Community helpers

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey honored the Pascale Sykes Foundation as a “Diversity Champion” on Nov. 10. As a diversity advocate, the Pascale Sykes Foundation, with offices in Vineland and Red Bank, is recognized for its decades of work to uplift underserved communities. From left are Pascale Sykes Foundation VP of Strategic Engagement Jackie Edwards; Pascale Sykes Foundation Trustee Elaine Bradford; Pascale Sykes Foundation acting President Susan Kyrillos; Pascale Sykes Foundation Executive Assistant Joni VanNest; and Pascale Sykes Foundation VP of Strategic Engagement Richelle Todd-Yamoah.
