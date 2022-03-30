Kenneth J. Calemmo Jr., Chief Operating Officer, left, and Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO, right, present $5,000 to Denise Hladun of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch for the Let Us Eat — Please, Inc. summer feeding program, designed to help fill the gap that families experience when school is not in session.
Community helpers
