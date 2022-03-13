Community helpers

Employees from the Folsom-based South Jersey Gas Veterans Engagement Team helped collect nearly 4,900 pounds of food, enough to feed approximately 270 military families, for the second annual food drive for the Red Cross Service to Armed Forces program. The VETS team is an employee resource group that supports the personal and professional development of former servicemen and women who have transitioned to the workforce. SJG customers and employees set up drive-thru collection points throughout South Jersey on Feb. 26. Volunteers then delivered several truckloads of food to the Red Cross for distribution at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
