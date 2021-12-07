Community helpers

David Beyel Jr., of OAR13, a nonprofit focused on supporting new treatment methods for the opioid epidemic in the community, presents a $20,000 donation to Shore Medical Center Chief Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Hughes, proceeds from the 2021 Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing. From left are Nick Canderan, of OAR13; Shore Pharmacist Shannon Burke; Beyel; Hughes; Shore Director of Pharmacy Matt Piskun; and Shore Development Manager Jessica Giles. The golf outing was held April 10 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. The Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing will return in the spring of 2022.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.