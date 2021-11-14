 Skip to main content
Community helpers
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

To thank the employees of the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center for judging the entries in Sea Isle City’s 2021 “Hall-o-Ween” Pet Costume Contest, the city’s Division of Recreation collected pet food, cat litter, towels and other items from the community and delivered them to the shelter on Nov. 10. Accepting the donations from Christie Ostrander, center, Sea Isle City’s assistant to the director of Community Services, is Animal Shelter Director Judith Davies-Dunhour, left; and Manager Leslie Riedel.

