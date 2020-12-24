Consumers warned about illegal health plans marketed in NJ

New Jerseyans shopping for health insurance during the current open enrollment period should be wary of health plans that do not cover basic services and pre-existing conditions, in violation of the law, according to the state Department of Banking and Insurance.

Unscrupulous companies may market such plans to them without making clear the limits of coverage, said Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.

“Many people who purchase these plans only realize they are not comprehensive when they are denied coverage for a medical necessity," Caride said. "No one in need of health care should be put in that position, especially in the midst of a pandemic."

Instead, the department recommends choosing from the health plans available at Get Covered New Jersey, the state’s official health insurance Marketplace. They have all met coverage requirements, according to the state.

The Open Enrollment Period for Get Covered New Jersey runs until Jan. 31, 2021. Residents must enroll in coverage by Dec. 31 for coverage starting on Jan. 1. For more information about health plans and financial help available, visit GetCovered.NJ.gov.