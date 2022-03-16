 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

031622-pac-hom-Causeway check
Laura Crossan, provided

Causeway CARes, the charitable giving branch of The Causeway Family of Dealerships funded by The Wintrode Family Foundation Inc., recently donated $250,000 to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. The funds are being used toward the hospital’s surgical expansion. “The hospital is key to the expansion of the southern end of Ocean County,” said Wintrode. “It’s important to the major demographic living in the area, which is predominantly seniors and families with children. After hearing the hospital’s strategic plan for growth, I knew I wanted to help them succeed.” At the March 10 check presentation, from left, are Joe Stroffolino, director of Advertising and Marketing of Causeway Family of Dealerships/Causeway CARes; Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation trustee Sean Kauffman; Dave Wintrode, president of Causeway Family of Dealerships and The Wintrode Family Foundation; Southern Ocean Medical Center President and Chief Hospital Executive Michele Morrison; Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation Board Chair Deb Mathis; Lisa Wintrode of The Wintrode Family Foundation, and David Wintrode, general manager of Causeway Family of Dealerships.

