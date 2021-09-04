Community helpers

Burke Subaru of Cape May Court House adopted the David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, part of Subaru's Love Promise commitment to education. The dealership made a monetary donation to the school, which will benefit 150 students in the community. Additionally, Burke Subaru held a Back to School Drive at the dealership during August and collected two bins full of backpacks, markers, crayons, folders, notebooks and other school supplies, a company spokeswoman said. From left are Doug Burke; Jeremy Webb, dealership sales manager; David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School Principal Christopher Shivers; and Gia Gallone, dealership marketing manager.
