Community helpers

Leadership and team members from Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City resorts, including Tropicana, Caesars, and Harrah’s Resort, recently presented The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City with a $35,000 donation on behalf of The Caesars Foundation to support the organization’s new Wellness Center. Located in the Teen Center Gym, the Wellness Center will offer teens on-site medical and behavioral health services and will be provided by trained professionals at no cost, regardless of insurance status. “The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City cannot thank the Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City Resorts (Tropicana, Caesars, and Harrah’s Resort) enough for their generosity as partners in helping us provide young people in the area with programs and opportunities that focus on their mental wellness,” said Stephanie Koch, Chief Executive Officer for The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. “Thanks to this grant, the Club is able to enhance its new Wellness Center offerings, providing our trauma-informed case managers with therapeutic sensory tools necessary to not only serve our teens, but also our younger Club Kids, at our Chelsea and Drexel Clubs.” From left are Chris Rippy, VP Food & Beverage, Tropicana Atlantic City; Stephen Clark, board chair, The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City; Koch; Jacqueline Grace, SVP, general manager, Tropicana Atlantic City; and Brian Little, Chief Strategy Officer, BGCAC.
