson@dol.nj.gov/.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

