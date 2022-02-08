 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community helpers
Visiting Angels of Atlantic County made a two-year pledge to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties to assure that older adults in the community have access to services for their individual needs, JFS leaders announced in a news release. “At JFS, we are delighted to welcome Visiting Angels as an agency donor. Their generous funding will support an array of programs and services for older adults in the area,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Their healthcare business is committed to assisting adults by providing comprehensive homecare and we are proud to partner to help our local Village members.” Visiting Angels, owned by sisters Patty Laychock and Kathy Callahan, has been supporting and participating in JFS programs including The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, Card Party, and Turkey Drive for more than 13 years, said Steinberg. The company sponsors fundraising events, participates in programs to share its knowledge on homecare options, and contributes to the Food Pantry to assist residents in need. Above, Jewish Family Service Senior Director of Communications and Donor Relations Beth Joseph, center, accepts a check from Laychock, shown with Visiting Angels staff members Samantha Stroby, Jennifer Duffy and Lily Sutton.

