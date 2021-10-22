Community helpers

The Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 4 brought out supporters and volunteers to raise more than $10,000 for programs and services at Seashore Gardens Living Center. The event, the first in-person event held in nearly two years, was played at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township, which has been hosting the event since its inception in 2016. Prizes were awarded for closest to the pin and the longest drive. The team of players from Divisions Maintenance Group earned top honors as first place finishers. Co-chairs of the event, David Lieberman, left, and Jason Goldstein, center, celebrate the tournament’s success with Martin H. Klein, president and CEO of SGLC.