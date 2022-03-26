Community helpers

Christ Child Society Spring Fling fundraiser April 24
Cape May County Christ Child Society board members accept a donation of $900 from Sturdy Bank officers for the society’s Spring Fling luncheon fundraiser to help children in need in the community. From left are: Michael Clark, Sturdy Bank vice president of business development; CCS members Rosalie Gallaher and Pat Hawley; Kim Cresse, manager, North Cape May Sturdy Bank; and CSS members Margie Williams and Dottie Bauer. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. There will be live music, raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $40. For information, call 609-536-2865.
