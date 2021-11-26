Community helpers

The Rev. John Scotland, right, executive director of the Friends of Jean Webster, with Stockton students who helped prepare the 25 Thanksgiving baskets for Sister Jean’s Pantry as part of the Holiday Harvest dinner on Tuesday. ‘We all know there’s a great deal of food scarcity in Atlantic City,’ said Scotland. ‘For Stockton students to be aware of that and for them to work as hard as they have worked to make sure that people who don’t have enough to eat have the resources, like these baskets, I think that’s tremendous, not just for the relationship between Stockton and Atlantic City, but for the lifelong learning that these students are getting from that kind of service project.’ Marques Johnson, director of residential education and student services at Stockton, said the food baskets were just one of several projects students are helping to organize as part of Stockton’s 50th anniversary celebration this year. ‘The students really put their hearts into this project to help others,’ said Johnson. ‘They are proud to represent Stockton and be part of the Atlantic City community.’