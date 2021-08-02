COMMUNITY HELPERS

The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association Scholarship Foundation held its annual summer mixer and silent auction July 27 at the HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. More than 700 people attended the popular summertime event that raised over $20,000 for student scholarships. Shown is the group from the Atlantic City Ballet Board of Directors.
