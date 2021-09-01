Community helpers

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip” set up shop on the Atlantic City Boardwalk next to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Tuesday. A total of $15,000 in proceeds from the event was donated to three Atlantic City charities: AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Police Foundation, and Atlantic City Fire Department, with each organization receiving $5,000.
