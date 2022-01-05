Ernest D. Huggard, president and CEO, and Ken Barnshaw, area representative of First Harvest Credit Union, recently presented a donation of $1,000 in support of Cape Regional Foundation’s Surgical Services Capital Campaign. ‘We are grateful to the First Harvest Credit Union for their generosity and support of the Surgery Center Capital Campaign,’ Thomas J. Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation, said in a news release. ‘Every gift moves us closer to reaching our $10 million goal.’ Front row, from left, are Piratzky; Joanne Champion, RN, BSN, manager, Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center; Adrienne Abbot, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer; Huggard; and Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System.
Community helpers
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following school districts and other organizations have announced they are closing Monday due to the forecast for an impending winter stor…
ABSECON — Former Holy Spirit High School football standout Donta Pollock died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle Atlantic City Expres…
MILLVILLE — A city man died last month after being struck by a car while retrieving his mail, police said Saturday.
The snow storm Monday is continuing to impact school schedules across South Jersey.
Two new entertainment programs will replace Ocean City Theatre Company performances of “The Rainbow Fish” and “Beehive: The ‘60s Musical” at O…
TRENTON — To save students from losing in-person learning time during a surge in COVID-19 cases, New Jersey could allow exposed students to st…
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton woman died as a result of a two-vehicle Atlantic City Expressway crash early Thursday.
OCEAN CITY — No one was injured when a section of roof at GG’s Diamond Cleaners in the 600 block of Asbury Avenue collapsed Tuesday morning.
South Jersey hospitals on Saturday commemorated their first babies of 2022.
Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more inform…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.