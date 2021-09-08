Community helpers

Manahawkin Lodge donated $2,500 funded by a Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation to the Compassion Café. Compassion Café is located in southern Ocean County and provides employment and job training for adolescents and adults with disabilities. The local lodge has benefited from the grant program in the past to host holiday parties and events for the special needs community. Cafe staff from left are Aiden, Kayla, founder Sue Sharkey, Lauren and Jessie.
