Consumers warned about illegal health plans marketed in NJ

New Jerseyans shopping for health insurance during the current open enrollment period should be wary of health plans that do not cover basic services and pre-existing conditions, in violation of the law, according to the state Department of Banking and Insurance.
Unscrupulous companies may market such plans to them without making clear the limits of coverage, said Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.
“Many people who purchase these plans only realize they are not comprehensive when they are denied coverage for a medical necessity," Caride said. "No one in need of health care should be put in that position, especially in the midst of a pandemic."
Instead, the department recommends choosing from the health plans available at Get Covered New Jersey, the state’s official health insurance Marketplace. They have all met coverage requirements, according to the state.
The Open Enrollment Period for Get Covered New Jersey runs until Jan. 31, 2021. Residents must enroll in coverage by Dec. 31 for coverage starting on Jan. 1. For more information about health plans and financial help available, visit GetCovered.NJ.gov.
This week, the department took action against Aliera Companies and its subsidiary, Trinity HealthShare, for using deceptive practices and misleading consumers into purchasing plans that were being sold illegally in the state and did not cover the services consumers expected.
There were 1,712 New Jersey consumers enrolled in plans from Trinity HealthShare as of November 2019, and 1,227 active New Jersey members enrolled in the Trinity Plans as of February 2020.
“When shopping for coverage, residents should know that all health insurance plans available through Get Covered New Jersey offer comprehensive coverage and they cannot be denied due to a pre-existing condition. There are also local assisters who are available to help residents enroll in a plan and to answer questions about their available options,” Caride said.
Trinity, established in 2018, called itself a health care sharing ministry, which would have made it exempt from regulation. However, Trinity does not meet the statutory requirements for health care sharing ministries, according to the state. To qualify, an organization must have been in operation and sharing member healthcare costs continuously since Dec. 31, 1999.
Health care sharing ministries (HCSM) are organizations that share health care costs among members who have common ethical or religious beliefs. While these plans are not prohibited in New Jersey, they are typically limited in coverage, exclude pre-existing conditions and often do not provide comprehensive benefits. Since they do not meet the federal definition for health insurance, HCSMs are not subject to the consumer protections of the Affordable Care Act and are not regulated.
Call the department’s Consumer Hotline at 1-800-446-7467, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to report problematic health plans. To file a complaint, call the hotline or visit to the department website and click on Consumer Assistance – Inquiries/Complaints, at https://www.state.nj.us/dobi/index.html/.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
