 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community helpers
0 comments
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David Beyel Jr., of OAR13, a nonprofit focused on supporting new treatment methods for the opioid epidemic in the community, presents a $20,000 donation to Shore Medical Center Chief Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Hughes, proceeds from the 2021 Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing. From left are Nick Canderan, of OAR13; Shore Pharmacist Shannon Burke; Beyel; Hughes; Shore Director of Pharmacy Matt Piskun; and Shore Development Manager Jessica Giles. The golf outing was held April 10 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. The Kyle Evans Memorial Golf Outing will return in the spring of 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News