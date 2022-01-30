Community helpers

Art Handler’s Appliance Center recently donated a freezer to each of two Pleasantville families, chosen with the help of Pleasantville Mayor Judy M. Ward. According to Scot Saks, vice president of Art Handler’s Appliance Center, the appliance giveaway is an annual tradition to give back to the community that has supported the retailer for more than 70 years. Recipients of the energy efficient deep storage capacity freezers are Lessie Moore and German Aponte. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the many challenges confronting families. “Due to international supply chain issues, some appliances, like these freezers, have been hard to come by, so we thought it would be the perfect item to donate this year,” said Saks. “The City of Pleasantville is blessed by the generosity of Mr. Saks and the staff of Art Handler’s Appliance Center. We are so grateful for their continued support in this community,” Ward said in a news release. “These freezers will allow these families to really enjoy the tremendous savings that come from being able to store frozen foods in bulk. Thanks to this great local business, two families who call Pleasantville home will also benefit by taking fewer trips to the market.” From left are Moore, Ward, Aponte, and Pleasantville Councilman Victor Carmona.