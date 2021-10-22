The Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 4 brought out supporters and volunteers to raise more than $10,000 for programs and services at Seashore Gardens Living Center. The event, the first in-person event held in nearly two years, was played at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township, which has been hosting the event since its inception in 2016. Prizes were awarded for closest to the pin and the longest drive. The team of players from Divisions Maintenance Group earned top honors as first place finishers. Co-chairs of the event, David Lieberman, left, and Jason Goldstein, center, celebrate the tournament’s success with Martin H. Klein, president and CEO of SGLC.
Just In
Community helpers
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
- Updated
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state who helped shape American foreign policy for decades, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to reality.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.