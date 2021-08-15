Ocean Casino Resort’s “OceanCares Change for Change” initiative contributed over $9,000 in donations so far this year to The Arc of Atlantic County to help serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families throughout the area. When casino guests at Ocean Casino Resort play slots or table games and are left with a small credit from their winnings, they can choose to cash in those credits or donate them at the end of their play. Ocean Casino Resort came up with an idea to use the unused credits to benefit local charities, according to a news release from the casino. Drop boxes are located on the casino floor where guests can deposit their unused credits to benefit four local charities. “Ocean is proud to support The Arc of Atlantic County in its mission to assist Atlantic County residents and their families with services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer. He added other fundraising initiatives are also held by Ocean’s team members in direct support of Ocean Cares. The Arc of Atlantic County’s Director of Development Mary Ruley Moyer is shown with a one of the Change for Change boxes located on the casino floor.
Community helpers
COMMUNITY HELPERS
