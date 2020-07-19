HAMMONTON — The Hammonton Swim Club board was determined to open its pool this summer if allowed by the governor, whatever it took during the COVID-19 pandemic, said president Gabor Kiss.
"We went full force. We've been sending letters to members regularly, saying we were getting ready to open," he said Friday, as families began arriving at noon.
The board began getting the pool ready in April, he said, and was ready to go when Gov. Phil Murphy allowed public pools to reopen June 22, as long as they met requirements in a seven-page description of "New Jersey COVID-19 Outdoor Pool Standards."
The changes needed to meet new state policies to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus have been significant, but not too onerous, Kiss said. They include installing a touchless check-in system using key fobs, wider spacing of seating, signage reminding people to use social distancing, and regular sanitizing of anything touched by people.
The club also must keep track of every person who is in the club on a given day, in case a member tests positive and contact tracing has to be done.
"We have seating in areas we never had it before," Kiss said of what used to be game areas. They removed a fence and opened an area to allow people to spread out more.
The pool is rated to hold 72 people at a time, but the club rarely has more than 40 in it, he said.
Hammonton Swim Club has gotten some new members this year, some from a few towns away, as a result of some condo association pools not opening, Kiss said.
It's a frustrating summer for residents of condominium developments where community boards have decided not to open pools due to COVID-19, but residents must pay the same recreation fees.
One is the more-than-1,200-unit Four Seasons at Smithville, where the management company working with the board said the biggest factor against opening the pool was a lack of insurance to cover COVID-19 claims.
"We didn't as a management company make a unilateral decision," said Ted Gammon, vice president of lifestyle for FirstService Residential. "We work with the Board of Directors."
Gammon said said board members are volunteers, and the associations are nonprofit.
"If a resident sued ... there could be a huge financial risk for the association," Gammon said.
Even if the association had a good case, it would be expensive to defend, he said, with some people suing just to try to get a settlement.
"If you get five to six people realizing it might be a way to get 50 grand, it's just not worth it," Gammon said.
Kiss at Hammonton Swim Club said the board did increase its coverage for COVID, but the cost was not too high.
In addition to some of the other requirements, Gammon said many boards felt it was too much to arrange for two to three months of use.
Four Seasons didn't open its pool, but is continuing to allow access for residents to play bocce ball, tennis and pickleball, a spokesperson said.
Harry Franks, a longtime member of the board at Mainland Recreation Association in Linwood and the operations chair of the nonprofit board, said MRA was also determined to open. Its board had protocols written months ahead of when the state required them.
MRA’s clientele is a lot of young families, and it provides an important and beloved summer activity, Franks said.
One of the biggest changes this summer is the board's decision not to allow birthday parties to be held there, he said, to avoid having the density of kids typical of such parties.
Members must bring their own tennis rackets and other sports equipment, he said. The 58-year-old club is no longer allowed to loan equipment, as it always had before.
There are painted dots now helping people waiting in line for the diving boards keep 6 feet apart, and every hour lifeguards sanitize pool ladders and other touchpoints around the property.
Franks said he understands the hesitancy of a board responsible for a 55+ community, which runs a variety of services.
“We are in a different situation than a condo association for a 55-and-over community,” Franks said. “That’s a very vulnerable population. You are taking a very vulnerable community and creating a place for socialization to go on.”
MRA does have some older members, and for the first time this year is opening an hour early, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., to give people over 55 an hour of swim time for themselves. Many leave immediately after the hour is up, he said.
