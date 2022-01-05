 Skip to main content
Community helpers
Ernest D. Huggard, president and CEO, and Ken Barnshaw, area representative of First Harvest Credit Union, recently presented a donation of $1,000 in support of Cape Regional Foundation’s Surgical Services Capital Campaign. ‘We are grateful to the First Harvest Credit Union for their generosity and support of the Surgery Center Capital Campaign,’ Thomas J. Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation, said in a news release. ‘Every gift moves us closer to reaching our $10 million goal.’ Front row, from left, are Piratzky; Joanne Champion, RN, BSN, manager, Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center; Adrienne Abbot, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer; Huggard; and Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System.

