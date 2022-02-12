 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

Centers Health Care, the parent company of The Hammonton Center and The Deptford Center, presented $2,500 to Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing on Feb. 8. The mission of the animal rescue appealed to Center Health leadership, who cited it as one of the largest animal rescues in the northeast and home to over 600 rescue animals, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, director of communications. From left are Centers Health Care hospital liaison Stacy Merkh, Regional Sales Director Vanessa Solano-Stagg, and Laurie Zaleski, Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary founder and director.

