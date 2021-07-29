Cornhole tournament benefits vets museum

The first-, second- and third-place teams celebrate after the Veterans United Military Memorial Museum’s second annual cornhole tournament on July 17 at the museum in New Gretna. The tournament raised over $1,200 to support museum programs. The top team was Founding Fathers, followed by Fat Brigade and The McCormicks. The museum was established in 1985 to highlight the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For museum hours, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
