 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community helpers
0 comments
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. John Scotland, right, executive director of the Friends of Jean Webster, with Stockton students who helped prepare the 25 Thanksgiving baskets for Sister Jean’s Pantry as part of the Holiday Harvest dinner on Tuesday. ‘We all know there’s a great deal of food scarcity in Atlantic City,’ said Scotland. ‘For Stockton students to be aware of that and for them to work as hard as they have worked to make sure that people who don’t have enough to eat have the resources, like these baskets, I think that’s tremendous, not just for the relationship between Stockton and Atlantic City, but for the lifelong learning that these students are getting from that kind of service project.’ Marques Johnson, director of residential education and student services at Stockton, said the food baskets were just one of several projects students are helping to organize as part of Stockton’s 50th anniversary celebration this year. ‘The students really put their hearts into this project to help others,’ said Johnson. ‘They are proud to represent Stockton and be part of the Atlantic City community.’

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News