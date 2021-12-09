The Woman's Club of Vineland recently collected over 15 pairs of sneakers for its "Got Sneakers' campaign, all donated by members of the Anytime Fitness Center at the Main Tree Shopping Center in Vineland. The club placed a donation box at the gym, and there also is a box located outside the club's headquarters at 677 S. Main Road at Washington Avenue. The club is collecting sneakers in any condition, new or used, in any size. It is requested the pairs be tied together. From left are Linda Gallina, Woman's Club of Vineland member; Paula Brown, manager of Absolute Fitness Trainers at Anytime Fitness Center; and Doris Schalick, Woman's Club member. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.
Community helpers
