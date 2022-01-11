 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community helpers
Tammy and Ken Gomez, owners of Beachcomber Camping Resort in Cape May, recently presented $11,900 to benefit cancer services at Cape Regional Medical Center. ‘The Gomez family and Beachcomber Camping Resort would like to thank all of the Beachcomber campers for their on-going and continued support. Without them, none of this would have been possible. Our summer golf cart raffle was hugely successful this year,’ said Tammy Gomez during the presentation. To date, Beachcomber Camping Resort and the Brodesser/Gomez family have donated over $510,000 to Cape Regional’s Cancer Center. Shown are Ken and Tammy Gomez, Mary Gomez, Carly Jones, Jessica Lawrence, Joyce Ziegler, Anna Landis, Mike Yurkiewicz, with Joanne Carrocino, president & CEO of Cape Regional Health System, and Tom Piratzky, executive director of Cape Regional Foundation.

