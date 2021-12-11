Community helpers

 Skip to main content
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Linwood event leadership team spent the evening of Dec. 7 writing holiday cards for cancer survivors. Dunkin’, a longtime event sponsor, was chosen as the location for the card writing session. From left are Sharon Leavy, Felicia Niven, Tracey Hering, Donna Gray, Marianne Gutknecht, Karen Foley and Rachael Himes. Not pictured are Allison Oliver Meltzer, Ashley Peace, Christine Sands-Bennett, Megan Petitt-Kraus and Daniel Amaya. For more information about the 2022 Relay for Life of Linwood, visit relayforlife.org/linwoodnj.

